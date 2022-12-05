Read full article on original website
weareiowa.com
KCCI.com
Woman left with questions after she was unable to fill her Walgreens prescription after painful surgery
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A St. Charles woman is left with questions after Walgreens wouldn't fulfill her prescription after a painful surgery. Joy Linn had knee surgery the day before Thanksgiving. She tells KCCI all was going well with her recovery until she ran out of her prescription...
KCCI.com
'I miss him so much': Colfax mother blames bullying for son's suicide
COLFAX, Iowa — A Colfax mother is sharing her agony after her son killed himself after unrelenting cruelty from his classmates. Nick Carroll was 15 years old when he died last month at his home outside Colfax. Nick's family blames his school for not doing enough to stop the...
1230kfjb.com
United Way Update 12/07
The Marshalltown Area United Way is starting to see packets come in and recently have had a big jump in their campaign total. There are just under 4 weeks left in the year and for the United Way campaign. Which means there is plenty of time to stop by the new and improved United Way Offices.
1230kfjb.com
Salvation Army in Need of Toys
The Salvation Army of Marshall County is preparing for its Christmas Toy Distribution that will take place on Dec. 14-16. The Christmas Toy Assistance program, also known as Angel Tree, provides families with toys for the children to open on Christmas morning. This year, The Salvation Army is preparing to serve 432 kids through Angel Tree, which is more than 100 more kids than 2021. With the increase in kids, The Salvation Army is concerned that they won’t have enough toys to provide for all 432 kids this year. The organization is experiencing a shortage of toys this year and currently only has enough toys to provide for half of the children who are signed up. The organization is asking the community for its help by donating toys to the Angel program. The community can help donate toys by picking up an Angel Tag from Walmart, going on the Walmart online registry dropping toys off at the community center, 107 W. State St., Marshalltown or at the various locations:
Iowa law blocks fentanyl testing strips from inclusion in harm reduction boxes; seen as drug paraphernalia
Iowa harm reduction boxes in Polk County will not include fentanyl testing strips as a result of a state law that classifies them as drug paraphernalia.
kwayradio.com
Animal Hoarding Arrests
Two people have been arrested after what Cedar Falls Police are calling an animal hoarding investigation, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Thomas Orr Jr. and 46 year old William Shock have been charged with Animal Neglect with Injury. They lived at a home in Cedar Falls with two other adults and two children when in November Code Enforcement workers and police found eight cats, seven dogs, rabbits, and a guinea pig in unsanitary conditions. The cats’ litter boxes were full and there was feces on the wall. Some of the dogs were found in kennels covered in feces and urine with no access to food or water. The rabbits were also housed in feces and urine filled cages with no food or water. A vet found open sores, skin and ear infections, respiratory infections, fleas, parasites, and urine burns on paws among other ailments.
KCCI.com
Police: Victim of vicious pit bull attack was owner of the dogs
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police tell KCCI the victim of avicious dog attack was the owner of both dogs. We first told you about the attack as Breaking News last night. The dogs were 1-year-old pit bulls. The victim was attacked by his dogs Thursday...
KCCI.com
Dogs attack man in West Des Moines
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is badly hurt after being mauled by two dogs in West Des Moines on Thursday afternoon. The West Des Moines Police Department tells KCCI officers were called to the Fountains apartment complex at 5101 Hawthorne Drive, around 4:05 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man still being attacked by two pit bulls. Officers said the dogs refused to stop attacking the man, so they attempted to put the dogs down. One dog was killed, but another ran away and remains on the loose.
MercyOne: Two urgent care locations shifting to virtual only starting Dec. 12
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two MercyOne Urgent Care clinics are transferring to virtual visits only starting Monday, Dec. 12, according to a Thursday press release. Patients looking for care at the clinics on 800 East 1st St Suite 1700 in Ankeny or 6601 SW 9th St in Des Moines will not be able to be treated in person for the time being.
Iowa Pooch’s Honest Mistake Briefly Lands Her in Daycare Doghouse
Meet Birdie. She's a very good dog who did a bad thing. She knows it, and she's very very sorry!. As the story goes, according to KCCI, this mischievous little bandit goes to doggy day camp every Friday in Grimes, at Dogwoods Lodge. Last week during her regular day of romping and playing, it seems Birdie pulled the fire alarm at the daycare--totally by accident, and was caught in the act on Dogwoods' security camera. As punishment, Birdie had to "think about what she did" and wear an apology note around her neck for the day, as seen below:
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa social workers accused of improper relationships with clients
A social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges are pending. (Photo by the Iowa Capital Dispatch) An Iowa social worker accused of giving marijuana to a 15-year-old patient has agreed to refrain from practicing while criminal charges against...
KCCI.com
Two teenagers arrested after assaulting homeless man
DES MOINES, Iowa — A homeless man was violently beaten by two teenagers on Tuesday night in Des Moines. Police told KCCI that it happened at the 3000 block of Merle Hay Road. The teenagers were 13 and 14. Police say the teenagers saw the man and beat and...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Hurt in Bus Crash
A school bus collided with a U.S. Postal Service vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Waterloo, leaving one teenager injured. Waterloo Police say the crash occurred on W 9th St and Williston Avenue after 3:15 p.m. in Waterloo. The 14 year-old was taken to an area hospital, complaining of a sore neck after the crash. Right now, the cause of the crash is unknown.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
KCRG.com
At least 10 people injured in Marengo building explosion, nearby homes evacuated
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - At least 10 people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an explosion at an industrial building in Marengo on Thursday morning. According to the City of Marengo, the explosion took place at 11:16 a.m. at 810 East South Street. The building is...
KCCI.com
Police respond to bomb threat at Waukee Elementary School
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police investigated a bomb threat that was reported at Waukee Elementary School Friday. A police search of the building revealed no unusual or suspicious items. Police cleared the building. All students were loaded on buses and transported elsewhere before going home for the day. All parents...
kwayradio.com
Abused Woman Died from Injuries
A Waterloo woman who was hospitalized after an alleged domestic assault last week has died from her injuries, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 39 year old Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken to the hospital on Wednesday after being knocked unconscious. She never regained consciousness and died on Saturday. Her boyfriend, 33 year old Lamarcus Williams remains in the Black Hawk County Jail on a $500,000 bond. He says he punched Taylor in the head and pushed her, causing her to hit her head on a dresser. He was already on probation for punching Taylor in the head in April. Williams has been charged with Domestic Assault, Escape, Interference, and Assault on a Police Officer.
Student caught with gun at Iowa middle school is suspected of attempted murder
Police say a 13-year-old who was caught with a gun and drugs at a Des Moines middle school Tuesday is accused of attempted murder in a shooting from November.
WOWT
Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash
DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday. The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.
