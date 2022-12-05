Read full article on original website
phillyvoice.com
Rutgers Law to offer free courses on N.J.'s legal marijuana industry to minority entrepreneurs
In an effort to expand access to careers in New Jersey's burgeoning marijuana industry, Rutgers Law is partnering with a Black-owned adult-learning program to offer its cannabis law and business certificate program at no cost to students. The Camden law school offers the six-month program to students hoping to learn...
phillyvoice.com
Maple Shade man who sold $2.7 million in pesticides, falsely claiming they would kill COVID-19, sentenced to prison
Paul Andrecola, the Burlington County businessman who sold more than $2.7 million worth of unregistered pesticides to the U.S. government and other customers, falsely claiming they would kill the coronavirus, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison, federal prosecutors said. Andrecola, 63, of Maple Shade, worked for three companies...
phillyvoice.com
$2.4 million-winning lottery ticket sold at lucky Roxborough gas station, where a $1.3 million ticket was bought last year
A Fat Wallet Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth just over $2.4 million was sold last weekend at a Sunoco gas station in Roxborough, setting a record for a Fast Play game, officials said. The ticket was purchased last Saturday, Dec. 3, at the gas station at 630 Walnut Lane. In May...
