Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra sounds more appealing after night photo upgrade

A new flagship Android phone is always going to attract a lot of rumours. When its predecessor was one of the best phones on the market, that's likely to be amplified even further.

In this case were talking about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra . We've already heard a lot about this phone – including details of a bigger battery and a behemoth 200MP camera . We've also learned which colours the S23 Ultra will be available in, and potentially seen the first images taken by it's impressive camera.

There's a lot to like here, offering a subtle but significant array of upgrades over the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra . But there has also been a lot of chatter about the competition that the S23 Ultra will face. Other Android flagships like the Vivo X90 Pro+ and the Google Pixel 7 Pro have upped their game, meaning that the gap isn't likely to be as wide as it once was.

One authoritative figure on the subject is online tech tipster, Ice Universe, who has been leaking information about new phones for the best part of a decade. Ice is one of few people outside of Samsung who is rumoured to have had access to a prototype model of the S23 Ultra. Their insights, therefore, are like gold dust.

In a recent tweet on the subject of the S23 Ultra, Ice said, "The S23 Ultra's night shots with the latest firmware show some fantastic improvements you can expect from the S23 Ultra."

That's a massive deal. Ice has recently been vocal about how poor the S22 Ultra's night photography is when compared to other handsets, and we had feared that similar technology might find its way into Samsung's new flagship. But if it's good enough to impress Ice, it's likely to be a great upgrade.

The S23 range is expected to be unveiled early in 2023, most likely around February. Expect more details to emerge before then, as we look to build up a clearer picture of what the S23 Ultra will offer.