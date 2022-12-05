On Wednesday at Patriots Point, veterans paid their respect to the 25 known South Carolinians who died during the Pearl Harbor attack on December 7, 1941. “Today, we recall the events of December 7th, 1941. But more importantly, we remember the thousands of soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, and coastguard who died in that terrible ambush and in the years to follow," Harold J. "Hal" Rusech, past Commander in Chief for Veterans of Foreign Wars, said.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO