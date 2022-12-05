Read full article on original website
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the Best Destinations for Shrimp and GritsKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Meet the Lowcountry’s most ‘Remarkable Women’
Scroll to the bottom to learn how you can nominate a Remarkable Woman for 2023 CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the past three years, News 2 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, have set out to find remarkable leaders in communities across the country, including here in the Lowcountry. For weeks in December, members of […]
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: New hours announced for Business Recovery Center in Georgetown
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance at several disaster recovery centers. The Business Recovery Center in Pawleys Island announced it will be changing its operating hours to 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays effective Dec. 9.
abcnews4.com
Patriots Point hosts memorial service to honor fallen SC Pearl Harbor victims
On Wednesday at Patriots Point, veterans paid their respect to the 25 known South Carolinians who died during the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941. “Today, we recall the events of December 7th, 1941. But more importantly, we remember the thousands of soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, and coastguard who died in that terrible ambush and in the years to follow," Harold J. "Hal" Rusech, past Commander in Chief for Veterans of Foreign Wars, said.
WRDW-TV
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
Charleston City Paper
S.C. effort helps to bring back rare peach
Not all treasure hunters wear fedoras. Some wear overalls or baggy jeans and you can identify them by the fevered glow in their eyes as they talk about collards and rice and watermelon and the lemon cling peach. These modern-day treasure hunters are on the prowl for heirloom seeds, treasures...
abcnews4.com
5 dogs saved from burning home in South Carolina
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Five dogs are alive to see another day thanks to the heroic actions of firefighters in Beaufort County. First responders responded to a home on fire on Broad River Boulevard just after 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Burton Fire Department. Firefighters entered the home and rescued five dogs.
abcnews4.com
How NC electrical grid attack impacts Lowcountry & what solutions officials are providing
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The lights are still off for some people in a North Carolina County after an attack on a power grid, and many are wondering how this could affect the safety of grids here in the Lowcountry. ABC News 4 talked with local energy companies and...
abcnews4.com
Dominion Energy continues 4-decade tradition of helping families through the holidays
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For 40 years, one of the area's biggest energy providers has fulfilled a special mission- aiding its customers struggling with financial hardships during the holiday season. The Good Neighbor Fund Christmas Project- a project undertaken by Dominion Energy's Lowcountry employees- works to put together gifts...
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a couple in South Carolina.
2 South Carolina Cities Are Among The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub found the most fun cities around the country, including a couple right here in South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina, United Kingdom announce intentions to bolster trade relations
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster met with United Kingdom officials on Wednesday to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) announcing the intent to increase future trade relations between the two entities. South Carolina is the third state to sign an MoU with the U.K. According...
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphere
Kiawah Island, SC.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A South Carolina witness at Kiawah Island reported watching an orange-colored sphere hovering above them at about 8 p.m. on September 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
abcnews4.com
New bill seeks to make SC school meals free for all students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Students in South Carolina could soon see free breakfast and lunch if a proposed bill is approved in the upcoming legislative session. As of July 1, schools were back to the pre-pandemic systems of families applying to see if they qualify for free meals at school based on income.
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies Georgia man killed in motorcycle crash on Savannah Hwy
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Ravenel Wednesday afternoon as 25-year-old Mark Utley of Georgia. According to the coroner's office, Utley died at MUSC at 4:34 p.m. Utley was riding a motorcycle northbound...
abcnews4.com
Pregnancy loss families say they're caught in the middle of abortion debates
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In the debate surrounding reproductive rights, advocates say there is a group being overlooked by many lawmakers and voters: those who have experienced stillbirth. To some the topic feels taboo, but many women are hoping to change that. Brittany Gibbons said she has a...
abcnews4.com
NC 18-year-old wins $1M lottery while heading to 2nd job
GASTON COUNTY. N.C. (WPDE) — An 18-year-old is going to have an amazing Christmas after he won $1 million in the North Carolina lottery. Dalton Radford, 18, said he was going to a second job when he stopped for an energy drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets. He was...
abcnews4.com
Energy company says all equipment damaged in NC substation shootings now fixed
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (TND) — Duke Energy on Wednesday said it has repaired all equipment damaged in recent shootings at two North Carolina power substations and expects power to be fully restored by the evening. As of late Wednesday morning, fewer than 20,000 customers were without power, according to...
South Carolina Food Stamps: Receive SNAP Benefits this December
Residents of South Carolina who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get their payments in December according to the regular monthly timetable. As usual, depending on when you first began receiving benefits, payments will be made in two distinct installments. A federal program called SNAP, formerly...
abcnews4.com
Beaufort Co. Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in Burton area shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office are searching for a suspect wanted for a Burton area shooting that took place on Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, Marquise Rayshawn Singleton, 26, of Burton, is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a...
Japanese company plans $810M battery plant in South Carolina
A Japanese company said it plans to build batteries for electric BMW vehicles at a new plant in South Carolina, spending $810 million on a facility that could have up to 1,170 workers.
