Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided on a state highway outside Canton Tuesday afternoon. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dorothy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape southbound on State Highway 19 about two miles north of Canton. The report states Thornton attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone and in the process collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Branton, 44, of Canton.
Driver expected to be ‘OK’ after car hit by train in Gilmer
GILMER, Texas (KETK) — A Gilmer woman is “lucky to be alive” after her car was hit by a train Thursday evening around 6 p.m. The crash happened on Aspen Trail near SH 155, south of Gilmer. The woman’s husband, David Shaver, said the train was being worked on and moving at a slow speed […]
Sulphur Springs Police Arrest Three From Pittsburg
Sulphur Springs Police responded to a theft in progress at Walmart and saw a man matching the suspects’ description running toward a car carrying two TVs. The suspect jumped into the car, which then exited the parking lot. After a traffic stop, a subsequent search turned up narcotics and paraphernalia. Officers arrested 27-year-old Hector Leonardo Hernandez, 58-year-old Thomas James Clower, and 37-year-old Dana Lynn Lison, all of Pittsburg, on drug charges. They also charged Hernandez with theft and Clower and Lison with parole violations.
DPS Update On Fatal Hopkins County Crash
Location: SH 19, two miles south of Birthright Community. Driver vehicle 1: (Not injured) Gerald Adams, 60 YOA, of Paris. Driver vehicle 2: (non-incapacitating injuries) Rebecca Goodson, 69 YOA, of Sulphur Springs. Seatbelt: Yes. Transported to: Christus Hospital in Sulphur Springs. Passenger vehicle 2: (Incapacitating injuries but stable) Joyce Moore,...
Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 9)
Wednesday afternoon at 12:19, officers worked with a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle victim in the police lobby, who delayed making a report last Sunday because he was running late for church. He stated he had entered his unlocked truck in the 4300 block of Castlegate Drive and saw that someone had rummaged through his vehicle, and his pistol and a shotgun were missing. His wallet with cards and ID had been moved but not taken. The victim wasn’t concerned with getting his guns back but did not want to be implicated by his weapons in a potential crime by the thief’s behavior.
Man Convicted In Upshur County In Baseball Bat Assault
After deliberating only 13 minutes, an Upshur County jury convicted Robert Buchanan of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The state accused Buchanan of nearly killing his girlfriend with a baseball bat after she told him she wanted to end their relationship. The court sentenced him to life in prison because of his extensive criminal record, which included seven convictions for violent felonies.
4 Killed In 5-Vehicle Crash On State Highway 19 North Sunday
Nine Others Transported by Ambulance To Hospital For Injuries Sustained In Crash. At least four people are reported to have been killed in a 5-vehicle crash, which shut down State Highway 19 north for more than 3 hours Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Nine others were transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment of injuries, eight with what were reported as non-incapacitating injuries and one with capacitating injuries, authorities reported Monday morning.
TxDOT Road Report for 12/8
Paris District Road Report for the week starting Nov. 28, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 7)
Wednesday mourning at 8:52, Paris Police Officers worked a landlord-tenant security check in the 700 block of Northeast 6th Street. They arrested Mantrall Deon Mason, 34, of Paris, for a felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for a Motion to Revoke Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.
Como Man Jailed On Parole Warrant
Hopkins County Deputies arrested a man Monday night after stopping him for walking on the wrong side of Taylor Street in Como. A computer check revealed that 41-year-old James Edward Miller, Jr. of Como, was wanted for Violation of his Parole. He’s in the Hopkins County Jail without bond.
Hunt County Looking For Teen
In Hunt County, friends last saw Kearstyn Hope Cagle, 16, leaving her home in Haw Cove on Oct. 2, and they reported her missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes, black hair, and has a tattoo on her left side forearm reading “she gave me life.” If you know her whereabouts, contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
Sulphur Springs Council Awards Senior Citizens Center Contract
The Sulphur Springs City Council has awarded the bid to construct a new Senior Citizens Center on Oak Avenue. Hawk Builders, LLC submitted the winning request of $4,575,029.
Accidental Shooting Incident At Emory Convenience Store
Rains County Deputies and state troopers responded to an “accidental shooting” at a Max-A-Mart intersection of US Highways 69 and 19 in Emory Sunday. Initial indications are that they dispatched helicopters to the scene. It’s unclear if there were one or two victims.
Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield
Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
