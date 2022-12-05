Invasive tests [such as colon manometry (CM)] and surgeries [such as diverting ostomy (DO)] may be needed to diagnose and treat pediatric functional constipation (FC) properly. Following DO, researchers assessed CM’s ability to guide future surgical procedures. Osteotomized children with medically intractable FC were included. Institutional Review Board approval was obtained for this retrospective investigation. Demographics and CM characteristics [high amplitude propagating contractions (HAPCs)] were monitored. Response to ostomy closure was considered successful if there was no need for additional surgery following ostomy closure, and an increase in CM from pre-ostomy levels was considered positive. A CM-guided ostomy closure algorithm was developed based on prior findings. They used an algorithm to assess the importance of CM in predicting response to ostomy closure in relation to demographics, ostomy indication, and CM improvement.

