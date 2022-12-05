Read full article on original website
Illinois Gas Prices Set to See Increase in 2023
(Undated) – Gas prices in Illinois continue to fall as drivers brace for a jump in the price per gallon. Illinois’ freeze on its gas tax hike is set to expire on January 1st. Governor, JB Pritzker, delayed the annual increase, which was set to go into effect in July, six months to combat rising prices and inflation. That is one of two increases to take effect next year. Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, in 2023, the two taxes combined will top 45 cents per gallon. Illinois’ current motor fuel tax stands at 39.2 cents a gallon. Illinois has the second highest gas taxes in the country, behind California.
Gas Prices Continue to Fall
(Undated) – The national average price for gas continues to fall to its lowest level in nearly two years. According to this morning’s numbers from GasBuddy.com, it has fallen eight cents from Monday to $3.28 a gallon. Here in Illinois and across the river, in Indiana, the statewide average has fallen eleven cents to $3.49 and $3.31 respectively. Texas drivers are paying the least for gas nationwide with a statewide average of $2.70 a gallon. California drivers are paying $4.53 a gallon.
Illinois Commerce Commission Announces New Area Code
(Undated) — A new area code is coming to southern Illinois. The Illinois Commerce Commission announced the new 730 area code will overlay the existing 618 area code. The first prefix in the new area code will not be introduced until after July 7th of 2023. The 618 area code covers all or parts of thirty-seven counties in Illinois, including Crawford. 618 is one of the original, eighty-six area codes in the United States, assigned by Bell Laboratories in 1947.
Birth to Five Illinois Wants to Hear Your Stories
(Undated) – A new early childhood advocacy group wants to hear from you. Birth to Five Illinois is gathering stories from families about early childhood education and care. Birth to Five Illinois is currently in the middle of a regional “fact-finding” mission. That was Sophie Kershaw-Patilla with...
CMH to Host “Jolly Good Cooking” at Quail Creek
(Undated) – Crawford Memorial Hospital is hosting a free class to help you keep the holidays healthier. CMH Director of Marketing, Becky Ruppel, says you will be able to learn how to make healthy decisions at holiday gatherings, make your favorite recipes healthier, and discover other tips and tricks to avoid holiday weight gain. She says “Jolly Good Cooking” will run from 10 am-11 am on Thursday, December 15th at Quail Creek Country Club.
