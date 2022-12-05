Read full article on original website
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
Vehicle crashes into East Boston building, displacing 16 residents
BOSTON (WHDH) - Over a dozen people were displaced after an SUV plowed into a building in East Boston on Thursday. The Boston Fire Department said around 2 p.m. that companies were called to London Street, where the crash was reported. There, crews found a vehicle embedded in the front...
Malden cemetery suffers several acts of vandalism, veterans memorial toppled
Crews were hard at work Thursday morning trying to repair damage at a Malden cemetery after several graves were vandalized, including a veterans memorial statue that was toppled. According to Forestdale Cemetery Superintendent Chris Rosa, 10 different crews were on cemetery grounds Thursday cleaning up the multiple acts of vandalism.
Student ‘loses it’ and smashes Red Line window after missing train
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A local university student is facing charges after smashing a Red Line train car window at Braintree Station Wednesday afternoon, according to MBTA Transit Police. The 24-year-old said he “lost it” after missing his train around 4 p.m. The student will be summoned to...
Dramatic Rescue: Firefighters Remove Driver From Car That Crashed Over Wall in Everett
Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman who became trapped in her car after it drove off a five-foot embankment on Wednesday afternoon in Everett, Massachusetts. The incident happened around 12:18 p.m., when a woman reportedly lost control of her car in the 500 block of Broadway and drove through a fence and off a small wall. She was stuck in the driver's seat as the car hung at a perilous angle, and firefighters were eventually able to free her.
Man rescued from giant crane at South Boston's Conley Terminal after medical emergency
BOSTON — A worker in Boston had to be rescued from a crane on Friday after having a medical emergency, according to fire officials. First responders were called to Conley Terminal in South Boston after a repair technician working in one of the giant cranes had a medical incident.
Victim looking for answers and an arrest after assault and attempted dog theft in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An assault victim is looking for answers after she was attacked while walking her dog in Cambridge on Monday. The Cambridge Police Department released footage of a figure walking and later running in a neighborhood the day a woman was physically assaulted in the area of Market and Windsor streets while walking her 8-month-old Cockapoo, Jax.
State Police: Woman killed after vehicle rollover in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman from Holliston was killed after the truck she was driving appeared to travel off of Route 495 and rolled over, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police said the incident happened on 495 South in Bellingham near Exit 46, where troopers were called at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Plymouth woman killed in wrong-way crash in Duxbury
DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent wrong-way crash in Duxbury on Tuesday that left at least one person dead, officials said. Officers responding to a reported wrong-way crash on Route 3 near Exit 20 found two seriously damaged cars. The woman driving in the wrong direction was pronounced dead on the scene, and identified by police as 49-year-old Janelle Sampey of Plymouth.
Ruling Made In Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old New England Woman
Dylan Etheridge has been convicted in relation the 2019 rollover crash that killed a 20-year-old New England woman and injured another person. Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter, OUI and serious injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing death and leaving the scene of a crash causing personal injury by a Boston jury on Thursday (December 8), New England Cable News reported.
Boston firefighter on administrative leave after allegedly attacking 68-year-old in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter is on administrative leave after allegedly attacking and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man outside a Faneuil Hall restaurant early Sunday morning. Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury. Judge James Coffey...
Giant piece of metal crashes into I-95 driver's windshield
BOXFORD, Mass. — It was a close call for one North Shore commuter on Thursday morning when a part of another vehicle crashed through his windshield. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Interstate 95 North in Boxford. A blue Honda Accord was struck by a brake drum from another vehicle. Luckily, the Honda’s driver was not hurt and was able to call 911 for help.
Massachusetts State Police: Serious crash on Route 495 claims the life of Massachusetts woman
A serious crash on Route 495 has claimed the life of a Massachusetts woman this evening. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6 p.m. tonight Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Driver sentenced for deadly 2018 crash in Needham
NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dania Antoine-Guiteau, who was previously convicted of motor vehicle homicide, was sentenced Friday to two-and-a-half years behind bars, with six months to serve. She’ll have the balance of the sentence suspended for three years of probation oversight. Back in 2018, Antione-Guiteau struck and killed 16-year-old...
Fatal three-vehicle crash that closed Route 20 in Charlton under investigation
CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A deadly crash that caused officials to close Route 20 in both directions in Charlton is under investigation, according to police. A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said two drivers were killed and a third was uninjured after the crash occurred near Carol Hill Road on Wednesday.
Victims identified following fatal wrong-way crash in Charlton on Route 20
CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials investigating a three-vehicle crash in Charlton that killed two people on Wednesday have identified the victims. Massachusetts State Police said the crash, reported just before 11:30 a.m., occurred on Route 20 when the driver of a 2003 Subaru Legacy appeared to travel west on the eastbound side of the roadway.
