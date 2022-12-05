Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Donovan Raiola officially announced as offensive line coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tony White tabbed as defensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: OL Anjani Cornelius set to visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: LB Jimari Butler enters transfer portalThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Potential issues for AM commute; Rising above freezing eventually
Temperatures on Friday morning are still very close to or below the freezing mark across the area. With recent freezing drizzle and rain, there are still many icy roads out there. Give yourself extra time for the morning commute, increase your following distance, and remain extra vigilant while driving. There...
klkntv.com
Rain/Freezing Rain looking likely on Thursday
A weak cold front will pass through the area a bit sooner than originally anticipated on Wednesday. As a result, we’ve had to scale back on highs. We’re now looking at high temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s around Lincoln. It should be slightly cooler to the north and warmer to the south.
klkntv.com
Nebraska power companies prepare ahead of potential wintry mix
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Crews from the Nebraska Public Power District and Lincoln Electric System are just some among many eyeing the forecast for freezing rain and ice on Thursday. “They just make sure everything is clean, make sure the trucks are gassed up,” said Grant Otten, spokesman for...
klkntv.com
You better watch out: Snowplow Santa to spread holiday joy in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Plow, plow, plow, Snowplow Santa is coming to town. The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced Thursday that Snowplow Santa will spread holiday cheer in the capital city next week. Santa will drive around Lincoln in a snowplow and make stops at the Walt Branch...
klkntv.com
Deadly crash north of Lincoln closes part of Highway 77 Friday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Part of Highway 77 north of Lincoln was closed Friday morning following a deadly crash. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and tells Channel 8 one person died after their pickup truck flipped near Agnew Road, just south of Ceresco. UPDATE: 24-year-old killed...
klkntv.com
8 people evacuate as fire races through Lincoln home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire & Rescue battled a house fire that forced eight people to evacuate Friday morning. It started in a Southwest 24th Street home’s attic around 5:30 a.m. The house is just a few blocks north of West South Street. LFR tells that Channel...
klkntv.com
Douglas County officials searching for missing man
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. Authorities say Mark Clardy was last seen at his home near 192nd and F Streets and left in his black 2019 Subaru Outback. (Nebraska license plate WGF 152)
klkntv.com
Omaha zoo employee sent to hospital after being stung by stingray
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium was sent to the hospital Friday after an encounter with a freshwater stingray. The employee was injured while working in the Lied Jungle, the zoo said in a statement. Officials said the employee was wearing...
klkntv.com
Porch pirates are on the prowl more this holiday season, Lincoln Police data show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police say there’s been an increase in package thefts since 2021 and are warning the public to keep an eye out for porch pirates. Last year during the first week of December, there were three reports of package thefts, worth a total of $2,124, police said.
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Dec. 9
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s week two of the high school basketball season. Here are the highlights, scores and storylines from an action-packed Friday night.
klkntv.com
Crash knocks vehicle into Lincoln pond late Wednesday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — At least two vehicles collided late Wednesday night in Lincoln, sending one of them into a pond. This happened on 27th Street and Yankee Hill Road just before 11:30 p.m. The driver who ended up in the pond was able to make it out. Witnesses...
klkntv.com
24-year-old killed in rollover crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was killed after his truck rolled over on Highway 77 early Friday morning, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 5:20 a.m., 24-year-old John Free from Papillion was heading north near Agnew Road when he lost control of his vehicle and began to roll.
klkntv.com
Police looking for possible second man launching rocks into Lincoln homes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are still looking for a rock-hurling man who caused over $5,000 in damage to homes in a north Lincoln neighborhood. Earlier in the week, police reported 16 rock vandalisms, each in the neighborhood near 48th Street and Leighton Avenue. The man caused about $5,410...
klkntv.com
Magic Moments: Family of Lincoln boy with lymphoma gets Christmas gifts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln family received a special Christmas experience on Thursday. The Akridge family had their world turned upside down in March, when 9-year-old Levi was diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. But thanks to Union Bank & Trust, the family had a special Christmas.
klkntv.com
Lincoln hosts conference to address Nebraska’s rising poverty rate
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nonprofits, policymakers and state officials all came to Lincoln on Wednesday to discuss better ways to help struggling Nebraska families. The Coalition for a Strong Nebraska organized the conference, which was aimed at getting the ball rolling ahead of the next legislative session in January.
klkntv.com
Potentially armed and dangerous fugitive on the run in southeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Beatrice Police Department says it’s searching for a potentially armed and dangerous fugitive. Authorities say Devon Kagy is 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds. He has outstanding warrants for delivery of a controlled substance, terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person...
klkntv.com
Another Nebraska bank joins search for loan repayment after Lincoln man’s death
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Three more financial institutions, one in Nebraska and two in Iowa, are joining what could be Nebraska’s largest-ever bank fraud case. More than 20 other banks are looking for repayment on business loans taken out by Lincoln businessman Aaron Marshbanks. The problem for the...
klkntv.com
Shelley and Huskers cruise past Wisconsin
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – After 15 days away Nebraska women’s basketball returned to Pinnacle Bank Arena to play host to Wisconsin in a 82-54 defeat over the Badgers on Wednesday night. The Huskers were led by guard Jaz Shelley who erupted for 31 points and four assists to...
klkntv.com
Lincoln gyms offering deals to former Anytime Fitness members
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The YMCA of Lincoln is looking to help out former Anytime Fitness members, who were left hanging after the gyms unexpectedly closed. Now through Jan. 31, former Anytime Fitness members who sign up for a YMCA membership will get the remainder of that month free, the business said in a Wednesday press release.
klkntv.com
Arizona polygamy case linked to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An Arizona man is accused of taking 20 wives, many of whom were minors. And new court documents link the case to Lincoln. Samuel Bateman met several of his victims on trips to Lincoln in 2020. Bateman is the leader of a small polygamous group...
