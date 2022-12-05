Read full article on original website
Upcoming MacBook Pro could have a 20-inch folding display
We have a report out of the Korean tech news site The Elec that Apple is developing a 20-inch display. For what purpose it is truly unknown, but there’s speculation of it being meant for a MacBook or MacBook Pro-like device. There are no concrete production plans for this...
Dell’s popular XPS 13 laptop just got a $150 price cut
Roll up, roll up, we’ve got an amazing deal right here for you! It’s not often you see Dell’s laptops with such a significant discount, but the Dell XPS 13 is just $849 right now, down from $999, saving a massive $150. If your current laptop has reached the end of its life, or if you just want to treat yourself for the holidays, this is the deal for you. It’s sure to sell out fast though, so make sure you add it to your basket and check out today, as we can’t guarantee it’ll still be around tomorrow.
50-inch Samsung Frame TV is $400 off — but hurry
Eyeing a new TV in time for the holidays? Step right up — we’ve got one of the best TV deals you’ll find right here. You can grab this 50-inch Samsung The Frame TV for just $900, saving a whopping $400 off the regular price of $1,300 — and it’ll arrive by December 12, in time for the holidays. With such massive savings, you could treat yourself to some other home theater kit too, like a soundbar or headphones. This deal is sure to be super popular, and we’ve seen similar deals sell out in a flash, so don’t delay if you’re after a new TV — jump on this deal now, before it’s gone!
Moto G Play (2023) serves up a smooth screen and big battery for just $170
Motorola has a new ultra-affordable phone on offer, and this one serves up a few perks usually seen on higher-end phones. The latest budget warrior from the company is the Moto G Play (2023) — a phone that only costs $170 and will be sold unlocked by Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola starting January 12.
This Lenovo laptop is just $129 today, and it’s selling like hotcakes
Walmart has one of the best laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop for only $129 saving you a huge $130 off the usual price of $259. Perfectly designed for students and anyone who needs to keep costs down while still benefiting from a Windows-based laptop, it’s a deal that’s proving to be very popular. You’ll need to be quick to snag this deal but we’re here to explain what you need to know.
I switched to a 42-inch gaming monitor and — surprise — I love it
I switched to a nearly 42-inch gaming monitor, and I thought I would hate it. But it’s been close to a month, and the Asus ROG PG42UQ is still sitting on my desk. It’s a 41.5-inch OLED monitor, offering a juiced-up version of LG’s wildly popular C2 OLED, and it could mark a trend toward larger formats in the best gaming monitors (especially as we stare down displays like LG’s OLED Flex).
Latest Amazon Fire 7 tablet is $45, with delivery by December 10
Who has time in December to hunt for an excellent deal on a new tablet? We’ve found one of the best tablet deals out there, so you can grab it and get back to preparing for the holidays. You can pick up the latest Amazon Fire 7 (2022) tablet for just $45 right now at Best Buy, down from $60. That’s a saving of $15 off the regular price, which you could spend on apps, movies, or games to play on your shiny new device. We’ve seen deals like this sell out fast before, so hesitate, and you could miss out. Grab this deal right now if you want it at this price — and it’ll arrive by December 10!
Samsung is having a huge holiday sale on monitors, TVs and more
Samsung launched a holiday sale that includes discounts on monitors, TVs, smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. If you’re not yet done shopping for presents, here’s your chance to finish your purchases before the chaos of the holiday season kicks in. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best offers that you can avail right now from Samsung. You’ll have to hurry in finalizing your purchase if one of these bargains catches your attention though, because we’re not sure how long they’ll be available.
My 1TB iPhone 14 Pro isn’t overkill — it’s the right version to buy
For a long time, Apple’s iPhone lineup started at 64GB storage and capped out at 512GB. This stopped with the iPhone 13 series, with the base model iPhone 13 starting with 128GB, and the iPhone 13 Pro models even going up to 1TB. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models continue this tradition. While Digital Trends’ own Mobile editor, Joe Maring, stated that most people could get by with just 128GB storage on their iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, I’m here thinking absolutely not!
