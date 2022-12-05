Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday.

“The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended pending an investigation.”

According to court documents, Freoni was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Susan Gindlesperger on simple assault and harassment charges after she allegedly punched her husband in the face following the Nelly concert at the War Memorial in Johnstown.

Freoni’s husband called Richland Township police just after midnight to their home. When police arrived, they noted his lips were swollen and bloody.

The chief detective told police that she and her husband had just gotten home from the concert where they had been drinking, according to the affidavit. While she was asleep, she alleged that her husband woke her up in “an aggressive manner,” so she punched him in the face with a closed fist, police noted.

Freoni was arrested, and an unsecured bail was set at $7,500.

Neugebauer’s office said that the charges are referred to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution due to the conflict of interest.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.