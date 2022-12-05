Read full article on original website
Christmas At Heritage Park In Sulphur Springs
Christmas in Heritage Park in Sulphur Springs will be from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm Saturday, Dec 10. Admission is $3; children under seven are free. You can visit with Santa, see light displays and live nativity, roast marshmallows and enjoy free hot cocoa and old-fashioned cider. You can also start your Christmas shopping in the country store.
Wassail Fest Saturday In Downtown Paris
Coming to Downtown Paris on Dec. 10 is the Annual Wassail Fest (pronounced waa·sl) 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm. Stores serve Wassail to compete for The Traveling Trophy. Customers vote on the best Wassail and enter a drawing for door prizes from each store.
Christmas In The Park Cancelled
Hopkins County Historical Society at approximately 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, reports Saturday’s rescheduled Christmas in the Park has been cancelled due to forecasted inclement weather.
Paris Area Christmas Activities
Experience a vintage horse-drawn carriage ride through historic downtown Paris tomorrow beginning at 5:30 pm. Enjoy the Christmas season’s lights, atmosphere, sights, and sounds while riding around Bywaters Park and the Downtown Plaza. For additional information, you may call Carolyn at 903-782-6215. Check out “Christmas in the Park,” a...
Christmas Lights And Carriage Rides
The Christmas lights, carriage rides, festive shopping, and dining continue in downtown Mt Pleasant! You can make your carriage ride reservation by going online through Christmas Eve. Our website has the online information for Four winds Carriage Company. https://fourwindscarriage.com/mount-pleasant.
Final Days Of The Salvation Army Angel Tree In Paris
Paris, Texas – With only a couple of days left before the deadline for the return of Angel Tree gifts, The Salvation Army staff and volunteers are working hard to collect and begin sorting all donations for distribution. More than 600 children in the Paris area will receive Christmas gifts this year thanks to the generosity of individuals, families, and businesses who have contributed to The Salvation Army Angel Tree.
Paris ISD Collaborates With Mathews Auto Group To Present Growl Awards To Teachers
Paris ISD principals named winners for the November GROWL Awards “Getting Results from Outstanding Wildcat Leaders.” Winners are Kendra Mosely, Shawn Reeves, Maygen Steed, Stacy Allen, Suzanna Coyle, Jeremy Beshirs, Ashlee Johnson, and Drew McBeth. Superintendent Paul Jones and Assistant Superintendent Althea Dixon conducted a drawing for grand...
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
Big Plans In Sulphur Springs For 2024 Solar Eclipse
It’s still 16 months away, but the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be here before we know it, and there is still a lot of planning to do. They expect tens of thousands to make Hopkins County their destination for the eclipse because Sulphur Springs sits directly on the centerline. Those who want to participate in the process should attend a planning meeting at noon on Friday, December 16, at Clarion Pointe Hotel in Sulphur Springs. Contact Butch at 903-885-6515 for more information.
Hopkins County Chamber Connection/Christmas Activities
As 2022 comes to an end, it is time to get nominations in for those individuals and businesses that have been outstanding this year. We accept nominations for Citizen of the Year, Woman of the Year, Small and Large Businesses of the Year, and other excellent recognitions. The awards will be announced at the Chamber’s membership banquet on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Hopkins County Civic Center.
PHS Choir Students Earn Pre-Area Chairs
TK McGee – 8th chair Bass. PHS Choir is under the direction of Grace Henderson and assisted by Lindsay McCarter.
Update Chisum ISD Under Soft Lockdown
UPdate – a suspect was taken into custody. Chisum ISD is currentlyin a soft lockdown due to an internet post (12.9.2022). The Chisum ISD Police Department and local authorities have been made aware of the situation and are actively investigating. If parents/guardians choose to pick their students up from school, please call ahead and your student can be signed out at the exterior door. Visitors will not be allowed into the building. If you have any questions please contact the campus office at 903-737-2830.
Judge reads verdict for suspended Smith County constable
Judge reads verdict for suspended Smith County constable
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Dec 7)
Wednesday mourning at 8:52, Paris Police Officers worked a landlord-tenant security check in the 700 block of Northeast 6th Street. They arrested Mantrall Deon Mason, 34, of Paris, for a felony warrant out of the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office for a Motion to Revoke Bail Jumping and Failure to Appear.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 9)
Wednesday afternoon at 12:19, officers worked with a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle victim in the police lobby, who delayed making a report last Sunday because he was running late for church. He stated he had entered his unlocked truck in the 4300 block of Castlegate Drive and saw that someone had rummaged through his vehicle, and his pistol and a shotgun were missing. His wallet with cards and ID had been moved but not taken. The victim wasn’t concerned with getting his guns back but did not want to be implicated by his weapons in a potential crime by the thief’s behavior.
Sulphur Springs Council Changes Speed Limit For Mockingbird Lane
The Sulphur Springs City Council passed an ordinance at this week’s meeting raising the speed limit on Mockingbird Lane south of I-30 to 35 miles an hour. The school zone would not be impacted by the proposed ordinance change.
Hunt County Looking For Teen
In Hunt County, friends last saw Kearstyn Hope Cagle, 16, leaving her home in Haw Cove on Oct. 2, and they reported her missing on Nov. 17. Cagle is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blue eyes, black hair, and has a tattoo on her left side forearm reading “she gave me life.” If you know her whereabouts, contact the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office.
Sulphur Springs Police Arrest Three From Pittsburg
Sulphur Springs Police responded to a theft in progress at Walmart and saw a man matching the suspects’ description running toward a car carrying two TVs. The suspect jumped into the car, which then exited the parking lot. After a traffic stop, a subsequent search turned up narcotics and paraphernalia. Officers arrested 27-year-old Hector Leonardo Hernandez, 58-year-old Thomas James Clower, and 37-year-old Dana Lynn Lison, all of Pittsburg, on drug charges. They also charged Hernandez with theft and Clower and Lison with parole violations.
Air Medical Base Opens In Daingerfield
Daingerfield, TX – A trusted name in air medical services is ready to answer the call when Morris County and surrounding area residents need emergency care. LifeNet Air 4, a partner of LifeNet, opened a new base at the Daingerfield Volunteer Fire Department today. It brings air medical support for emergent and trauma situations and interfacility transports for patients needing to move between hospitals for specialized care.
42 SSHS Students Inducted Into Geral Kennedy Chapter Of National Technical Honor Society
The Geral Kennedy Chapter of the National Technical Honor Society inducted 42 new members during a special ceremony conducted Monday evening, Dec. 5, 2022, in Sulphur Springs High School cafeteria. After Chapter President Kamilah Martinez welcomed everyone to the induction program, Vice President Isabelle Thesing lead the pledges to the...
