cw39.com
Man found shot dead after following masked suspects in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in front of his home in southwest Houston. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning in a neighborhood on the 4800 block of Beechaven Street. Police said a man went outside and saw five masked...
Boyfriend charged with murder 6 years after woman found dead in trunk of burned car in Richmond
Deputies said the 33-year-old was considered a prime suspect early on, but there was insufficient evidence to charge him. That all changed this fall.
cw39.com
Alief woman is shot after argument with husband, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering this morning after being shot at her home in Alief early Friday morning. Police say a couple in their 50s got into an argument at another location and arrived back home separately on the 6500 block of Turtlewood Street a little after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
cw39.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
Click2Houston.com
Boyfriend arrested, charged in death of Houston woman who was found shot to death in burning car 6 years ago, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has made an arrest in the six-year-old case involving the murder of a Houston woman who was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. On Jan. 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., FBCSO’s deputies...
Woman shot during argument at candlelight vigil outside SW Harris Co. beauty school, deputies say
Deputies said the shooter claimed she felt threatened when a woman she had previous issues with joined the argument. The victim is expected to survive.
cw39.com
Shooting at candlelight vigil in west Houston injures woman, police said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — What was supposed to be a peaceful candlelight vigil turned into a scene of a shooting near Alief-Clodine Road and Highway 6 on Monday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the 6200 block of Highway 6. Police said at the vigil, a man and a...
cw39.com
Police want to search Takeoff’s murder suspect’s truck for clues
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An update on Migos rapper Takeoff’s murder case that shows a search warrant against the man accused in the deadly shooting is raising more questions. Police says they hope to search Patrick Clark’s truck to see if there’s a weapon or other evidence that matches the bullets from the scene.
Harris Co. woman's ex arrested in California days after she spoke to ABC13 about her kidnapping
Only Eyewitness News spoke with the woman who said her ex threatened her with a knife and tied up her teen son. She said she turned the tables on him.
Man on motorcycle and woman in SUV die in southeast Houston crash, police say
Investigators said the deadly crash happened at a southeast Houston intersection when the motorcyclist slammed into another vehicle.
Off-duty HPD officer in critical condition after crash with train in north Houston, authorities say
"Please pray for him." HPD Chief Troy Finner says that Vidal Lopez is in critical condition. The veteran officer is married and expecting a child.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot, killed by woman after attempting to force his way into her apartment in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A man was shot to death Wednesday after police say he tried to force his way into a woman’s apartment in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 8900 block of...
Texas Children's murder suicide victim identified
WEST HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - The woman who was the victim of a murder-suicide in the parking lot of Texas Children's West Hospital has been identified by family members.
bluebonnetnews.com
DNA confirms identity of body found on Wells Cemetery Road
The results of DNA testing of remains found on Oct. 30 on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland have confirmed that the deceased person is David Yockov of Cleveland. Yockov, 53, reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
cw39.com
Man found shot to death on street in Fifth Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after being shot multiple times on the 1600 block of Sam Wilson Street near Lockwood Drive early Wednesday morning. Just before 4 a.m., neighbors called police after hearing gun shots. When officers arrived, they found the victim – a man in his 30s – lying on the street with gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.
Court documents reveal chilling online search history of dad charged in 2-year-old's death
Jyron Lee is set to face a judge on Thursday. Nadia Lee's body still hasn't been found, but investigators said items in the suspect's apartment tested positive for blood.
fox26houston.com
8-year-old girl was in the car when her mom was killed in 1 of 2 Houston murder-suicides
HOUSTON - Two families are grieving after two different murder-suicides in Houston. The first one happened right in front of an 8-year-old girl who had to witness her mom’s murder. "What we have is a tragedy," says HPD Asst. Chief Ban Tien. SUGGESTED: Murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital: Woman...
5 young suspects beat, rob man after he refused to buy them cigars in Briarforest area, HPD says
Police are now looking for five suspects between 16 and 18 years old. One of them reportedly displayed a gun similar to a "TEC-9" before the robbery.
Authorities say Chace Perez, 16-year-old with autism, has been found safe
A search for Chace was underway after investigators say he disappeared while walking in northeast Houston.
cw39.com
Couple found shot in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A married couple is dead in a possible murder-suicide shooting that is being investigated in north Houston. Police say it happened around 7 p.m. Sunday night inside an apartment at 21717 Inverness Forest Boulevard, as Harris County Precinct 4 Constable deputies were called to the apartment by family members saying that they haven’t heard from the people inside for some time.
