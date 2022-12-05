Read full article on original website
Lady Maroons Picked Up Win Over Newton
(Robinson) – The RHS Lady Maroons picked up a 56-47 win over Newton last night. They were led in scoring by Marisa Zane who finished the night with eighteen points. Alexia Zane and Elizabeth Shea each added thirteen in the win. They will be back in action Monday when they hit the road to Mt. Carmel. The RHS boys will be back in action tonight for a road game against Casey-Westfield. You can catch all of the play-by-play action on 101.7 WTYE and WTYEfm.com.
OPH Rolled by Blue Streaks
(Oblong) – The Wildcats got rolled by the Blue Streaks last night 83-47 in Oblong. OPH was led by Max Lewis with twelve points in the loss. RJ Hays added nine while Holden Sipes and Grayden Kincaid each chipped in eight. With the loss, the Wildcats fall to 1-4 on the season. They will be back in action Thursday when they hit the road to Cisne.
Oblong Village Board Meets Today
(Oblong) – The Oblong Village Board meets today. They are set to hear from Nick Hinterscher regarding holiday hours as well as Vicki Cretors from Illinois Eastern Community Colleges. In other business, the village board will look at possible changes to the phone system at the municipal building, get an update on the lagoon project, and hear from Paws for Prevention. The Oblong Village Board meets this afternoon at 5 pm.
