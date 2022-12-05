ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, IN

953wiki.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Drug Arrests

Clark County - Wednesday, December 7, 2022: a New Albany man was arrested on multiple dealing charges following an early morning traffic stop in Clarksville early Wednesday morning. Just after Midnight on Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Love stopped a gray Pontiac passenger car traveling west on Eastern Boulevard near I-65 for...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
k105.com

Leitchfield woman who absconded from parole, wanted on 4 warrants, arrested with drugs by Leitchfield PD

A Leitchfield woman wanted for absconding from parole in addition to four arrest warrants out of Jefferson County has been arrested by the Leitchfield Police Department. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at FiveStar Food Mart, at 308 South Main Street, on an unrelated investigation and observed a woman he knew had multiple warrants for her arrest, 61-year-old Cynthia Sue Kutz.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Wave 3

Woman struck by LMPD cruiser on Preston Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was struck by a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser in the Okolona neighborhood. The collision happened on Friday at about 6:15 a.m. in the northbound right lane in the 8900 block of Preston Highway. Police determined that the woman was crossing east to west...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wbiw.com

Police Log: December 9, 2022

6:52 p.m. Jeffrey Novak, 35, Bedford, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, habitual traffic offender, resisting arrest. 10:27 p.m. Gary Sergent, 53, Solsberry, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct. Incidents – December 9. 12:29 a.m. Traffic stop at Mitchell Road and Able Avenue. 3:07 a.m. Repossession in the...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Seymour man arrested on two counts of child molestation

SEYMOUR – On November 20, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information regarding a sex offense that occurred in Seymour, Indiana. The report originally came from the Round Lake, Illinois Police Department. Investigators conducted interviews with the 6-year-old female victim and the 38-year-old male suspect. A forensic...
SEYMOUR, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck

SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
SALEM, IN
Wave 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire on I-65 near I-264 causing delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Traffic is delayed on I-65 North near I-264 due to a vehicle fire, according to TRIMARC. The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. TRIMARC said one vehicle is involved. The right two lanes of I-65 North and the right shoulder are blocked while crews clear the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRBI Radio

Driver sentenced in deadly car vs. pedestrian accident

— A Greensburg man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a fatal accident involving a pedestrian early this year has been sentenced in Decatur Superior Court. 33-year-old Pedro Ramirez-Cuautle was sentenced by Judge Matthew Bailey to six years in prison plus two years’ probation after pleading guilty to felony Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Causing Death, along with a misdemeanor count.
GREENSBURG, IN
wdrb.com

2 convicted felons wanted in Kentucky arrested in Bullitt County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two convicted felons wanted in Kentucky were arrested in Bullitt County. Officers from the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, state probation and parole and Shepherdsville Police worked together to arrest William Andrew Hodge, Jr. He had previously escaped police by hiding in the woods. Hodge was arrested...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

New driver's licensing regional office in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a new driver licensing regional office in Jefferson County. It’s located at 6202 Willismore Drive, which is in the Valley Station area near the interchange of Dixie Highway and the Gene Snyder Freeway. The plan is for it to eventually replace a smaller regional office on Dixie Highway, according to an announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Edgewood Junior High School student found in possession of handgun Thursday morning

ELLETTSVILLE – A student reported to school officials that another student was in possession of a handgun at Edgewood Junior High School Thursday morning. Ellettsville Police Department School Resource Officer Alec Leggio and Edgewood Junior High School Administrators spoke to the 14-year-old male and found that he did have a .380 caliber handgun in his possession.
ELLETTSVILLE, IN

