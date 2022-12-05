ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Potential issues for AM commute; Rising above freezing eventually

Temperatures on Friday morning are still very close to or below the freezing mark across the area. With recent freezing drizzle and rain, there are still many icy roads out there. Give yourself extra time for the morning commute, increase your following distance, and remain extra vigilant while driving. There...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Rain/Freezing Rain looking likely on Thursday

A weak cold front will pass through the area a bit sooner than originally anticipated on Wednesday. As a result, we’ve had to scale back on highs. We’re now looking at high temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s around Lincoln. It should be slightly cooler to the north and warmer to the south.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska power companies prepare ahead of potential wintry mix

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews from the Nebraska Public Power District and Lincoln Electric System are just some among many eyeing the forecast for freezing rain and ice on Thursday. “They just make sure everything is clean, make sure the trucks are gassed up,” said Grant Otten, spokesman for...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

You better watch out: Snowplow Santa to spread holiday joy in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Plow, plow, plow, Snowplow Santa is coming to town. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced Thursday that Snowplow Santa will spread holiday cheer in the capital city next week. Santa will drive around Lincoln in a snowplow and make stops at the Walt Branch...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Deadly crash north of Lincoln closes part of Highway 77 Friday morning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Part of Highway 77 north of Lincoln was closed Friday morning following a deadly crash. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and tells Channel 8 one person died after their pickup truck flipped near Agnew Road, just south of Ceresco. UPDATE: 24-year-old killed...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Douglas County officials searching for missing man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Authorities say Mark Clardy was last seen at his home near 192nd and F Streets and left in his black 2019 Subaru Outback. (Nebraska license plate WGF 152)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha zoo employee sent to hospital after being stung by stingray

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium was sent to the hospital Friday after an encounter with a freshwater stingray. The employee was injured while working in the Lied Jungle, the zoo said in a statement. Officials said the employee was wearing...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Crash knocks vehicle into Lincoln pond late Wednesday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — At least two vehicles collided late Wednesday night in Lincoln, sending one of them into a pond. This happened on 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road just before 11:30 p.m. The driver who ended up in the pond was able to make it out. Witnesses...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

24-year-old killed in rollover crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was killed after his truck rolled over on Highway 77 early Friday morning, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 5:20 a.m., 24-year-old John Free from Papillion was heading north near Agnew Road when he lost control of his vehicle and began to roll.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Police looking for possible second man launching rocks into Lincoln homes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are still looking for a rock-hurling man who caused over $5,000 in damage to homes in a north Lincoln neighborhood. Earlier in the week, police reported 16 rock vandalisms, each in the neighborhood near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue. The man caused about $5,410...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Magic Moments: Family of Lincoln boy with lymphoma gets Christmas gifts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln family received a special Christmas experience on Thursday. The Akridge family had their world turned upside down in March, when 9-year-old Levi was diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. But thanks to Union Bank & Trust, the family had a special Christmas.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln hosts conference to address Nebraska’s rising poverty rate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nonprofits, policymakers and state officials all came to Lincoln on Wednesday to discuss better ways to help struggling Nebraska families. The Coalition for a Strong Nebraska organized the conference, which was aimed at getting the ball rolling ahead of the next legislative session in January.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Potentially armed and dangerous fugitive on the run in southeast Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Beatrice Police Department says it’s searching for a potentially armed and dangerous fugitive. Authorities say Devon Kagy is 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. He has outstanding warrants for delivery of a controlled substance, terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person...
BEATRICE, NE
klkntv.com

Shelley and Huskers cruise past Wisconsin

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After 15 days away Nebraska women’s basketball returned to Pinnacle Bank Arena to play host to Wisconsin in a 82-54 defeat over the Badgers on Wednesday night. The Huskers were led by guard Jaz Shelley who erupted for 31 points and four assists to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln gyms offering deals to former Anytime Fitness members

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The YMCA of Lincoln is looking to help out former Anytime Fitness members, who were left hanging after the gyms unexpectedly closed. Now through Jan. 31, former Anytime Fitness members who sign up for a YMCA membership will get the remainder of that month free, the business said in a Wednesday press release.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Arizona polygamy case linked to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man is accused of taking 20 wives, many of whom were minors. And new court documents link the case to Lincoln. Samuel Bateman met several of his victims on trips to Lincoln in 2020. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group...
LINCOLN, NE

