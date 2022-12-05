Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Kemp to lawmakers: We cannot rest on our laurels
ATHENS — Gov. Brian Kemp challenged members of the General Assembly Tuesday to build on the successes that played a major role in the Republican governor’s re-election last month. Echoing many of the themes of this year’s campaign, Kemp touted Georgia’s achievements during the last two years in...
valdostatoday.com
GEMA/HS announces new Training and Exercise Manager
ATLANTA – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency announces the new Training and Exercise Manager. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency named Melissa Slocumb as the Training and Exercise Manager. She previously served as a Training & Development Specialist with GEMA/HS for six years. GEMA/HS’...
ssrnews.com
Rebekah Jones Avoids Trial, Admits Guilt in Plea Deal with Prosecutors
Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Department of Health data scientist, on December 7 accepted a plea deal with prosecutors, meaning she will avoid a January 23 trial in Leon County on a felony count of offenses against users of (computers). According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, “Evidence retrieved...
valdostatoday.com
Georgians can earn free HSE diploma
ATLANTA – Eligible Georgians can now earn a HSE diploma for free through the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) announced that eligible Georgians can now earn their high school equivalency (HSE) diploma for free. Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly passed, and Governor Brian P. Kemp signed into law, a bill establishing the HOPE High School Equivalency Examination Grant Program. Eligible Georgians will receive an award of up to $200 to cover exam fees for the GED exam.
US Marshals find missing Georgia toddler, arrest 2 in Puerto Rico
OAKWOOD, Ga. — Two Georgia residents were arrested in Puerto Rico Monday after authorities found a missing toddler. The Hall County child had been missing since September, authorities said. U.S. Marshals on the island had been investigating the case as a kidnapping, suspecting the child's noncustodial father, they said.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia highly vulnerable to identity theft, fraud
ATLANTA – In a new study, Georgia is found to be the 7th Most Vulnerable State to Identity Theft & Fraud. With the average data breach in 2022 costing $9.44 million and taking 277 days to contain, the free credit-monitoring website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Voting from Jail: Most can, few do.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In a race where a few hundred votes can make a difference, the majority of the 39,000 people held in Georgia county jails can vote, but as Atlanta News First Investigates uncovered, few do. A lot of people in county jails never lost their...
valdostatoday.com
New EV battery facility to be built in GA
ATLANTA – Hyundai Motor Group and SK On will build a new electric vehicle batter manufacturing facility in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On have selected a site in Bartow County for a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility that will supply Hyundai Motor Group’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, stakeholders estimate it will create more than 3,500 new jobs through approximately $4-5 billion of investment in Bartow County.
Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
WCTV
Florida’s University and College Presidents meeting in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - University and College presidents from across Florida will be gathering in Tallahassee Wednesday afternoon for a closed-door meeting at TCC’s Downtown Innovation Center. An invitation from the Florida Department of Education and the Office of the Board of Governors says the purpose of the meeting...
valdostatoday.com
TCSG approves funds for new College and Career Academies
ATLANTA – The Georgia State Board of the TCSG has approved $6 million in funds for two new College and Career Academies. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) approved grants totaling $6 million in bond funds to establish two new College and Career Academies. TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier will award two partnerships with grant funds to establish the new College and Career Academies in Dooly and Monroe Counties via a cumulative bond amount of $6 million ($3 million to each) and a cash investment of $200,000 ($100,000 to each).
Duval, Nassau, St. Johns school districts announce schedule changes due to Hurricane Nicole closures
Northeast Florida school districts have announced some schedule changes to the rest of the school year due to weather-related closures from Hurricane Nicole. DCPS shared the following updates to its school calendar, which were approved by the School Board on Tuesday:. End of 2nd grading period went from Dec. 16...
fox5atlanta.com
Warnock shows up on Walker’s old stomping ground as both candidates work to get out the vote
ATHENS, Ga. - Overtime is almost up in Georgia’s highly-contested senate race. Incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock was on his Republican opponent Herschel Walker’s old turf on the University of Georgia’s campus on Sunday, a day after the Dawgs’ newly-earned title as Southeastern Conference champions. "Let...
Joy Reid explains why she came to Georgia to film her show ahead of runoff
ATLANTA — The time has come. After months of meme-able soundbites, mudslinging advertisements and an endless amount of campaign posters, the Election Day is here for the runoff between the Georgia candidates for the U.S. Senate. Georgia has been the epicenter of the 2022 midterms in America from Stacey Abrams‘ rematch against Brian Kemp for governor to the matchup between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.
Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License by May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane
If you live in Georgia, your driver's license must have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner, signifying passing the REAL ID requirements, in order to fly by May 3, 2023. It also is required by May 3, 2023, in order to enter a federal building with security or a military or nuclear facility.
wfxl.com
LIST: Christmas Parades, Holiday events in Southwest Georgia
Several cities across Southwest Georgia are excited to bring back some holiday staples. We have compiled a list of holiday events that you and your family can enjoy this year. The Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Arts Council and The Studios are giving folks a chance to make their own gnome ornament on December 3rd at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. Registration is required.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia seeing high numbers of STD infections
Sexually-transmitted infections are on the rise around the nation, and here in Georgia. The Peach State is now seeing the highest rates in certain diseases in a decade.
arizonasuntimes.com
VoterGA Reports Proof of Herschel Walker’s 20,000 Vote Loss in the General Election
VoterGA reported further evidence Friday that the organization said substantiates the more than 20,000-vote decline in Herschel Walker’s U.S. Senate election vote count at 10 p.m. on the night of Election Day last month. According to a press release from the nonprofit coalition of citizens working to restore election...
State revokes certification of convicted former sheriff Victor Hill
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned the state of Georgia has revoked the law enforcement certification for former Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Executive Director Mike Ayers confirmed to...
WRDW-TV
In Georgia Senate runoff, here’s what the numbers are telling us
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Early voting is now underway across Georgia in the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. While Richmond County nearly broke a record with Sunday early voting, Rockdale is leading all of the state’s 159 counties with a 7% turnout; followed by Fulton at 5.7% and DeKalb at 5.6%, according to the latest data available Monday from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
