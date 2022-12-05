ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falmouth, MA

FUN 107

Wareham Man Reacts After Remembrance Tree for Father Is Stolen

A Remembrance Tree for Hugh Harp's father was stolen from Besse Park in Wareham earlier this week, but what Harp wants from the thief is pretty simple. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a Grinch crept into Besse Park in Wareham and stole a completely decorated tree that had been dedicated to a pair of Navy veterans. Certainly not the Christmas spirit the Remembrance Trees were created to spread, but the victim isn't letting the theft ruin his holiday plan.
WAREHAM, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People

With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
capecodwave.com

Ashumet Holly Wildlife Sanctuary – Slideshow

FALMOUTH – A few lifetimes ago, the Ashumet Holly Wildlife Sanctuary was one of my go-to places for a hike. While I’d been back there a couple times in the past few years, it had been a while since I took this interesting trek through the woods. It was as good as I remembered it.
FALMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea taken off the market

The famous Venus de Milo property in Swansea that was put up for sale has recently been taken off the market. Earlier this year, Cliff Ponte Jr. announced that he was the new listing agent for 75 Grand Army Highway. On Thursday, Ponte stated that the property is no longer on the market and there was no successful sale that occurred on the property.
SWANSEA, MA
Dianna Carney

Don't Miss Middleboro's First-Ever Holiday Lights Celebration!

Photo by(Ryutaro Tsukata) (MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA) Enjoy a festive day of fun while becoming part of Middleborough's history by joining the first-ever annual Holiday Lights at the Park! Presented by The Parks Departments & Middleborough Tourism Committee, this family-friendly holiday celebration will surely become a yearly tradition for the community!
MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA
newbedfordguide.com

After woman loses her wallet, young New Bedford man restores her faith in humanity

“Yesterday my wife lost her wallet at Stop and Shop with all the credit cards documentation and a good amount of money. After going there and talking to a few people and making a few posts we kind of accepted that the wallet was lost, money and everything in it. An one hour ago my wife got a phone call from somebody in is 20s saying that since yesterday he was trying to reach her because he has her wallet! Her license had the old address so today he insisted on going there and he got her phone number that our old landlord.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Renovated Cape Cod Home with Two Roof Decks

This Eastham Cape-style abode also comes with a detached garage with a one-bedroom apartment above it, perfect for a home studio space. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,749,000. Size: 2,594 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full.
EASTHAM, MA
FUN 107

Westport Christmas Tree Farm Has No Choice But to Close Early

Hidden Spruce Christmas Tree Farm in Westport had no choice but to close early this year. Lou Perry and his family took over the responsibilities of upholding the local legacy of what used to be Bristle Comb Farm. However, the drought, terrible growing conditions and even damage from deer caused a lot of issues for the farm this year.
WESTPORT, MA

