ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parke County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Crime Stoppers: The southside Menards thieves

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers comes from the Vigo County sheriff's office files. Detectives need your help solving a theft case that happened on November 30 at Menards in southern Vigo County. An older White man wearing a black and grey jacket and a White woman...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Old Maple Ave rollover crash causes minor injuries

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A possible vehicle malfunction led to a rollover crash in Terre Haute Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Hartleroad, The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 5000 block of E Old Maple Avenue. The two occupants of the vehicle received only minor injuries and […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

One in custody after Vigo County chase in stolen car

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a chase in a stolen vehicle led to one man's arrest. Fifty-five-year-old Scott Maxwell faces auto theft and resisting arrest charges. Sheriff John Plasse says the Seelyville town marshal spotted Maxwell in the stolen vehicle. When police caught up to him, the chase...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

A traffic stop leads to the recovery of stolen mail from two states

WHITE CO. – Wednesday, with the assistance of the US Postal Inspection Service, Trooper Stinson completed an investigation into mail theft that spanned across two states. On December 1, 2022, Trooper Stinson was patrolling Bicycle Bridge Road in the area of Springboro Road. He then observed a 2013 Cadillac ATS briefly stop at a mailbox in front of a residence, then continue driving. As Trooper Stinson attempted to stop the Cadillac for a traffic violation, the driver quickly turned into the driveway of a residence on Bicycle Bridge Road north of Springboro Road. The driver was later identified as 28-year-old Sean Stoeckinger, from Mishawaka, IN.
WHITE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Details of plea agreement for teen in Chloe Carroll case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A teen charged as an adult in relation to the case surrounding the murder of another teen has agreed to a plea deal with the state. Cody Scherb, 18, Terre Haute, agreed to the deal Thursday, Dec. 8. As part of the agreement, Scherb will plead guilty to a charge […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WLFI.com

Two juveniles arrested after allegedly stealing car

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Two juveniles were arrested in Lafayette late Thursday evening after allegedly stealing a car. The arrests happened near the intersection of Teal Road and 18th Street. According to Lafayette Police Lieutenant Shana Wainscott, Lafayette Police had been looking for the car for a few days after...
WTWO/WAWV

Investigation underway following firearm incident near West TH elementary school

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A statement was released this evening by VCSC Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Katelynn Moats Liebermann, addressing the Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School lockdown on Tuesday. “The Vigo County School Corporation is thankful for the response of all our first responders, including Sugar Creek Consolidated and district lead School Protection […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette man formally charged after SWAT assists in search warrant

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man involved in a SWAT situation last week now faces formal charges related to the incident. As we've reported, police arrested 40-year-old Patrick Norman last Tuesday in the 2000 block of Meadow Drive. Police were executing a search warrant at the property where...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

3 arrested on possession of meth charges

Local police made three possession of methamphetamine arrests and four OWI arrests since Saturday. Audrey Foster, 19, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Mall in a car that was reported stolen to West Lafayette police about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While she was being arrested, police reportedly found a small container of meth.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

TH man arrested following pursuit, charged with stealing vehicle

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday morning. According to Vigo County Chief Deputy Stephen Meng, the situation began when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 3000 block of Goldenrod Avenue. Meng said that a man was inside […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Wabash Valley Dragway looking for answers after vandalism

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Dragway is looking for answers after having property vandalized and a truck stolen this week. Troy Mann, one of the owners of the Wabash Valley Dragway, said this likely took place sometime on Tuesday. “[Tuesday] we got notification that there was a break-in down here and some […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
FOX59

State police bust thieves who stole mail from Lafayette to Michigan

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — A Mishawaka man and woman are accused of stealing mail from more than 125 people across the state of Indiana and into Michigan, the Indiana State Police said. Sean Stoeckinger, 28, and Taylorann O’Banion, 28, face misdemeanor charges of theft and false informing. The pair is also being charged with neglect […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Police search for suspected jewelry-store robber

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are looking for a man suspected in a jewelry-store robbery. The robbery was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Zales jewelry store inside the Tippecanoe Mall. Lt. Justin Hartman says the man threatened an employee and left with "an undisclosed amount of...
LAFAYETTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy