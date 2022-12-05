ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Wood on reuniting with 'player's coach' Bruce Arena at New England Revolution

For Bobby Wood, the 2023 MLS season could be one that shapes the rest of his career. The striker recently completed a transfer to the New England Revolution following a relatively unremarkable spell with Real Salt Lake. At 30 years old and with his Bundesliga and USMNT days long behind him, Wood knows he has to get this move right if he's to enjoy a strong final chapter in his career.
