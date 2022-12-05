ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LINK staking in community pool filled within the first 2 hours

General access for staking in the community pool for prominent oracle network Chainlink filled up within two hours of its launch. At press time, 22,500,000 LINK tokens worth around $158.40 million had been staked. The staked LINK will remain locked until Staking v0.2 is released in approximately 9-12 months. Node...
Bulls & Apes Project Announces New Initiative to Tokenize 1000’s of Communities

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Southington, United States, 7th December, 2022, Chainwire — Bulls & Apes Project LLC (B.A.P.) introduces Community Tokenization, an industry-changing initiative.
Binance Labs leads funding round for GoPlus Security to advance web3 security infrastructure

Binance Labs, the venture capital and innovation arm of Binance, has announced that it is leading private round II funding for GoPlus Security, a company that provides open, permissionless, user-driven security services for the Web3 environment. GoPlus’s multidimensional risk detection covers most major blockchain networks, making it a key player in the growing field of Web3 security.

