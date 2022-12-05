Read full article on original website
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after getting into another crash on I-74
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police troopers arrested a hit-and-run suspect Thursday after they say he got in his second crash of the day. A trooper responded to a crash on I-74 eastbound around 7:15 a.m. in Montgomery County. John Kearns, 66, of Indianapolis, had driven a Hyundai Elantra off the road and hit […]
Plea deal struck with one of the suspects in Chole Carroll murder investigation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are working to gather more information about a plea deal struck between the Vigo County prosecutor's office and one of the people accused of involvement in the murder of teenager Chloe Carroll. Cody Scherb was waived to adult court after he was arrested at...
Police catch Monroe County 7th grader with loaded gun at school
ELLETTSVILLE, Ind. — A 7th grader at Edgewood Junior High School was taken into custody Thursday morning after police said he brought a loaded gun to the school. Just after 7:30 a.m., Ellettsville police said a student reported to a high school administrator that a student with a gun was on the bus to school. […]
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
Crime Stoppers: The southside Menards thieves
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers comes from the Vigo County sheriff's office files. Detectives need your help solving a theft case that happened on November 30 at Menards in southern Vigo County. An older White man wearing a black and grey jacket and a White woman...
Male killed in shooting over ‘transaction gone wrong’ in Brownsburg
BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A man was shot and killed Thursday night over a “transaction of sorts gone wrong,” police say. Brownsburg Police were called to the 3400 block of Hornaday Road just after 11 p.m. on the report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a male with an apparent gunshot wound(s). He […]
Old Maple Ave rollover crash causes minor injuries
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A possible vehicle malfunction led to a rollover crash in Terre Haute Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Hartleroad, The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 5000 block of E Old Maple Avenue. The two occupants of the vehicle received only minor injuries and […]
One in custody after Vigo County chase in stolen car
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a chase in a stolen vehicle led to one man's arrest. Fifty-five-year-old Scott Maxwell faces auto theft and resisting arrest charges. Sheriff John Plasse says the Seelyville town marshal spotted Maxwell in the stolen vehicle. When police caught up to him, the chase...
A traffic stop leads to the recovery of stolen mail from two states
WHITE CO. – Wednesday, with the assistance of the US Postal Inspection Service, Trooper Stinson completed an investigation into mail theft that spanned across two states. On December 1, 2022, Trooper Stinson was patrolling Bicycle Bridge Road in the area of Springboro Road. He then observed a 2013 Cadillac ATS briefly stop at a mailbox in front of a residence, then continue driving. As Trooper Stinson attempted to stop the Cadillac for a traffic violation, the driver quickly turned into the driveway of a residence on Bicycle Bridge Road north of Springboro Road. The driver was later identified as 28-year-old Sean Stoeckinger, from Mishawaka, IN.
Details of plea agreement for teen in Chloe Carroll case
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A teen charged as an adult in relation to the case surrounding the murder of another teen has agreed to a plea deal with the state. Cody Scherb, 18, Terre Haute, agreed to the deal Thursday, Dec. 8. As part of the agreement, Scherb will plead guilty to a charge […]
Two juveniles arrested after allegedly stealing car
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Two juveniles were arrested in Lafayette late Thursday evening after allegedly stealing a car. The arrests happened near the intersection of Teal Road and 18th Street. According to Lafayette Police Lieutenant Shana Wainscott, Lafayette Police had been looking for the car for a few days after...
Investigation underway following firearm incident near West TH elementary school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A statement was released this evening by VCSC Curriculum Coordinator Dr. Katelynn Moats Liebermann, addressing the Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School lockdown on Tuesday. “The Vigo County School Corporation is thankful for the response of all our first responders, including Sugar Creek Consolidated and district lead School Protection […]
Lafayette man formally charged after SWAT assists in search warrant
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man involved in a SWAT situation last week now faces formal charges related to the incident. As we've reported, police arrested 40-year-old Patrick Norman last Tuesday in the 2000 block of Meadow Drive. Police were executing a search warrant at the property where...
3 arrested on possession of meth charges
Local police made three possession of methamphetamine arrests and four OWI arrests since Saturday. Audrey Foster, 19, of Lafayette, was found in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Mall in a car that was reported stolen to West Lafayette police about 7:45 p.m. Saturday. While she was being arrested, police reportedly found a small container of meth.
TH man arrested following pursuit, charged with stealing vehicle
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday morning. According to Vigo County Chief Deputy Stephen Meng, the situation began when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 3000 block of Goldenrod Avenue. Meng said that a man was inside […]
Wabash Valley Dragway looking for answers after vandalism
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Wabash Valley Dragway is looking for answers after having property vandalized and a truck stolen this week. Troy Mann, one of the owners of the Wabash Valley Dragway, said this likely took place sometime on Tuesday. “[Tuesday] we got notification that there was a break-in down here and some […]
At least 12 people have contacted investigators to provide DNA in search of Baumeister property
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The search to identify remains on the former property of a suspected serial killer has crossed state lines. Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison confirmed 12 people contacted his office so far to provide DNA, including some from outside of Indiana. They are hoping to learn if any of the bones or remains […]
State police bust thieves who stole mail from Lafayette to Michigan
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — A Mishawaka man and woman are accused of stealing mail from more than 125 people across the state of Indiana and into Michigan, the Indiana State Police said. Sean Stoeckinger, 28, and Taylorann O’Banion, 28, face misdemeanor charges of theft and false informing. The pair is also being charged with neglect […]
Police search for suspected jewelry-store robber
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are looking for a man suspected in a jewelry-store robbery. The robbery was reported at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Zales jewelry store inside the Tippecanoe Mall. Lt. Justin Hartman says the man threatened an employee and left with "an undisclosed amount of...
