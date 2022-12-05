ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Pelosi appeared in public for the first time since his attack, wearing a hat indoors after sustaining a skull fracture

By Tom Porter
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and husband Paul Pelosi at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC, on December 4, 2022.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

  • Paul Pelosi on Sunday made his first appearance at a public event since being attacked.
  • He attended the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday with wife, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
  • Pelosi sustained a skull fracture in the attack. He kept a hat on in images from the event.

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, made his first public appearance on Sunday since being injured in a hammer attack at the couple's home.

The Pelosis were at the Kennedy Center Honors, seated in the same box as President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff.

At the event, Paul Pelosi wore a brimmed hat and a glove on one hand. In the October 28 attack an assailant who police say was searching for Nancy Pelosi broke into their San Francisco home and attacked him with a hammer.

Paul Pelosi, 82, suffered a skull fracture and injuries to his right hand and arm in the attack, and was hospitalised for six days. At the event, Pelosi wore a glove over his left hand, and the right was bare.

At the event, Kennedy Center chairman David Rubenstein praised the Pelosis, who received an ovation from attendees.

"I would like to single out one member of Congress who has been, for more than several decades, really devoted to the Kennedy Center — and her husband of 60 years who's here with us as well — Nancy Pelosi," he said.

Prosecutors have charged the suspect in the attack, David DePape, with crimes including attempted murder, burglary and the attempted kidnapping of a federal official.

According to reports, DePape posted support for far-right conspiracy theories on social media before the attack, and police say he had intended to kidnap Nancy Pelosi, who has long been a target of right-wing vitriol.

Nancy Pelosi is stepping aside as leader of the House Democrats in the wake of Democrats losing control of the House in the midterms, ending more than two decades as part of Democratic leadership.

The new Republican majority is expected to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

Read the original article on Business Insider

