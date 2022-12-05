Read full article on original website
easttexasradio.com
Sulphur Springs Police Arrest Three From Pittsburg
Sulphur Springs Police responded to a theft in progress at Walmart and saw a man matching the suspects’ description running toward a car carrying two TVs. The suspect jumped into the car, which then exited the parking lot. After a traffic stop, a subsequent search turned up narcotics and paraphernalia. Officers arrested 27-year-old Hector Leonardo Hernandez, 58-year-old Thomas James Clower, and 37-year-old Dana Lynn Lison, all of Pittsburg, on drug charges. They also charged Hernandez with theft and Clower and Lison with parole violations.
Mesquite police seek clues in murder case
Police in Mesquite are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in a residential neighborhood Monday night. At this point, officers don’t have any suspects.
inforney.com
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office seeking information on Most Wanted suspect Travis Curbo, to be considered armed and dangerous
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriffs Office is seeking information on Most Wanted suspect Travis Curbo on charges of aggravated robbery. Police say Curbo should be considered armed and dangerous. On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at approximately 11:16 a.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to a...
Assault Suspect Found Hiding In Attic
Two men, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs assault suspect was found hiding in the attic and a a 32-year-old Alba man, were each arrested on controlled substance charges Tuesday, according according to police reports. Kyle Street Arrest. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes and Lt. Mark Estes responded at 5:56 a.m....
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 9)
Wednesday afternoon at 12:19, officers worked with a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle victim in the police lobby, who delayed making a report last Sunday because he was running late for church. He stated he had entered his unlocked truck in the 4300 block of Castlegate Drive and saw that someone had rummaged through his vehicle, and his pistol and a shotgun were missing. His wallet with cards and ID had been moved but not taken. The victim wasn’t concerned with getting his guns back but did not want to be implicated by his weapons in a potential crime by the thief’s behavior.
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Canton (Canton, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Canton on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened on State Highway 19 in Van Zandt County.
Kaufman County Sheriff's Office continues to seek leads in armed burglary of firework stand
FORNEY, Texas — The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is continuing to seek leads in an armed robbery of a fireworks stand in 2020. Investigators are seeking the public's assistance identifying five individuals, many of whom were seen armed in surveillance video, who pried open a locked door at a firework stand at 10991 W Interstate Highway 20.
Traffic is cleared after 3 vehicle crash at Paluxy and Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Update: According to Tyler Police Public Information Officer, Scene is cleared and one person transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A three-car crash took place at Paluxy Drive and Loop 323. Emergency personnel are on the scene, there are possible injury's, no fatalities reported as of...
KLTV
Upshur County jury sentences man to life in prison for assaulting girlfriend
UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A jury sentenced a man to life in prison after he beat his girlfriend with a bat for “wanting to end their dating relationship.”. Robert Buchanan (aka Robert Crayton) was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 12, 2021, after he repeatedly struck his girlfriend with a baseball bat “almost killing her” in an “unprovoked attack” due to her wanting to end their relationship, according to a press release from Upshur County Criminal District Attorney Billy Byrd.
Driver expected to be ‘OK’ after car hit by train in Gilmer
GILMER, Texas (KETK) — A Gilmer woman is “lucky to be alive” after her car was hit by a train Thursday evening around 6 p.m. The crash happened on Aspen Trail near SH 155, south of Gilmer. The woman’s husband, David Shaver, said the train was being worked on and moving at a slow speed […]
KLTV
Grand jury indicts man accused in death of Smith County deputy on 2nd charge
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury has again indicted a Grand Prairie man accused of driving intoxicated and killing a deputy. Judicial records show Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault on Dec. 1. In July, Lorenzo Bustos was killed...
KLTV
Both drivers dead after two-vehicle head-on collision outside Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two drivers were killed when their vehicles collided on a state highway outside Canton Tuesday afternoon. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dorothy Thornton, 91, of Edgewood, was driving a 2015 Ford Escape southbound on State Highway 19 about two miles north of Canton. The report states Thornton attempted to pass several vehicles in a no passing zone and in the process collided head-on with a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by James Branton, 44, of Canton.
fox4news.com
Seagoville man found dead in burning car, family seeks answers
DALLAS - The family of a man found dead in a burning car in northwest Dallas is looking for answers about his murder. Larry Gosha is from Seagoville, southeast of Dallas. Family members said he went out Friday night and never returned. Firefighters found his body inside a burning Mercedes...
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office looking for man last seen at Longview Dollar Tree
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Charlie Robinson, 65, was last seen at the Dollar Tree on North Eastman Road in Longview, according to Gregg County Sheriff’s Office. Robinson has grey hair, is five foot seven and weighs 175 pounds, according to officials. Officials said that Robinson also has medicine that he needs but did not bring […]
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 7)
Wednesday mourning at 8:52, Paris Police Officers worked a landlord-tenant security check in the 700 block of Northeast 6th Street. They arrested Mantrall Deon Mason, 34, of Paris, for a felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for a Motion to Revoke Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.
inforney.com
Suspended Smith County constable found guilty of stealing while serving eviction notice
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After over four hours of deliberations, a jury found suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris guilty Thursday of stealing several items from a Tyler home while serving an eviction notice. Traylor-Harris was arrested in November 2021 on official oppression and property theft by...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Loop 323 shut down at Old Troup Hwy due to multi-vehicle crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — All westbound lanes of ESE Loop 323 at Old Troup Highway were closed after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Tyler police said they responded to the crash at approximately 3 p.m. Tyler Police, Tyler Fire and EMS responded to the scene in the roadway.
ktbb.com
Smith County aggravated assault under investigation
SMITH COUNTY — Smith County Deputies are investigating an aggravated assault Sunday. Officials responded to a mobile home park off of Hwy 271 and found that the victim had been taken to the hospital. According to authorities, the victim, a 17-year-old male, had been shot in the face and arm. He is expected to survive. Investigators have determined that the incident may be gang related and said it appears as though the suspect(s) entered the area on foot just prior to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600. The investigation is ongoing.
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Looking For Teen
In Hunt County, friends last saw Kearstyn Hope Cagle, 16, leaving her home in Haw Cove on Oct. 2, and they reported her missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes, black hair, and has a tattoo on her left side forearm reading “she gave me life.” If you know her whereabouts, contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
easttexasradio.com
Do You Know This Bank Robber?
On Friday, Nov. 18, an unknown white male entered Guaranty Bank and Trust in Longview and withdrew approximately $3,700.00 from an account owned by a resident of Mt Pleasant. The suspect presented the teller with an identification card with the victim’s information, allowing him access to the funds. A picture of the individual is on our website and Facebook page. If you recognize the individual, contact the Mt Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.
