James Island, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Meet the Lowcountry’s most ‘Remarkable Women’

Scroll to the bottom to learn how you can nominate a Remarkable Woman for 2023 CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the past three years, News 2 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, have set out to find remarkable leaders in communities across the country, including here in the Lowcountry. For weeks in December, members of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

UPDATE: New hours announced for Business Recovery Center in Georgetown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina residents affected by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance at several disaster recovery centers. The Business Recovery Center in Pawleys Island announced it will be changing its operating hours to 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays effective Dec. 9.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
abcnews4.com

Patriots Point hosts memorial service to honor fallen SC Pearl Harbor victims

On Wednesday at Patriots Point, veterans paid their respect to the 25 known South Carolinians who died during the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941. “Today, we recall the events of December 7th, 1941. But more importantly, we remember the thousands of soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, and coastguard who died in that terrible ambush and in the years to follow," Harold J. "Hal" Rusech, past Commander in Chief for Veterans of Foreign Wars, said.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

S.C. effort helps to bring back rare peach

Not all treasure hunters wear fedoras. Some wear overalls or baggy jeans and you can identify them by the fevered glow in their eyes as they talk about collards and rice and watermelon and the lemon cling peach. These modern-day treasure hunters are on the prowl for heirloom seeds, treasures...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

5 dogs saved from burning home in South Carolina

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Five dogs are alive to see another day thanks to the heroic actions of firefighters in Beaufort County. First responders responded to a home on fire on Broad River Boulevard just after 1 p.m. on Friday, according to Burton Fire Department. Firefighters entered the home and rescued five dogs.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Dominion Energy continues 4-decade tradition of helping families through the holidays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — For 40 years, one of the area's biggest energy providers has fulfilled a special mission- aiding its customers struggling with financial hardships during the holiday season. The Good Neighbor Fund Christmas Project- a project undertaken by Dominion Energy's Lowcountry employees- works to put together gifts...
abcnews4.com

New bill seeks to make SC school meals free for all students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Students in South Carolina could soon see free breakfast and lunch if a proposed bill is approved in the upcoming legislative session. As of July 1, schools were back to the pre-pandemic systems of families applying to see if they qualify for free meals at school based on income.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

Coroner identifies Georgia man killed in motorcycle crash on Savannah Hwy

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Ravenel Wednesday afternoon as 25-year-old Mark Utley of Georgia. According to the coroner's office, Utley died at MUSC at 4:34 p.m. Utley was riding a motorcycle northbound...
RAVENEL, SC
abcnews4.com

NC 18-year-old wins $1M lottery while heading to 2nd job

GASTON COUNTY. N.C. (WPDE) — An 18-year-old is going to have an amazing Christmas after he won $1 million in the North Carolina lottery. Dalton Radford, 18, said he was going to a second job when he stopped for an energy drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets. He was...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

