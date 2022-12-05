The Salvation Army of Marshall County is preparing for its Christmas Toy Distribution that will take place on Dec. 14-16. The Christmas Toy Assistance program, also known as Angel Tree, provides families with toys for the children to open on Christmas morning. This year, The Salvation Army is preparing to serve 432 kids through Angel Tree, which is more than 100 more kids than 2021. With the increase in kids, The Salvation Army is concerned that they won’t have enough toys to provide for all 432 kids this year. The organization is experiencing a shortage of toys this year and currently only has enough toys to provide for half of the children who are signed up. The organization is asking the community for its help by donating toys to the Angel program. The community can help donate toys by picking up an Angel Tag from Walmart, going on the Walmart online registry dropping toys off at the community center, 107 W. State St., Marshalltown or at the various locations:

MARSHALL COUNTY, IA ・ 12 HOURS AGO