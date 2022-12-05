ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emory, TX

easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs Police Arrest Three From Pittsburg

Sulphur Springs Police responded to a theft in progress at Walmart and saw a man matching the suspects’ description running toward a car carrying two TVs. The suspect jumped into the car, which then exited the parking lot. After a traffic stop, a subsequent search turned up narcotics and paraphernalia. Officers arrested 27-year-old Hector Leonardo Hernandez, 58-year-old Thomas James Clower, and 37-year-old Dana Lynn Lison, all of Pittsburg, on drug charges. They also charged Hernandez with theft and Clower and Lison with parole violations.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
inforney.com

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office seeking information on Most Wanted suspect Travis Curbo, to be considered armed and dangerous

KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriffs Office is seeking information on Most Wanted suspect Travis Curbo on charges of aggravated robbery. Police say Curbo should be considered armed and dangerous. On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 11:16 a.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to a...
KAUFMAN COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic

Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 9)

Wednesday afternoon at 12:19, officers worked with a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle victim in the police lobby, who delayed making a report last Sunday because he was running late for church. He stated he had entered his unlocked truck in the 4300 block of Castlegate Drive and saw that someone had rummaged through his vehicle, and his pistol and a shotgun were missing. His wallet with cards and ID had been moved but not taken. The victim wasn’t concerned with getting his guns back but did not want to be implicated by his weapons in a potential crime by the thief’s behavior.
PARIS, TX
CBS19

Traffic is cleared after 3 vehicle crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Scene is cleared and one person transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A three-car crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Emergency personnel are on the scene, there are possible injury's, no fatalities reported as of...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Upshur County jury sentences man to life in prison for assaulting girlfriend

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A jury sentenced a man to life in prison after he beat his girlfriend with a bat for “wanting to end their dating relationship.”. Robert Buchanan (aka Robert Crayton) was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 12, 2021, after he repeatedly struck his girlfriend with a baseball bat “almost killing her” in an “unprovoked attack” due to her wanting to end their relationship, according to a press release from Upshur County Criminal District Attorney Billy Byrd.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided on a state highway outside Canton Tuesday afternoon. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dorothy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape southbound on State Highway 19 about two miles north of Canton. The report states Thornton attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone and in the process collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Branton, 44, of Canton.
CANTON, TX
fox4news.com

Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers

DALLAS - The family of a man found dead in a burning car in northwest Dallas is looking for answers about his murder. Larry Gosha is from Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Family members said he went out Friday night and never returned. Firefighters found his body inside a burning Mercedes...
SEAGOVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 7)

Wednesday mourning at 8:52, Paris Police Officers worked a landlord-tenant security check in the 700 block of Northeast 6th Street. They arrested Mantrall Deon Mason, 34, of Paris, for a felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for a Motion to Revoke Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.
PARIS, TX
ktbb.com

Smith County aggravated assault under investigation

SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Deputies are investigating an aggravated assault Sunday. Officials responded to a mobile home park off of Hwy 271 and found that the victim had been taken to the hospital. According to authorities, the victim, a 17-year-old male, had been shot in the face and arm. He is expected to survive. Investigators have determined that the incident may be gang related and said it appears as though the suspect(s) entered the area on foot just prior to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600. The investigation is ongoing.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hunt County Looking For Teen

In Hunt County, friends last saw Kearstyn Hope Cagle, 16, leaving her home in Haw Cove on Oct. 2, and they reported her missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes, black hair, and has a tattoo on her left side forearm reading “she gave me life.” If you know her whereabouts, contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Do You Know This Bank Robber?

On Friday, Nov. 18, an unknown white male entered Guaranty Bank and Trust in Longview and withdrew approximately $3,700.00 from an account owned by a resident of Mt Pleasant. The suspect presented the teller with an identification card with the victim’s information, allowing him access to the funds. A picture of the individual is on our website and Facebook page. If you recognize the individual, contact the Mt Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.
LONGVIEW, TX

