Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Would you buy a $10,000 iPhone app?
Apple has drastically expanded its App Store price points to give developers more control over how they price their apps in 45 currencies across 175 storefronts. Apple says the changes to app pricing are aimed to give developers more flexibility in how they price apps across the world. It's adding 700 new price points, as well as pricing tools in its payments system to set prices per App Store country or region, and manage foreign exchange rates.
ZDNet
Windows 11's screenshot tool gets a screen recorder
Microsoft is embellishing its screenshot feature, Snipping Tool, with a new feature that lets users record screen sessions. The new screen-recording function is rolling out to some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, but will reach more insiders before eventually hitting Windows 11 for mainstream users. The updated version of the Snipping Tool app with the screen recorder is version 11.2211.35.0.
ZDNet
Motorola updates $150 Moto G Play for 2023: Here's what's new
Motorola on Thursday announced the new $150 Moto G Play smartphone, an updated version of the 2021 Moto G Play. You'll be able to order the new Moto G Play starting Jan. 12 directly from Best Buy, Amazon, and Motorola. The new Moto G Play retains the previous model's 6.5-inch...
ZDNet
The one setting every Windows user should know when switching to Mac
Recently, I did a thing: I switched my heavyweight Windows PC for a docked 16-inch MacBook Pro. The hardest part of the transition, surprisingly, wasn't the data transferring or assimilation to Apple's bubblier operating system. Also: This free utility is so simple and useful, it should be shipped with every...
ZDNet
Looking to spend less on the iPad Pro? These deals are worth checking out
Apple is notorious for having high-quality—albeit, high priced—products that, well, never really go on sale. So when you snag a discount on any Apple product, it's worth noting. And, if you can spot a deal on Apple's most powerful and impressive tablet—the iPad Pro—it's worth buying. The iPad...
ZDNet
How much RAM does your Windows 11 PC need?
Random access memory -- commonly referred to as "RAM" -- is vital for your computer system to open, run, and manage programs, applications, and services. RAM can make or break a PC. The more RAM you have, the more applications you can have running side-by-side. Also: How much RAM does...
ZDNet
Creality Sermoon V1 Pro review: A quirky consumer 3D printer
The Creality Sermoon V1 Pro is a filament-based 3D printer from one of the most popular makers of consumer-level 3D printers. For the uninitiated, 3D printers build up objects layer-by-layer, melting plastic filament about the thickness of a piece of spaghetti and extruding it onto a build plate. As the layers are added to the plate, the object grows and takes form.
ZDNet
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition is being blocked by the FTC
The video game company Activision Blizzard is behind some of the most popular video games of our time, including the blockbuster Call of Duty franchise. In January, Microsoft announced plans to acquire the video game giant; however, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) may get in the way. On Thursday, the...
ZDNet
Meetings in the metaverse: Our experience with HTC Vive Sync
Gartner's 2022 Hype Cycle for Emerging Technologies placed the metaverse at the earliest 'innovation trigger' phase of technology adoption, with an estimated decade-plus to go before the 'plateau of productivity' is reached. However, recent news suggests that the 'trough of disillusionment' is making an earlier-than-expected appearance. Meta's Reality Labs division...
ZDNet
The best iPad keyboard cases: Logitech vs. Apple vs. Zagg
When you have an iPad, it's important to protect your investment. That's why it's critical that you get the right case for it. However, a case is not just a case anymore. Now you can buy an iPad keyboard case that will not only protect your iPad but also simplify your life with all sorts of features, like storage for your Apple Pencil and trackpads for easier navigation.
ZDNet
Microsoft Teams is getting these new 'community' features, here's how they work
Microsoft is launching a new communities feature exclusively to Teams free users, who can now use its collaboration platform to create a space for groups to share ideas, organize events, share photos, and more. Communities in Teams could help boost the appeal of Teams among consumers, beyond Teams' traditional enterprise...
ZDNet
Chrome gets memory and energy saver modes for Windows, MacOS and ChromeOS
Google will roll out two new features for Chrome in the next few weeks that should stop it hogging memory and running down your laptop's battery. The two new features are aptly named Energy Saver and Memory Saver, and should make the most popular browser a more efficient application on Windows, MacOS and ChromeOS. Users can turn each of the efficiency modes on via Settings in Chrome under Performance.
ZDNet
Social shopping and more broadband options: Tech trends you can't ignore in 2023
Deloitte's Technology, Media, and Telecommunications 2023 Predictions report looks at some of the global tech trends that are likely to make a difference in the coming year, from online shopping to low-Earth orbit broadband satellites. ZDNET spoke with the consultancy firm's experts, so you can stay informed about these trends.
ZDNet
How to create a drop-down list in Google Sheets
Do you fancy yourself a Google Sheets power user? If so, you might have encountered an occasion or two where a handy drop-down list was necessary. This is especially so if you're building a spreadsheet that requires selecting from several options over and over. It's one thing if you have to type something a couple of times, but when you have to type those same items repeatedly, that repetition adds up.
ZDNet
Hackers are still finding - and using - flaws in Internet Explorer
Google has filled in the blanks about a curious zero-day flaw that Microsoft addressed in its November Patch Tuesday. The remote code execution flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-41128, was in one of its Windows JavaScript scripting languages, JScript9 – the JavaScript engine used in IE 11. The bug affected Windows 7 through to Windows 11, as well as Windows Server 2008 through 2022.
ZDNet
Dyson's new air-purifying, noise-cancelling headphones have a launch date, and a hefty price tag
Earlier this year, Dyson showed off an unusual set of headphones that could deliver high-quality sound, noise-canceling properties - and includes a built-in air purifier. And now the company has confirmed that the Dyson Zone the company's first piece of wearable tech, starts at $949 and will be available for pre-order in the US in March.
ZDNet
EU common charger rule means big changes ahead--including for the iPhone
In an effort to make the tech industry more environmentally conscious, and make consumers' lives less of a hassle, the EU on Thursday officially published their new common charger rules. As a result, the rules will enter into force before the end of the year. That means by the end of 2024, all mobile devices sold in the EU will have a USB Type-C charging port–including Apple devices.
ZDNet
The 18 best Amazon security camera deals: Get Ring and Blink on sale for the holidays
Times are tight for many Americans and, being knee-deep into the holiday season, extra savings are a welcome sight. If you're in the market for a new video doorbell or a set of security cameras for you or a loved one these holidays, both Ring and Blink are two brands you can't go wrong with. Add in some extra savings from Amazon, and you'll be set to give the gift of security.
ZDNet
Google's 10-week accelerator is on the hunt for green start-ups
Google has opened up its latest 10-week accelerator programs for early-stage (Seed to Series A) startups to use cloud tech, AI, and ML to progress sustainability initiatives. For North American startups, this will be the program's third year. For European startups it is the first year of the program. Google...
ZDNet
How to add Do Not Track to Thunderbird (and why you should)
In this modern age, it's growing harder and harder to prevent being tracked online. Most often this is used to better target you for advertising. That alone, for many, is an invasion of privacy. Because of that, several types of software have adopted Do Not Track (DNT). In web browsers,...
Comments / 0