cw39.com

Alief woman is shot after argument with husband, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering this morning after being shot at her home in Alief early Friday morning. Police say a couple in their 50s got into an argument at another location and arrived back home separately on the 6500 block of Turtlewood Street a little after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Police want to search Takeoff’s murder suspect’s truck for clues

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An update on Migos rapper Takeoff’s murder case that shows a search warrant against the man accused in the deadly shooting is raising more questions. Police says they hope to search Patrick Clark’s truck to see if there’s a weapon or other evidence that matches the bullets from the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road

The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
CLEVELAND, TX
cw39.com

Man found shot to death on street in Fifth Ward, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after being shot multiple times on the 1600 block of Sam Wilson Street near Lockwood Drive early Wednesday morning. Just before 4 a.m., neighbors called police after hearing gun shots. When officers arrived, they found the victim – a man in his 30s – lying on the street with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Couple found shot in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A married couple is dead in a possible murder-suicide shooting that is being investigated in north Houston. Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night inside an apartment at 21717 Inverness Forest Boulevard, as Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to the apartment by family members saying that they haven’t heard from the people inside for some time.
HOUSTON, TX

