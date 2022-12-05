Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
Increased Risk of Cardiovascular Disease by Adding Salt to Foods
Recent research has revealed a substantial correlation between life expectancy and the frequency with which salt is added to meals, which may represent a person’s long-term salt taste preference and sodium consumption. For a study, researchers investigated if the frequency of salting meals affected the chance of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD).
physiciansweekly.com
Factors Linked With Spirometry Underutilization in COPD
Underutilization of spirometry to confirm COPD persists among patients less likely to have barriers related to travel, insurance, and availability of spirometry. Current guidelines recommend using spirometry for patients with respiratory symptoms to confirm a diagnosis of COPD. “However, only one-third of patients with a clinical diagnosis of COPD receive spirometry, which can lead to possible incorrect diagnoses and suboptimal care,” says Arianne K. Baldomero, MD, MS. “Without spirometry, patients with COPD can be underdiagnosed or overdiagnosed. Underdiagnosis can delay the initiation of appropriate treatments whereas overdiagnosis can lead to higher healthcare utilization and unnecessary therapies.”
physiciansweekly.com
Identifying Factors Tied With Long-Term Opioid Therapy for SLE
Patients with SLE are more likely to receive opioid therapy not only due to SLE manifestations but also because of associated comorbidities. Patients with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) experience pain from multiple factors, and the management of their pain is complex due to limited treatment options, the presence of comorbidities, or the use of multiple medications for the disease, explains Gabriel Figueroa-Parra, MD.
physiciansweekly.com
Post-SARS-CoV-2 Vaccination in PWH: Assessing Limited Humoral and Specific T-Cell Responses
After administering severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccinations to patients with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV; PWH) who had CD4+ T-cell counts <200/µL (HIV<200 group), researchers examined the humoral and cellular immune responses that were elicited. In the prospective cohort analysis, 58 PWH in the...
physiciansweekly.com
Quality of Gout Care Suboptimal Among Aged Care Residents
Almost one-third of residents with gout living in aged care facilities did not receive urate-lowering therapy (ULT), according to a study published in Rheumatology Advances in Practice. For those who did receive ULT, short courses of treatment were common, but inadequate. Amy D. Nguyen, PhD, and colleagues assessed treatment for...
physiciansweekly.com
Analyzing Pediatric IBD During COVID-19 Pandemic
The research aimed to measure how children with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) fared 12 months following the initial wave of the 2019 Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as during the initial 12 months of recovery. A prospective observational study with a single site took place in April 2020 and April 2021. During the initial countrywide quarantine due to COVID-19, children aged 10-18 with a confirmed diagnosis of IBD were included. Subtype, location, phenotype, disease activity, and inflammatory bowel disease treatment history were recorded at baseline and again after 12 months. Patients were given the IMPACT III and PROMIS Anxiety questionnaires to fill out.
physiciansweekly.com
Comparison of Robotic Vs. Laparoscopic Living Donor Hepatectomy Surgical Results and Learning Curve
To perform a minimally invasive donor hepatectomy (MIDH), both laparoscopic living donor right hemihepatectomy (LLDRH) and robotic living donor right hemihepatectomy (RLDRH) have been developed. However, there has been no comparative study of these two surgical methods. In a single institution, researchers for a study sought to compare the surgical results of LLDRH versus RLDRH.
physiciansweekly.com
Optimizing Advanced Clear Cell Renal Cell Carcinoma Patients with First-Line Systemic Therapy
Even though five immune-oncologic-drug-based combination therapies like pembrolizumab plus lenvatinib, nivolumab plus cabozantinib, pembrolizumab plus axitinib, avelumab plus axitinib, and ipilimumab plus nivoluma, have been approved for advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC), the optimal therapy for advanced RCC is yet to be determined. Without head-to-head comparison, many network meta-analysis uses...
physiciansweekly.com
AbobotulinumtoxinA Glabellar Line Investigations, Placebo-controlled
The new formulation of abobotulinumtoxinA (aboBoNT-A) solution is ready-to-use, cutting down on injection preparation time and increasing injection reproducibility. In addition, they combined data from 2 Phase III studies to better understand how to treat moderate to severe glabellar lines (GLs). Researchers (ILA) and subjects (SSA) participants evaluated the severity...
physiciansweekly.com
Diversion of Ilestomy in Functionally Constipated Children: Colon Manometry Study
Invasive tests [such as colon manometry (CM)] and surgeries [such as diverting ostomy (DO)] may be needed to diagnose and treat pediatric functional constipation (FC) properly. Following DO, researchers assessed CM’s ability to guide future surgical procedures. Osteotomized children with medically intractable FC were included. Institutional Review Board approval was obtained for this retrospective investigation. Demographics and CM characteristics [high amplitude propagating contractions (HAPCs)] were monitored. Response to ostomy closure was considered successful if there was no need for additional surgery following ostomy closure, and an increase in CM from pre-ostomy levels was considered positive. A CM-guided ostomy closure algorithm was developed based on prior findings. They used an algorithm to assess the importance of CM in predicting response to ostomy closure in relation to demographics, ostomy indication, and CM improvement.
