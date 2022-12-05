Read full article on original website
Related
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says
A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
torquenews.com
Tesla Shares Surge 8% Following Reports Elon Musk Is Eying South Korea For Tesla’s Next Gigafactory
Citing a conversation that Elon Musk had with the South Korean president, today Reuters came out with a report claiming that Tesla has picked the east Asian country as one of its top candidates for the EV maker's next gigafactory. This new sent Tesla share surging rising by 8% in a single trading day.
‘The clock has struck midnight in China’: Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says Apple needs a new plan after major iPhone supply-chain disruptions
By 2025, 50% of iPhone production could be in these two countries instead, according to Wedbush tech analyst Dan Ives.
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Elon Musk just accused the Fed of ‘massively amplifying’ the risk of a severe recession
The Tesla and Twitter CEO has suffered major stock dips this year, but there’s little chance of a Fed pivot.
CNBC
Turkey is stopping oil not under Russian sanctions, raising global energy market supply concerns
All but one of the roughly 20 loaded crude tankers recently waiting to cross through Turkey's Bosphorus Strait were carrying Kazakh-origin oil, which is not under a Russian oil price cap policy. Tanker congestion is estimated to be holding up over 20 million barrels of oil equaling $1.2 billion. On...
CNBC
Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes
Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
White-collar layoffs soar at brand-name companies amid broader economic slowdown
At the beginning of the pandemic, waves of layoffs hit retail, leisure and hospitality workers — anyone whose job depended on in-person interactions. But now that the pandemic has waned, it is those workers who are in shorter supply, and it's higher-paid employees who find themselves at the receiving end of layoff announcements.
Detroit News
Elon Musk’s bankers consider Tesla margin loans to cut risky Twitter debt
Elon Musk’s bankers are considering providing the billionaire with new margin loans backed by Tesla Inc. stock to replace some of the high-interest debt he layered on Twitter Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter. The margin loans are one of several options the Morgan Stanley-led bank...
CNBC
‘There is a slowdown happening’ – Wells Fargo, BofA CEOs point to cooling consumer amid Fed hikes
After two years of pandemic-fueled, double-digit growth in Bank of America card volume, "the rate of growth is slowing," CEO Brian Moynihan said. While retail payments surged 11% so far this year to nearly $4 trillion, that increase obscures a slowdown that began in recent weeks: November spending rose just 5%, he said.
Tesla to shorten Shanghai shifts, delay hiring - Bloomberg News
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) will shorten shift hours at its Shanghai factory and has delayed on-boarding of new staff at its most productive plant, according to a report by Bloomberg News, sending shares down about 2% on Thursday.
Mexican trade body sees auto parts output setting record this year
MEXICO CITY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's auto parts production will likely hit a record of nearly $107 billion this year, up almost 13% from last year, the director of the national auto parts lobby INA announced on Tuesday.
CNBC
Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch its own buy now, pay later loans
A Walmart-backed fintech startup plans to launch a buy now, pay later option as soon as next year, according to a source familiar with the matter. The retail giant is the majority owner of One, which is led by Goldman Sachs veterans. It plans to launch the new payment method...
Tesla Stock Slumps on Demand Concerns
Is more trouble ahead for Tesla stock? Wall Street is split on the matter.
Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
Tesla shares are sliding but investors can take hope from a bottoming pattern that suggests a rebound is brewing for this stock.
CNBC
Used vehicle demand and prices continue to decline from record highs
Wholesale prices of used vehicles reached their lowest level in more than a year last month, as retail sales decline amid interest rate hikes, rising new vehicle availability and recessionary fears. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, has...
CNBC
Oil plunge, tech collapse and Fed cuts? Strategist shares possible 2023 market 'surprises'
Standard Chartered set out a series of scenarios that have a "non-zero probability" of occurring in 2023 which it says are "underpriced by the markets." "A collapse in oil prices and a decline in U.S. technology shares exceeding the 2022 drawdown may not completely surprise an already cautious consensus, but the magnitude of the moves would be a shock to the financial system," the bank's chief strategist said.
Mexico annual inflation slows to 7.8% in November, core index still a concern
MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 7.8% in the year through November, slowing down from the previous month to reach its lowest level since May even as the core index remains a concern, data from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday.
Comments / 0