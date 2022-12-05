Read full article on original website
Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes
Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
Another Beloved Restaurant Chain Closes Multiple Locations in Massachusetts
As I mentioned in a previous article regarding the closure of a Ninety-Nine restaurant location in Massachusetts, I haven't been dining out in Berkshire County (or anywhere for that matter) as of late due to trying to save on money. In addition, when I do get dinner from an eatery I have been opting for delivery or takeout due to convenience and safety. It seems like everywhere you look lately many people are getting nailed with some kind of sickness.
Massachusetts Residents Can Currently Get a Delicious Treat For Less Than a Dollar
In an era where Massachusetts residents are facing food insecurities, housing insecurities, inflation, and job uncertainties, it seems like there is no relief in sight. Without question, Massachusetts folks are cutting back and trying to find ways to make ends meet. While the holiday season can be a joyous time, it can also be stressful for someone who has to decide between buying presents for family or paying that ever-so-expensive heating bill.
Careful: Some MA Residents Could Be Fined When Shoveling Snow This Winter
Winter and Massachusetts go hand and hand. Tourists flock to the Bay State to partake in skiing, snowboarding, and enjoying the beautiful New England scenery, and who can blame them? There's nothing like winter in New England. Massachusetts is Also Known for That Four Letter Word. Another notable aspect of...
Massachusetts Man Destroys Joey Chestnut in Shrimp Eating Competition
Move over, Joey Chestnut! There's a new eating champion on the block! This past weekend, the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship took place in Indianapolis, IN. The winner for the previous eight years had been the world's number one ranked eater, Joey Chestnut. However, a new champion has been crowned as Chestnut has been out-seafood...ingested. The new champion of the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Championship is Geoffrey Esper, and he happens to be from Massachusetts.
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Here’s How to Be An Idiot Around Snow Plows in Massachusetts
It is only a matter of time before the snow will be falling in Massachusetts at pretty good levels as we approach the colder temperatures in the first official days of Winter ever so slowly but surely. But with the snow, also comes those awesome people who are out on the road, trying to make the roads safer for you, as they get the white stuff plowed. Unfortunately, some people want to make things more dangerous for themselves and everyone and here's exactly how they would do that!
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Boston Globe
A new ranking names the top Mass. supermarkets for price and quality. Do you agree?
Boston.com wants to know your go-to grocery store, and why you love it. There are a lot of takeaways from Consumer Checkbook’s new ratings of supermarkets in Massachusetts. But there’s one common denominator we think we can all agree on: It’s tough to beat the Basket. That’s...
This Is For Animal Lovers–What’s Massachusetts’ Most Popular Cat Breed? (PHOTOS)
Here's a tough question(especially if you're a cat lover who's a fan of all felines): What's your favorite BREED of cat? I know, right? So many to choose from. There are longhairs and shorthairs. Birman or Burmese? American or British? Persian or Siamese?. The list goes on and on from...
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Do You Live in Massachusetts’ Happiest City?
Massachusetts has a number of attractions that bring people to the area. Whether you are looking for art, music, festivals, holiday outings, skiing, swimming, hiking, exploring, friendly folks, etc. Massachusetts offers something for everyone. Plus, as we have mentioned in the past, Massachusetts is the number one state for raising a family. In addition, we have a stellar education system, particularly when it comes to choosing a college education.
Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overhead
Lawrence, MA.Photo byGoogle. A Massachusetts witness at Lawrence reported watching a silent, disc-shaped object with a blue light at about 5:52 a.m. on July 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
How Rich Is Massachusetts? Find Out Where The Bay State Ranks Among The 50 States
Money isn't everything, but it sure makes things easier. With inflation continuing to be near or at record highs, we could all use a bit more money these days. The widening wealth gap in the country doesn't make things easier, either. Here in Western Massachusetts, we aren't seeing the economic boom that the Boston area has seen over the last decade.
Several Massachusetts hospitals named best for maternity care
BOSTON – U.S. News and World Report released its list of top hospitals for maternity care and several in Massachusetts are among the best.Less than 300 hospitals across the country were labeled as "high performing" when it comes to maternity care.They include Mass General, Beth Israel, UMass Memorial and the Southcoast Hospital group.U.S. News and World Report judges health centers based on a number of criteria, including C-section and early delivery rates, newborn complications and whether partners can stay post-delivery.While Massachusetts did have some top hospitals, there were states that out-performed us. California came out on top with 48 hospitals.As for the rest of New England, there are at least two high-performing maternity care hospitals each in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine. No hospitals received the designation in Rhode Island or Vermont.
Massachusetts Man Dies Trying To Restore Power In Vermont
A terrible tragedy occurred recently that serves as a reminder of the dangers of working with electricity and power lines. According to the Vermont State Police, a lineworker died on the job last Thursday morning, December 1st. The VSP reported that they've launched an investigation into the death of a...
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts
Mashed compiled a list of the best restaurant chain in every US state. Here's the top choice for Massachusetts.
Massachusetts Question 2 on regulation of dental insurance becomes law, goes into effect in 2024
Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin has signed Question 2 into law on Wednesday, which was approved by voters in the state in November.
