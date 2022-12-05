ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria County, PA

Cambria County’s chief detective suspended after arrest, DA says

By Alexis Loya
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yB2i_0jXjh1xx00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The chief detective of Cambria County has been suspended after she was hit with criminal charges Sunday.

“The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office can confirm Kristy L. Freoni was charged as a result of an off-duty incident overnight,” according to Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer’s Office. “She is suspended pending an investigation.”

According to court documents, Freoni was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Susan Gindlesperger on simple assault and harassment charges after she allegedly punched her husband in the face following the Nelly concert at the War Memorial in Johnstown.

Freoni’s husband called Richland Township police just after midnight to their home. When police arrived, they noted his lips were swollen and bloody.

The chief detective told police that she and her husband had just gotten home from the concert where they had been drinking, according to the affidavit. While she was asleep, she alleged that her husband woke her up in “an aggressive manner,” so she punched him in the face with a closed fist, police noted.

Freoni was arrested, and an unsecured bail was set at $7,500.

Neugebauer’s office said that the charges are referred to the Office of the Attorney General for prosecution due to the conflict of interest.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 1

Related
fox8tv.com

Former Assistant Fire Chief for the Altoona Fire Department Acquitted

The former Assistant Fire Chief for the Altoona Fire Department was acquitted in a child sex assault case against him. Matthew Detrich was charged last year. He was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a teenage girl from 2014 to 2016. A Blair County jury acquitted Detrich of all charges including...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

2 women dead, 2 men charged after overdose in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they allegedly gave two women drugs that killed them. Spring Township Police announced Thursday that Jonathan Baird, 38, of State College and Timothy King, 36, of Mount Pleasant, have been arrested and charged in two women’s deaths that resulted from overdoses. […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man arrested after texting with FBI agent posing as 14-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was arrested for allegedly making arrangements to meet a 14-year-old girl in what was actually an FBI sting. Pittsburgh police arrested Ackenio Taylor, 32, for exchanging sexual text messages with an FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old. He allegedly made plans to meet at a gas station on East Carson Street, where he was taken into custody.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc23.com

Preliminary Hearing in Johnstown Shooting Case

The Preliminary Hearing for the Johnstown man charged in the shooting death of a High Schooler on New Year’s Day was held on Wednesday. The Hearing lasted about two and a half hours inside Judge Price’s Office — where he determined that all charges will be held for the Court of Common Pleas.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD

A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Two charged after Bedford County man’s trailer, belongings go missing

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Everett couple is facing charges after reportedly connecting a man’s trailer to their truck, filling it with items from a house and driving away. Police were called to a home in West Providence Township Wednesday, Dec. 7 after a man reported someone stole his trailer and various other items […]
EVERETT, PA
wccsradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE RECEIVES NEW HANDGUNS FROM COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE

One local police department received new equipment through money seized from drug busts in Indiana County. Photo courtesy of Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi:. District Attorney Bob Manzi said in a news release that 10 new glock handguns were purchased for the Blairsville Borough Police Department from Nick’s Bullseye Firearms in Homer City. The guns were bought through funds that were seized by defendants that were investigated and prosecuted for selling drugs in Indiana County.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Police officer assaulted in Clairton

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Allegheny County Police are investigating after a police officer was assaulted in Clairton. Police haven’t said where the assault happened but did say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. The officer was assessed for injuries and taken to the hospital. No arrests have been announced.
CLAIRTON, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP

Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona duo charged in Walmart multi-state crime spree

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona duo is facing charges after police were alerted of a multi-state investigation into Walmart thefts, including Walmart in Clearfield totaling over $25,000. Police were called to Walmart on Supercenter Drive in Clearfield on Dec. 5 and arrested 37-year-old Tammi Koch. It was reported that she is one of many […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona teen accused of giving 12-year-old weed, assaulting father

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was arrested after police said he assaulted a man who confronted him about giving weed to his 12-year-old child, according to charges filed. Police were called to UPMC Altoona on June 7, to find 17-year-old Skyler Miller-Dicken being combative with workers in the ER. After calming down and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man accused of molesting young girls for years

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man has been jailed on allegations that he was molesting girls for several years starting when they were at a young age. Anthony Drummond, 38, faces felony charges following a year-long investigation that began once one of the girls came forward to investigators alleging Drummond had been molesting […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident

JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

Man charged with break-in of downtown Altoona Penn State building

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man is facing several charges after police say he and two other juveniles broke into three buildings, one owned by Penn State. Timothy Shoeman, 22, was accused of the break-ins after officers received an anonymous tip that identified him as a suspect seen in security camera photos. Altoona police […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy