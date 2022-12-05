Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'He left me with nobody' - Mother mourns the loss of her daughter to random killing
NEW ORLEANS — Yolanda Dillion planned everything carefully in her life. At 54 years of age, she lived with and cared for her mother Edna, who is in her 80s and surviving cancer. Dillion, a breast cancer survivor herself, was a constant whirlwind of activity, participating actively in her...
Belle Chasse community mourns loss of teacher who died on Woodland Bridge
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — For more than 30 years, Carol Roberts and her best friend Cindy Hoyle went for a run across the Woodland Bridge before work. Wednesday morning, they set off on their last. The Woodland Bridge crosses the Intracoastal Waterway, connecting Algiers to Belle Chasse. According to...
Hundreds show up for funeral of Father Otis Young
COVINGTON, La. — Hundreds of friends, loved ones and fellow clergy showed up at the funeral and visitation of Father Otis Young at St. Peter Church in Covington Monday. The retired pastor was killed along with pastoral associate Ruth Prats last week in a double homicide that ended up with the bodies being burned and left behind a business near downtown Covington.
WWII veteran returns for Northshore funeral 81 years later
BOGALUSA, La. — It is easy to feel disconnected from history. Life gets busy and we focus on getting through today, but the events of 80 years ago broke through all that, connecting a family to Pearl Harbor in a way they've never felt. And now you can be...
New Orleans to host 2023 Congressional Medal of Honor Convention
NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday, December 7 marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which thrust the country into World War II. Many gathered in the Warehouse District at the National World War II Museum to honor the significance of what some call “the day that will live in infamy” and those who died.
lcmchealth.org
Newell Normand, WWL AM Radio Host and former Jefferson Parish Sh
“ This is masterful – this creates the very balance that we need…this will benefit our community in a big way. I really believe that healthcare corridor is something that is a difference maker for us here in the city of New Orleans.”
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
Harvey murder victim is NOPD civilian employee
A strange twist in Thursday’s death of a woman found in a car at a Harvey motel. The victim has been described as a 54-year-old part-time Uber driver who was a full time civilian employee of the New Orleans Police Department.
WAFB.com
Convicted killer free in Ascension Parish after 6-year sentencing delay
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say. A Baton Rouge convenience store clerk is accused of stabbing a customer after a fight over a cigarette purchase. Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches...
Anonymous donor gives gift of toys to local children's hospitals in New Orleans and Jefferson
NEW ORLEANS — It’s the season of giving and one local donor is in the spirit. For the past decade a generous, anonymous donor has given the gift of toys during the holiday season. “We have a generous donor that gives every year, we’ve been doing it for...
WWL-TV
Memorial service for woman killed on Bridge in Belle Chasse
A special church service is starting for a beloved former teacher. She fell from a bridge this morning after being hit by a car.
Residents in fear after two retail shop shootings in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot at two separate stores in New Orleans in just 20 hours. The latest shooting happened just after Noon Thursday at a Dollar Tree on Chef Menteur Highway. Four people were hurt but they are expected to survive. The shooting was less than...
NOPD Supt. Ferguson calls retirement "bittersweet"
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said he’s leaving the job on his own terms. Wednesday, he called the decision to retire, “bittersweet.”. “What a day, huh,” Ferguson said. “What a ride.”. Ferguson is retiring after 24 years with the NOPD, the...
Bogalusa Navy Sailor killed in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest with military honors 81 years later
BOGALUSA, La. — After 81 years, a Louisiana native who died in the Pearl Harbor attack is finally home. The remains of Navy Seaman First Class Houston Temples were identified last year and he was laid to rest with proper military honors on the 81st anniversary of the December 7 attack near his hometown in Bogalusa.
Violent night in New Orleans
Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
'What a ride' - NOPD Supt. Ferguson says he wasn't forced out
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said goodbye to the job of chief Wednesday looking back on the good times and bad and emphasizing that he was not forced out. "This was my decision," he said. "I'm walking out on my own accord." Ferguson said the four years...
NOPD Chief Ferguson announces retirement
New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has announced his retirement, Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office announced today.
Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
WWL-TV
Judge issues warrant after New Orleans investigator skips murder trial
NEW ORLEANS — A Baton Rouge Judge issued an arrest warrant for a New Orleans investigator after she failed to show up to testify for a Baton Rouge murder trial, according to our partners at WBRZ. It's day two of Meshell Hale's trial for first-degree murder. Hale is accused...
brproud.com
Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
WWL
New Orleans, LA
33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
New Orleans local newshttps://www.wwltv.com/
Comments / 0