Xbox Game Pass gets this popular Star Wars game tomorrow

By Robert Jones
 4 days ago

If you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass then you're about to get a great free new Star Wars game to play.

That's because, as of tomorrow, 6 December 2022, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga unlocks for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

The Skywalker Saga includes all three Star Wars trilogies, meaning that Xbox gamers (from Xbox One through Xbox Series S to Xbox Series X ) can play their way through the events of all nine movies, from The Phantom Menace right up to The Rise of Skywalker.

Gamers can start at the beginning of any trilogy, too, so if you just want to play part of the entire Skywalker Saga then you can do. Although there's no option to play a Star Wars Machete Order , disappointingly.

Right now LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has a glowing 9.1 out of 10 "universal acclaim" score on Metacritic , highlighting just how much fun it is to play.

(Image credit: Disney)

But that's not the only thing Xbox Game Pass subscribers get tomorrow

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are also getting access to Hello Neighbor 2 tomorrow as well, the sequel to the 2017 sleeper hit Hello Neighbor.

This is then followed on 8 December by Chained Echoes and Metal: Hellsinger, before then being followed by Game Pass unlocks for High On Life, Potion Craft and Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga also follows Eastward, The Walking Dead: The Final Season and Totally Reliable Delivery Service, which launched on 1 December for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Like the idea of subscribing to Xbox Game Pass, or extending your current subscription? Well, today's best prices on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate can be viewed below.

