Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Carver Police Advise 8 Tips to Keep Your Holiday Packages SafeDianna CarneyCarver, MA
Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen
A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
New Bedford 12-Year-Old Dances Her Way Into Whitney Houston Biopic This Christmas
When it comes to dancing, it's more than just an extracurricular activity for one New Bedford girl. It's a passion -- a passion that has landed her one of the biggest roles of her life so far. 12-year-old Gabby Anacleto is a seventh-grader at Keith Middle School. She has been...
Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People
With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
Acushnet Scalloper Shocked to Pull ‘Foxy’ New Bedford Nostalgia From the Atlantic
The life of a fisherman never ceases to amaze me. The ocean is a goldmine. You never know what you're going to catch until you pull up the lines and nets. Just ask Acushnet resident Joe Santos, whose catch of the day wasn't exactly edible. It was, however, nostalgic:. A...
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
capecodwave.com
Ashumet Holly Wildlife Sanctuary – Slideshow
FALMOUTH – A few lifetimes ago, the Ashumet Holly Wildlife Sanctuary was one of my go-to places for a hike. While I’d been back there a couple times in the past few years, it had been a while since I took this interesting trek through the woods. It was as good as I remembered it.
nrinow.news
‘Madwoman’ brings her food truck, edible concoctions to new home base on Great Road
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A chef who has trained in five-star restaurants across the state has gone rogue, with plans to roll her new kitchen on wheels into a space on Great Road, which will serve as her weekday home. Methods of a Madwoman, a food truck owned and operated...
WCVB
Prisco’s Market gives away Christmas trees to those in need in memory of owner’s mother
BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — In 2006, Steve Prisco started Prisco’s Market and Deli with a small concept and big dreams. Sixteen years and many expansions later, it is much more than just a deli. This holiday season, while grieving the recent loss of his mother, Steve and the entire...
capecod.com
PHOTOS: Falmouth Christmas Parade 2022
The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce 59th Annual Christmas Parade traveled along Main Street to the Falmouth Village Green.
New Bedford Family Devastated By the Shocking Loss of Husband & Father [HOLIDAY WISH]
It's been an emotional week on Fun 107 for the eighth year of Holiday Wish, as Michael and Maddie and the United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families in need. For the final family of the week, we share the heartbreaking story of the DiGregorio family...
Weymouth Man Killed In Somerville Laundromat Stabbing Was 'Old Soul,' Friends Say
The victim of a fatal stabbing inside a laundromat is being remembered as an "old soul" by friends who say the loss of their friend broke their heart.Joseph Muzzi, 33, died in the evening of Monday Dec. 6 at Massachusetts General Hospital after being stabbed at Spin Cycle Laundromat in Somerville, …
Wareham’s Lindsey’s Restaurant Announces Gift Card Reimbursement Process
When the legendary Lindsey’s Family Restaurant on Wareham’s Cranberry Highway permanently closed on November 28, there was a mixture of sadness, outrage and disappointment heard across the SouthCoast. Then, the inevitable question came: what do you do if you have a Lindsey’s gift card?. Last weekend, Lindsey’s...
fallriverreporter.com
Famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea taken off the market
The famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea that was put up for sale has recently been taken off the market. Earlier this year, Cliff Ponte Jr. announced that he was the new listing agent for 75 Grand Army Highway. On Thursday, Ponte stated that the property is no longer on the market and there was no successful sale that occurred on the property.
Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!
Photo by(Ryutaro Tsukata) (MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA) Enjoy a festive day of fun while becoming part of Middleborough's history by joining the first-ever annual Holiday Lights at the Park! Presented by The Parks Departments & Middleborough Tourism Committee, this family-friendly holiday celebration will surely become a yearly tradition for the community!
New Bedford Family Loses Everything After Devastating Apartment Fire [HOLIDAY WISH]
Holiday Wish 2022 has been filled with incredibly touching moments as Michael and Maddie and United Way of Greater New Bedford continue to help local families that have had a rough year. The community has rallied around these families, providing hope to people who need it most. For our fourth...
Toy drive at Mass. casino sparks controversy
According to the flyer, people who brought a toy would receive $10 in free slot play at the casino.
newbedfordguide.com
After woman loses her wallet, young New Bedford man restores her faith in humanity
“Yesterday my wife lost her wallet at Stop and Shop with all the credit cards documentation and a good amount of money. After going there and talking to a few people and making a few posts we kind of accepted that the wallet was lost, money and everything in it. An one hour ago my wife got a phone call from somebody in is 20s saying that since yesterday he was trying to reach her because he has her wallet! Her license had the old address so today he insisted on going there and he got her phone number that our old landlord.
Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Renovated Cape Cod Home with Two Roof Decks
This Eastham Cape-style abode also comes with a detached garage with a one-bedroom apartment above it, perfect for a home studio space. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,749,000. Size: 2,594 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full.
Westport Christmas Tree Farm Has No Choice But to Close Early
Hidden Spruce Christmas Tree Farm in Westport had no choice but to close early this year. Lou Perry and his family took over the responsibilities of upholding the local legacy of what used to be Bristle Comb Farm. However, the drought, terrible growing conditions and even damage from deer caused a lot of issues for the farm this year.
