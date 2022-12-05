(Undated) – Gas prices in Illinois continue to fall as drivers brace for a jump in the price per gallon. Illinois’ freeze on its gas tax hike is set to expire on January 1st. Governor, JB Pritzker, delayed the annual increase, which was set to go into effect in July, six months to combat rising prices and inflation. That is one of two increases to take effect next year. Illinois already has an automatic annual gas tax increase. That means, in 2023, the two taxes combined will top 45 cents per gallon. Illinois’ current motor fuel tax stands at 39.2 cents a gallon. Illinois has the second highest gas taxes in the country, behind California.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO