Father shot to death by 5 suspects accused of casing SW Houston neighborhood, police say
The victim's girlfriend told police he grabbed a gun and opened the front door to confront the suspects after he reportedly saw them trying to steal her vehicle.
cw39.com
Alief woman is shot after argument with husband, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering this morning after being shot at her home in Alief early Friday morning. Police say a couple in their 50s got into an argument at another location and arrived back home separately on the 6500 block of Turtlewood Street a little after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
Judge sets $1.85M bond for father charged with murder in deaths of missing 2-year-old and her mother
His bond was set at $1.5 million for the capital murder charge in Nadia Lee's death and $350,000 for the murder charge in her mother, Nancy Reed's death.
Boyfriend charged with murder 6 years after woman found dead in trunk of burned car in Richmond
Deputies said the 33-year-old was considered a prime suspect early on, but there was insufficient evidence to charge him. That all changed this fall.
cw39.com
Man found shot dead after following masked suspects in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in front of his home in southwest Houston. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning in a neighborhood on the 4800 block of Beechaven Street. Police said a man went outside and saw five masked...
fox26houston.com
Father shot, later died inside his home after 5 people attempted to break in his car
HOUSTON - A father of three was killed after five suspects shot at him as he was returning home. Around 1:40 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Beechaven. When they arrived, officials found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the torso. They attempted CPR but unfortunately, he was dead at the scene.
Click2Houston.com
Boyfriend arrested, charged in death of Houston woman who was found shot to death in burning car 6 years ago, deputies say
FORT BEND COUNTY – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it has made an arrest in the six-year-old case involving the murder of a Houston woman who was shot to death allegedly by her boyfriend. On Jan. 11, 2017, at around 1:42 a.m., FBCSO’s deputies...
International Business Times
Texas Man Charged With Federal Hate Crime For Pistol-Whipping Transgender Date
A man in Houston, Texas, was charged with a federal hate crime for brutally beating a transgender woman he met on the LGBTQ + dating app, Grindr. The act was motivated by the victim's gender identity and sexual orientation, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release Thursday, according to KHOU-TV. Prosecutors have charged the accused Salih Alhemoud, 28, with a hate crime, kidnapping, and possessing a firearm while committing the violent crime, Click2Houston reported.
cw39.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
fox26houston.com
New surveillance video shows possible suspects wanted for shooting death of 5-year-old
HOUSTON - Newly obtained surveillance video taken just moments before the shooting that killed 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson is giving her family new hope. "We don’t have any answers," said Donelson’s mother Kristena Watters. "My daughter, I’m sure, is not resting in peace. She didn’t choose to die that day."
Woman shot during argument at candlelight vigil outside SW Harris Co. beauty school, deputies say
Deputies said the shooter claimed she felt threatened when a woman she had previous issues with joined the argument. The victim is expected to survive.
cw39.com
Houston gang member sentenced to 25 years for murder over $40
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A documented member of the “Gangster Disciples”, an infamous street gang that also operates in prison, was sentenced by a Harris County judge this week to 25 years for murder. Terrance Thomas, 24, was sentenced by a judge to 25 years in prison Tuesday...
Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for familial assault charges
BRYAN, Texas — A man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to assault family violence charges, according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney. Thomas Navarro, the man in question, reportedly was on parole from a previous familial assault charge against...
Driver crashes car into 2-story, Texas City house and tried taking officer's stun gun, police say
Police say there was someone upstairs, inside the home at the time of the collision. That person was not injured.
Man charged in shooting death of Takeoff asks court for $5K for private investigator, court documents say
HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting and killing rapper TakeOff is asking the court for money to hire a private investigator, according to court documents. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, is in jail on a $2 million bond in the high-profile murder case. He was caught shooting his gun on camera with a wine bottle in his hand outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley the night the Migos rapper was killed, according to evidence presented in probable cause court on Monday.
Friends Of TakeOff's Murder Suspect Believe He's 'Being Framed'
The suspect is currently trying to build his defense.
KHOU
Court documents shed light on disappearance of 2-year-old Nadia Lee
HOUSTON — Court documents obtained by KHOU 11 are shedding light on the case of missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee. Her father, Jyron Lee, 26, had previously been charged with the murder of Nadia Lee's mother, Nancy Reed. On December 7, Jyron Lee was also charged with Nadia Lee's murder.
Click2Houston.com
Double stabbing reported in Sunnyside area, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officials say two men have been reportedly stabbed in the Sunnyside community. According to Houstn police, the stabbing took place Thursday night in the 300 block of Sunnyside. Authorities say the men were transported to area hospitals, but have yet to give word on their condition. It...
Warrant filed to search Takeoff's alleged murderer's truck to see if there's evidence matching scene
Police are certain the late Migos rapper was a bystander the night he died. Now, we're learning through newly-obtained documents that somebody in the group's camp was also firing shots.
Newly obtained search warrants give new insight into the night TakeOff was shot and killed
HOUSTON — Search warrants are giving new insight into what police say happened outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston the night Migos rapper TakeOff, whose real name is Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed. The documents detail how police used surveillance cameras all over downtown to piece...
