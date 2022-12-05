Read full article on original website
United Way Update 12/07
The Marshalltown Area United Way is starting to see packets come in and recently have had a big jump in their campaign total. There are just under 4 weeks left in the year and for the United Way campaign. Which means there is plenty of time to stop by the new and improved United Way Offices.
Salvation Army in Need of Toys
The Salvation Army of Marshall County is preparing for its Christmas Toy Distribution that will take place on Dec. 14-16. The Christmas Toy Assistance program, also known as Angel Tree, provides families with toys for the children to open on Christmas morning. This year, The Salvation Army is preparing to serve 432 kids through Angel Tree, which is more than 100 more kids than 2021. With the increase in kids, The Salvation Army is concerned that they won’t have enough toys to provide for all 432 kids this year. The organization is experiencing a shortage of toys this year and currently only has enough toys to provide for half of the children who are signed up. The organization is asking the community for its help by donating toys to the Angel program. The community can help donate toys by picking up an Angel Tag from Walmart, going on the Walmart online registry dropping toys off at the community center, 107 W. State St., Marshalltown or at the various locations:
Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip
Three Black Waukee high school students were told to ride home from a 2021 band trip in the back of a school bus after a white parent chaperone allegedly instigated an altercation with them that turned physical, according to a recently filed lawsuit and other documents. The incident with the Northwest High School students followed […] The post Lawsuit: Black Waukee students forced to sit in back of bus after dispute on band trip appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Waukee city officials, developer remain mum about anchor tenant for proposed $90 million development
Waukee city officials and others remain tight-lipped about what retailer could anchor a $90 million development proposed on 48 acres west of Southeast Alice’s Road and about one block south of East Hickman Road. However, even though details about possible tenants in the proposed Waukee Towne Center (map at...
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against him are pending in court.
Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture
(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
Auditor rules: No evidence Iowa leader doesn’t live where he claims
DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald ruled Monday that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver lives with his family in Ankeny rather than an apartment in Grimes. Whitver, a Republican, has served in the Iowa Senate since 2011. Redistricting–which occurs every ten years using population data […]
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation
An explosion at a grain elevator in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fired happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in Iowa
A major supermarket chain recently announced that it plans to build another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the major grocery store chain Fareway announced that it plans to build another new supermarket in Norwalk, Iowa, at the corner of Highway 28 and Chatham Drive.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Iowa law blocks fentanyl testing strips from inclusion in harm reduction boxes; seen as drug paraphernalia
Iowa harm reduction boxes in Polk County will not include fentanyl testing strips as a result of a state law that classifies them as drug paraphernalia.
One Dead After Train-Pedestrian Collision in Ames
(Ames, IA) One person’s dead after being hit by a train in Ames. Police say it happened yesterday at the North Dakota Avenue train crossing on the city’s west side. Police say the name of the victim hasn’t been released. The incident is still under investigation.
UnityPoint urgent care clinics shift to appointment only
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — UnityPoint on Monday announced that its urgent care clinics will be on an appointment-only basis due to a rise in patients. The flu, COVID-19, and RSV have pushed a surge of people coming into walk-in clinics. “We have been watching volumes increase steadily in our urgent care and express locations […]
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors
(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
Waukee woman resigned to further abuse by Waukee man
A Waukee man was arrested Sunday for threatening violence against a Waukee woman with whom he lives. Sean Michael Dorrian, 61, of 395 Fourth St., Waukee, was charged with second-degree harassment and two counts of violation of a no-contact order. The incident began about 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 300...
Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash
DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules
Is a store that sells gasoline to an arsonist liable for damages that result from the sale? That’s one of the central questions raised in a case that pits an insurance company against a Des Moines QuikTrip store and its parent corporation. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co., which is the insurance company for […] The post Iowa store that sold gas to an arsonist may be liable, judge rules appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Traffic accident leads to shooting in Des Moines on Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police are working to sort out how a traffic accident resulted in one person suffering a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon. It happened around 3:20pm at the intersection of Hickman Road and 30th Street. Police say it appears one vehicle ran a red light at the intersection and hit […]
