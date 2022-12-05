Read full article on original website
Related
wyo4news.com
Avery Michael Lee (December 2, 1985 – December 4, 2022)
Avery Michael Lee, 37, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 3:00 PM Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Sweetwater events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
N Street Bridge in Rock Springs to close for inspection
December 9, 2022 – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be restricting access to the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center next week, on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and again on Wednesday, Dec. 14 for some routine bridge inspection work. Crews will need to close the bridge to motorists to mobilize equipment and crews to perform drilling work and collect core samples for evaluation.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Library System to offer Blood Pressure Cuffs for checkout
December 9, 2022 – Self-measured blood pressure monitoring (SMBP) kits are now available for checkout at the Sweetwater County Library System by way of a collaborative pilot project between The Wyoming Center on Aging at the University of Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Health Chronic Disease Prevention Program, and the Sweetwater County Library System.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for December 9, 2022
Today – Isolated snow showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind of 5 to 10 mph, becoming west-southwest at 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
wyo4news.com
Barbara Hartley (January 16, 1936 – December 4, 2022)
Barbara Hartley, age 86, died peacefully at her home in Rock Springs Wyoming on December 4, 2022, with her family by her side, under the care of Sweetwater County Hospice. Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 5:30 PM Friday, December 9, 2022 at Young at Heart Senior Center, 2400 Reagan Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Local ‘Holiday Happenings’ for today and Saturday
December 9, 2022 — Here is a list of some of the area’s Holiday Happenings taking place today and Saturday. If you have an event occurring, send us the information at [email protected] Please include contact information. Friday and Saturday. The Green River Arts Council’s Light Fest will...
oilcity.news
One dead, two injured in Rock Springs collision
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
wyo4news.com
SWCSD #1 board of trustees only temporarily complete
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The last half of the 2022 term for SWCSD#1 board members has been a complex one. With the official resignation of John Bettolo in October the board went through a write-in and interview process before selecting Cole Wright to fill the seat of Bettolo until the end of his term on December 1.
wyo4news.com
Downtown Rock Springs URA announces November Volunteer of the Month
December 7, 2022 – The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Amanda Bruder as their November Volunteer of the Month. Amanda spent several hours working with the URA to stuff the 100 stockings given away on Plaid Friday and the 100 gift bags given away on Small Business Saturday.
wyo4news.com
Results for the YWCA Festival of Trees are in!
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – The Festival of Trees is one of the largest fundraisers held by the YWCA of Sweetwater County. Here are the results from this year’s festival on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The People’s Choice Award Winner was the colorful tree that NOWCAP Services decorated!
wyo4news.com
Standard Motor annual Stuff the Bus is set to be better than ever
Rock Springs, Wyoming – For the third year in a row, Standard Motor in Rock Springs is hosting its Stuff the Bus event. A full-size Le Bus is parked in the parking lot of the auto dealership at 1154 Dewar Drive, to stuff full of toy donations until December 22.
wyo4news.com
New Medical Staff Officers elected at MHSC
December 9, 2022 – The Medical Staff of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has elected new officers for the coming year. During a recent meeting, the medical staff elected to retain General Surgeon Brianne Crofts, MD, as president, and Hospitalist Alicia Gray, MD, as vice president. Anesthesiologist Steven Croft, MD, will serve as secretary/treasurer.
oilcity.news
Wyoming man dead after pickup goes off I-80 exit ramp on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — An 82-year-old Wyoming man succumbed to injuries when his vehicle went off an Interstate 80 exit ramp outside Green River on Wednesday, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Road conditions were wet and slushy when the crash occurred at 10:25 a.m. Nov. 30, the...
wyo4news.com
MHSC proud to present its ‘Hometown Christmas’ this year!
The Memorial Hospital Foundation is proud to host Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s annual community Christmas event, ‘Hometown Christmas’ on Friday, December 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. The tree lighting will be held at 5 p.m. in the hospital’s main lobby. Stop by to see...
wyo4news.com
New group exhibition featured at Western Wyoming Community College
December 9, 2022 – Western Wyoming Community College’s (Western) Art Gallery is pleased to present 50 Contemporary Art Voices, a group exhibition featuring work from the collection of artist and art collector Fred Danziger. The show will run from December 9, 2022 to February 24, 2023. Visitors will be able to view the exhibition daily from 8am to 10pm except for holiday closures.
wyo4news.com
People’s Choice winners announced for Lighted Holiday Parade
December 7, 2022 — The Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce announced the People’s Choice winners from last Saturday’s Lighted Holiday Parade. The online voting took place on the Chamber’s Facebook page. Voting ended on Monday. First Place – Unknown Saints. Second Place – Sweetwater Snowpokes...
Comments / 0