How to use the new communities feature for Microsoft Teams
Microsoft has announced a new communities feature for its free Microsoft Teams communication platform that is intended for personal use rather than exclusively for large businesses. Contents. The communities feature is available for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family and Teams Essentials accounts and allows users to easily organize, share, communicate,...
Walmart shoppers are loving this $159 11.6-inch 2-in-1 laptop
Fancy a new 2-in-1 notebook for the new year? This amazing deal on a Gateway 11.6-inch Windows 2-in-1 laptop is just $159 today, saving $40 off the regular $199 price. Make 2023 your most productive year yet — or just catch up on your favorite Netflix shows — with this epic deal. Hurry though, as laptop deals like this are super popular and flying off the shelves, so you’ll need to grab it fast if you want to bag a bargain before it sells out!
How to order the PS5 (with disc drive) for delivery by December 24
If you’re looking to buy a PlayStation 5 (with a disc drive) in time for the holidays, Best Buy deals are where you need to look. Right now, you can buy either a PlayStation 5 on its own for $500 or with God of Ragnarok for $560. In high demand, you’re going to need to be quick as PlayStation 5 consoles sell out fast but this is the ideal chance to snag one in time for some relaxing time gaming over the festive period. Order now and it’ll arrive by December 24. Here’s what you need to know about the PlayStation 5 or get straight to hitting the buy button.
Upcoming RTX 4070 may not succeed unless Nvidia makes a key change
Nvidia only has two Ada graphics cards out right now, and they’re among the best graphics cards you can buy, but that lineup might soon expand to include not just one, but two new GPUs. Specifications of the rumored RTX 4070 emerged today from a credible source. The card...
How this new Quest VR app totally sold me on exercising in virtual reality
Including more variety of movement is important for everyone, but this is particularly critical for people like me, a tech worker that tends to spend a large amount of time behind a computer or fixed in place, interacting with the latest app on my phone. VR is already good at...
Get this Apple Watch for $199 with delivery by December 24
Over at Walmart right now, you can buy the Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) for just $199 saving you $80 off the usual price of $279. While it might not be the latest Apple Watch SE anymore, it’s still a great gift for anyone keen to get fitter or simply have an attractive timepiece on their wrist. Even better, if you buy now, you’re guaranteed delivery by December 24 so that means one of your holiday gifts is all easily organized. It’s one of the best value Apple Watch deals around today. Snap it up now by hitting the buy button below, or read on while we explain why it’s so great.
I’m still waiting for Apple to fix the Mac mini’s major problem
As a desktop machine, my M1 Mac mini is absolutely great. It’s small enough to pop into a backpack, but capable enough to handle my workloads with ease. Yet there’s one problem nagging at me that makes me worried for the future of the Mac mini line — and it likely won’t be fixed any time soon.
Celebrate our 1,000,000 YouTube subscriber milestone with us and win!
We did it! On November 27, 2022, the Digital Trends YouTube channel reached a major milestone: 1 million subscribers! We’ve been counting down for weeks, and now that the moment has finally arrived, we’re ready to celebrate with those who helped us get here (you!) by giving away more than $4,500 in prizes!
Amazon Echo Show 15 is getting the full Fire TV update today
The line between the Amazon Echo Show 15 and a Fire TV is blurring, with the former getting the experience of the latter starting today with a software update. It won’t quite turn your Echo Show 15 into a Fire TV 15, per se. But it’ll give it full access to the Amazon Appstore, and that means you should have all the apps available to essentially turn it into a wall-mounted streaming powerhouse (provided that everything’s square when it comes to APIs and app updates, but we have a feeling Amazon and the developers will have that figured out in short order, if things aren’t already working as expected).
Bowers & Wilkins and McLaren launch special-edition Px8 headphones
Luxury British supercar maker McLaren is known for making some of the world’s fastest cars. But watch how fast your money leaves your wallet when you get a load of its latest collaboration with longtime audio partner Bowers & Wilkins — the Px8 McLaren Edition headphones, which launched today and retail for $799.
How to use the free VPN on your Google Pixel 7 (and why you should)
Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are some of the best Android phones around, and are getting even better with some new updates. Though the devices aren’t perfect, both have received pretty decent reviews overall. And now Google has included a built-in VPN through Google One, for free, right on your Pixel 7 device.
