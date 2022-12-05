ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘A masterclass’ – Former England captains hail Ben Stokes after Pakistan opener

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTHXN_0jXjhidp00

Former England captains Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton were united in praise for Ben Stokes’ leadership during a sensational Test win in Pakistan.

Stokes once again lived up to his ultra-aggressive ideals as he found a way to force an unlikely result on a stubbornly flat pitch in Rawalpindi, with the tourists scoring at a fierce rate in both innings to buy time in the game.

The skipper then made a risky declaration on the fourth evening, inviting Pakistan to push for victory while leaving enough time for his bowling attack to make their own play.

His gambit came off late on the final evening as bad light threatened to intervene, Jack Leach claiming the match-winning wicket to secure an unforgettable 74-run success.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a better week of captaincy,” said Hussain on Sky Sports Cricket.

“They needed to do everything right to go 1-0 up and they did. It’s been 17 years since England have been out here for Test match cricket and it’s been well worth it.

“On the flattest of flat pitches, Pakistan played their part, but in the end England’s run-rate and heart just blew them away. The pitch didn’t deserve to have them.”

Atherton was in awe of the way Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum negotiated the five days, seeing it as the culmination of their mission to reinvigorate traditional methods in the red-ball game.

All his moves paid off. Tactically and strategically it has been a masterclass performance from the captain

“It has to be one of England’s finest ever Test match wins. I couldn’t think of another England side that would have won the game on this pitch,” he told Sky.

“It was a brilliant declaration by Stokes. Even if it had gone against England today, if Pakistan sneak home, I don’t think you’d find anyone criticising that declaration.

“It gave us a fantastic last day of cricket. A near full-house sat absolutely enthralled and rapt. What is the point of sport if not that?

“He is going to go down as one of England’s most significant captains because of the way he is trying to reorder things. Most captains err on the side of caution, Stokes erred the other way and got his rewards.

“All his moves paid off. Tactically and strategically it has been a masterclass performance from the captain.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Gareth Southgate casts doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play against France

Gareth Southgate has cast doubt on whether Raheem Sterling will play a part in England’s World Cup quarter-final with France having only returned to Qatar on Friday. The 28-year-old did not feature in Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing following an incident at his home in Surrey.
newschain

Ben Stokes to make late call on team selection for second Test amid fog concerns

Ben Stokes will make a late call on team selection for the second Test against Pakistan at Multan, with a number of factors, including fog and smog, to consider. England head into the match with a 1-0 lead in the series after a remarkable 74-run victory in the final session on day five of the first Test at Rawalpindi.
newschain

England better equipped to win World Cup than in Russia, claims Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate believes England are better prepared for World Cup success than four years ago and says mentality will be key in Saturday’s blockbuster quarter-final clash against holders France. Having comfortably topped their group and swatted aside Senegal with ease in the round of 16, millions across the land...
newschain

England belief is growing, says captain Harry Kane ahead of France clash

England captain Harry Kane feels belief is building that their squad is good enough to win the World Cup. Gareth Southgate’s side take on reigning champions France in the quarter-finals on Saturday. The Tottenham striker said: “Looking back in 2018, we didn’t really know what to expect from the...
newschain

Actor Brian Cox says Harry and Meghan’s experiences ‘clearly traumatic’

Brian Cox said he thinks the Duke and Duchess of Sussex experienced “trauma” while being in the spotlight as members of the royal family. The 76-year-old Scottish actor, best known for Succession, was speaking at a gala by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation on Tuesday night where Prince Harry and Meghan received the Ripple of Hope Award.
newschain

Steve Borthwick dismisses England links and insists focus is on Leicester

Steve Borthwick insists his focus is on Leicester’s opening European game this weekend and not on speculation linking him to becoming England’s new head coach. Tigers director of rugby Borthwick is the favourite to succeed Eddie Jones, who was sacked on Tuesday after overseeing England’s worst year of results since 2008.
newschain

Harry Kane: England really believe World Cup win is possible this time

England captain Harry Kane insists the team will go into their World Cup clash against France with “more belief” than in their run to the semi-final four years ago. Kane will lead England into their quarter-final meeting with the reigning world champions at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday night.
newschain

Gareth Southgate fully supported Raheem Sterling’s return trip after break-in

England boss Gareth Southgate totally understood why Raheem Sterling needed to return home during the World Cup and revealed he has needed to step up security at his own house. The 28-year-old forward did not feature in last Sunday’s last-16 win against Senegal due to concerns over his family’s wellbeing...
newschain

Archie speaks with American accent in Harry and Meghan Netflix series

Archie speaks with an American accent in private footage shared by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as part of their new Netflix programme. The first three episodes of the bombshell docuseries offer insight into their family life in Montecito, California and glimpses of Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, 18 months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Gareth Southgate stresses importance of England’s mentality and belief

Gareth Southgate says mentality is key as England prepare to fight reigning World Cup winners France for a semi-final spot at a third successive major tournament. Having comfortably topped their group and swatted aside Senegal with ease in the round of 16, the team are now gearing up for a blockbuster quarter-final clash on Saturday evening.
newschain

Gary Ballance set to relaunch international career with Zimbabwe

Former England batter Gary Ballance plans to restart his international career with Zimbabwe, after switching his allegiance back to the country of his birth. Ballance was released by Yorkshire this week at his own request, effectively paving the way for him to formally commit to signing a new deal with Zimbabwe Cricket.
newschain

Marcus Rashford was unaware about milestone set with his Senegal appearance

Marcus Rashford plans to win 100 caps for England after admitting his 50th international appearance against Senegal on Sunday took him by surprise. Rashford said he was unaware he had reached his latest milestone when he appeared as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 win over the African champions in the World Cup last 16.
newschain

Pundits go wild for Celtic’s Josip Juranovic as Croatia stun Brazil at World Cup

Celtic right-back Josip Juranovic earned major praise from former Germany manager Jurgen Klinsmann for his performance during Croatia’s stunning World Cup quarter-final victory against Brazil. The Croatia defender was arguably the best player on the pitch during the first half before his side went on to beat Brazil on...
newschain

Gary Ballance agrees release from Yorkshire in search of ‘fresh start’

Former England batter Gary Ballance has agreed his release from Yorkshire in search of a “fresh start”, but will not return to county cricket until 2024 at the earliest. Ballance, who played 23 Tests and 16 ODIs, last turned out for the White Rose is September 2021 and subsequently saw his playing career derailed by racism allegations and mental health struggles.
newschain

We are ready to fight France for World Cup semi-final spot, insists Southgate

England are “ready to fight France” to secure their place in the World Cup semi-finals, according to Gareth Southgate. Thousands of fans will cheer on the Three Lions in Al Khor and millions more back home are expected to watch on TV, with pubs and bars readying themselves for another bumper evening.
newschain

Jordan Pickford keeping his eye on the ball as England prepare for France clash

Jordan Pickford is primed and ready for England’s World Cup quarter-final to go all way as the goalkeeper looks to tame France and the tournament’s “rascal” ball. Gareth Southgate’s men take on the reigning world champions in a blockbuster quarter-final clash at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday evening.
newschain

Beer We Go: Hopes for six million pint boost during England quarter-final

England’s World Cup quarter-final could boost beer sales by six million pints, according to a trade body. The British Beer and Pub Association hopes the 7pm kick-off time for the Three Lions’ clash with France will encourage punters to visit their local early. It believes the game can...

Comments / 0

Community Policy