physiciansweekly.com
Cancer Pain Treatment: Preferences of Patients for Rescue Medications
For a study, researchers sought to examine Chinese cancer patients’ risk-benefit preferences for rescue medications (RD) and their willingness to pay (WTP) in the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain (BTcP), the discrete choice experiment (DCE) was used. Through literature reviews, expert consultation, and patient surveys, the work was able...
physiciansweekly.com
Analysis of Parathyroidectomy and Thyroidectomy Outcomes Among CESQIP Surgeons
Few studies have compared the endocrine-specific results of parathyroidectomy (PTx) with those of concurrent parathyroidectomy and thyroidectomy (PTx + Tx). Collaborative Endocrine Surgery Quality Improvement Program participants were 10,019 patients (2014–2019). Bivariate and multivariable techniques were used to examine the baseline features and short-term (≤30 days) results for patients receiving PTx + Tx versus PTx.
physiciansweekly.com
Severe Cancer Pain Treatment Using Intravenous Oxycodone Rapid Titration
For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effectiveness of titrating the dosage of oxycodone intravenously in treating severe cancer pain. The second goal was the oral route’s conversion ratio, which was set as the second target. Patients with cancer who were hospitalized due to significant pain were prospectively...
physiciansweekly.com
A Systematic Review for Searching Biomarkers to Guide Interventions in ASD
A study was conducted to evaluate and catalog response biomarkers linked to autism spectrum disorder (ASD) symptoms. The goal of the study was to help improve clinical trials. In April 2020, a methodical review of MEDLINE, Embase, and Scopus was conducted. The focus was on original research on quantitative response biomarkers tested alongside ASD symptoms. The research was done using seven criteria. Included were interventional studies or human studies that examined the relationship between biomarkers and behavioral assessments associated with ASD.
physiciansweekly.com
Patients With Annular Calcification, Rings, and Bioprostheses: Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement Outcomes
The MITRAL (Mitral Implantation of Transcatheter Valves) experiment was the first prospective investigation employing balloon-expandable aortic transcatheter heart valves to treat valve-in-mitral annular calcification (ViMAC), mitral valve-in-ring (MViR), and mitral valve-in-valve (MViV). Beyond a year, procedural results need to be better reported. In the MITRAL trial, researchers assessed 2-year outcomes for ViMAC, MViR, and MViV.
physiciansweekly.com
Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination: Evaluating the Cost Effectiveness
Despite developing reliable and efficient coronavirus disease 2019 vaccines, substantial disparities in immunization rates still exist worldwide. According to the projections, up to 60% of the population in 91 low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) would benefit from vaccinations in terms of health and donor costs. Researchers simulated an “Omicron-like” variation that was extremely contagious (Re at the model start, 1.7), low-virulent (infection fatality ratio [IFR], 0.32%), and similarly contagious “severe” (IFR, 0.59%) across a 360-day period while taking into consideration the healthcare infrastructure and age composition of the individual countries. Costs comprised vaccine distribution and procurement per person ($12.46/person vaccinated) and vaccine startup ($630 million).
physiciansweekly.com
Adult Patients with Idiopathic MCNS Receiving Immunosuppressive Therapy
Immunosuppressive treatment patients with idiopathic minimal change nephrotic syndrome (MCNS) are vulnerable to infection consequences. There needed to be more research that focused primarily on infectious problems in the adult population. A total of 101 adult patients with biopsy-proven idiopathic MCNS were retrospectively collected, and the infectious complications were examined....
physiciansweekly.com
Abnormal Heart Rate, Chronotropic Intolerance, and Dynamic hyperinflation in Non-Severe COPD Disease
The presence of chronotropic incompetence (CI) and abnormal heart rate recovery (HRR) gives out a suggestion on autonomic dysfunction (AD). It is associated with the increased cardio-vascular (CV) risk and diminished physical activity. Researchers aimed to analyze the correlation between airflow obstruction and AD- forced expiratory volume in 1s (FEV1),...
physiciansweekly.com
Post- transplantation of Marginal Donor Kidneys, Evaluating Creatinine Metrics on the Outcome
It might be difficult to predict the results of borderline kidney transplants. The related risk ratings included donor creatinine or estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR). But it’s unclear which of their values, acquired consecutively throughout procurement, is the most appropriate. The study involved transplanting 221 adult brain-dead donors with...
physiciansweekly.com
Ultrasonography can Detect CF-related Liver Damage in Children
The onset of liver damage from cystic fibrosis liver disease (CFLD) occurs before adulthood. A person may experience no symptoms at all or only minor ones. Patient health may deteriorate with progressive liver injury even before liver disease becomes clinically apparent. To further understand how early CFLD affects both overall and disease-specific quality of life, researchers conducted a comprehensive analysis of Health-Related quality of life (HRQOL) data from children participating in a multi-center research study of CFLD. Ultrasound (US) patterns of normal (NL), heterogeneous (HTG), homogeneous (HMG), or nodular (NOD) to indicate those at risk for progressive CFLD. They shared the outcomes with the parents. They assessed parent/child-reported (age ≥5 years) HRQOL by PedsQL 4.0 Generic Core and CF Questionnaire-revised (CFQ-R) prior to the US and annually.
Comments / 0