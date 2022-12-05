ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

WWL

Hundreds show up for funeral of Father Otis Young

COVINGTON, La. — Hundreds of friends, loved ones and fellow clergy showed up at the funeral and visitation of Father Otis Young at St. Peter Church in Covington Monday. The retired pastor was killed along with pastoral associate Ruth Prats last week in a double homicide that ended up with the bodies being burned and left behind a business near downtown Covington.
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

New Orleans to host 2023 Congressional Medal of Honor Convention

NEW ORLEANS — Wednesday, December 7 marks the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which thrust the country into World War II. Many gathered in the Warehouse District at the National World War II Museum to honor the significance of what some call “the day that will live in infamy” and those who died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

NOPD Supt. Ferguson calls retirement "bittersweet"

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said he’s leaving the job on his own terms. Wednesday, he called the decision to retire, “bittersweet.”. “What a day, huh,” Ferguson said. “What a ride.”. Ferguson is retiring after 24 years with the NOPD, the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Violent night in New Orleans

Cops say bullets hit five people in New Orleans in about seven hours Wednesday. 3 of them died. Love ones say a 16-year-old girl was one of two people shot at a Gentilly Walgreens. She died on the scene. The victims were found in the parking lot
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Woman shot dead in N.O. East, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating what led to a shooting that left a woman dead in New Orleans East. It happened Wednesday at about 9:17 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. “NOPD Seventh District officers received a call of shots fired at the location....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
