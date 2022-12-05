ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cw39.com

Alief woman is shot after argument with husband, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering this morning after being shot at her home in Alief early Friday morning. Police say a couple in their 50s got into an argument at another location and arrived back home separately on the 6500 block of Turtlewood Street a little after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Father shot, later died inside his home after 5 people attempted to break in his car

HOUSTON - A father of three was killed after five suspects shot at him as he was returning home. Around 1:40 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Beechaven. When they arrived, officials found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the torso. They attempted CPR but unfortunately, he was dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
International Business Times

Texas Man Charged With Federal Hate Crime For Pistol-Whipping Transgender Date

A man in Houston, Texas, was charged with a federal hate crime for brutally beating a transgender woman he met on the LGBTQ + dating app, Grindr. The act was motivated by the victim's gender identity and sexual orientation, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release Thursday, according to KHOU-TV. Prosecutors have charged the accused Salih Alhemoud, 28, with a hate crime, kidnapping, and possessing a firearm while committing the violent crime, Click2Houston reported.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Houston gang member sentenced to 25 years for murder over $40

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A documented member of the “Gangster Disciples”, an infamous street gang that also operates in prison, was sentenced by a Harris County judge this week to 25 years for murder. Terrance Thomas, 24, was sentenced by a judge to 25 years in prison Tuesday...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man charged in shooting death of Takeoff asks court for $5K for private investigator, court documents say

HOUSTON — The man accused of shooting and killing rapper TakeOff is asking the court for money to hire a private investigator, according to court documents. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, is in jail on a $2 million bond in the high-profile murder case. He was caught shooting his gun on camera with a wine bottle in his hand outside the 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley the night the Migos rapper was killed, according to evidence presented in probable cause court on Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Court documents shed light on disappearance of 2-year-old Nadia Lee

HOUSTON — Court documents obtained by KHOU 11 are shedding light on the case of missing 2-year-old Nadia Lee. Her father, Jyron Lee, 26, had previously been charged with the murder of Nadia Lee's mother, Nancy Reed. On December 7, Jyron Lee was also charged with Nadia Lee's murder.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Double stabbing reported in Sunnyside area, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officials say two men have been reportedly stabbed in the Sunnyside community. According to Houstn police, the stabbing took place Thursday night in the 300 block of Sunnyside. Authorities say the men were transported to area hospitals, but have yet to give word on their condition. It...
HOUSTON, TX

