Duane Charles Daniel Stanford Sr., 87, of Glenfield
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Duane Charles Daniel Stanford Sr. 87, passed away at his home on McConnell Road on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. A memorial service will at at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., with Pastor Nathan Zehr officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, prior to the memorial service, at the funeral home. Burial willl be in Brantingham Cemetery. A luncheon at 3-G Fire Department in Glenfield will immediately follow the burial. Any food donations may be taken directly to the 3-G Fire Department on Wednesday morning, starting at 11:00 a.m. Contributions may be made to the Lewis County Office for the Aging, P.O. Box 193, Lowville, NY 13367 or Christmas Sharing, (Please make check payable to Lowville Food Pantry and put Christmas Sharing in the memo) 5502 Trinity Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.
Fire destroys town of Rodman home
TOWN OF RODMAN, New York (WWNY) - A home in the town of Rodman is a total loss after a fire broke out Thursday evening. Volunteers were called to a home on Lowe Road just after 4:30 p.m. Officials say they believe no one was home when the fire started.
Watertown Fire Department gets good deal on used ladder truck
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Fire Department has picked up a fire truck that will fill a void in the city. The 22-year-old ladder truck comes to Watertown from the city of Geneva, New York. One of the department’s current ladder trucks needs work and it’ll be a...
From train stop to coffee shop: The little depot that could
ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - The breakfast crowd has settled in at Beese’s Depot Café in Adams Center. Customers are greeted with warm drinks, a hot plate of food, and the occasional train passing by — just feet away. “It was built in 1853 as a...
What’s next for former Glenfield Elementary School? County leaders seek ideas
GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County is set to vacate a former elementary school it has been using for office space, and as that happens, leaders are hoping someone else will have a vision for the property. “When the school left this building, that left a lot of employees...
