ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

U.S. manufacturing orders in China drop 40%, report says

A report from CNBC says there's less demand in the U.S. for Chinese manufacturing. It comes as both the EU and the U.S. express concerns about reliance on China due in part to its ties to Russia. Keith Bradsher, Beijing bureau chief for the New York Times, joins "CBS News Mornings" to explain the shift and what that means for consumers and the economy.
News Tender

Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
CNBC

Dow sheds nearly 500 points, stocks finish lower on worries of further Fed rate hikes

Stocks fell Monday on fears that the Federal Reserve may continue tightening until it tips the economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 482.78 points, or 1.4%, to finish at 33,947.10. The S&P 500 slumped 1.79% to settle at 3,998.84. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.93% to end the session at 11,239.94.
Detroit News

Elon Musk’s bankers consider Tesla margin loans to cut risky Twitter debt

Elon Musk’s bankers are considering providing the billionaire with new margin loans backed by Tesla Inc. stock to replace some of the high-interest debt he layered on Twitter Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter. The margin loans are one of several options the Morgan Stanley-led bank...
CNBC

Used vehicle demand and prices continue to decline from record highs

Wholesale prices of used vehicles reached their lowest level in more than a year last month, as retail sales decline amid interest rate hikes, rising new vehicle availability and recessionary fears. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index, which tracks prices of used vehicles sold at its U.S. wholesale auctions, has...
CNBC

Oil plunge, tech collapse and Fed cuts? Strategist shares possible 2023 market 'surprises'

Standard Chartered set out a series of scenarios that have a "non-zero probability" of occurring in 2023 which it says are "underpriced by the markets." "A collapse in oil prices and a decline in U.S. technology shares exceeding the 2022 drawdown may not completely surprise an already cautious consensus, but the magnitude of the moves would be a shock to the financial system," the bank's chief strategist said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy