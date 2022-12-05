2 People Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Fort Bend County (Fort Bend County, TX)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office reported a hit-and-run accident on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Highway 36 at around 4:30 p.m.

According to the officials, an SUV had collided with two motorcycles and attempted to flee the scene.

The driver of the SUV failed to yield the right of way and T-boned two motorcyclists.

The two victims were taken to a hospital at the Texas Medical Center. The officials have reported that one of the victims was in critical condition with several injuries and the other victim was in stable condition.

The driver of the SUV tried to flee the scene but could only make it 2 miles away before the vehicle was disabled and he was arrested.

The identities of the two victims and the driver have not been disclosed.

The accident is being investigated.

