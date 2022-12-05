Read full article on original website
England vs France combined XI
90min's combined England and France XI ahead of their World Cup quarter-final meeting.
Jude Bellingham discusses 'war' mentality ahead of France showdown
Jude Bellingham says he sees matches as "war" ahead of England's clash with France.
England predicted lineup vs France - World Cup quarter-final
England's predicted starting XI for their World Cup quarter-final against France.
Raheem Sterling to return to England squad ahead of France clash
Update on Raheem Sterling's status after leaving England World Cup squad when his home was broken into.
Will Kylian Mbappe play for France vs England?
Questions have been raised over Kylian Mbappe's fitness ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup quarter-final against England, so will he play?
Why Brazil won’t recognise Neymar equalling Pele goal record
Why Brazil believe Pele scored more international goals than FIFA's official records show - as Neymar equals record.
Have England ever beaten France at the World Cup?
England's previous record against France at the World Cup.
Netherlands vs Argentina - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Netherlands' World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Jude Bellingham reflects on first England goal & dominant World Cup victory
Jude Bellingham reacts to scoring his first England goal in the 6-2 win over Iran.
Bobby Wood on reuniting with 'player's coach' Bruce Arena at New England Revolution
For Bobby Wood, the 2023 MLS season could be one that shapes the rest of his career. The striker recently completed a transfer to the New England Revolution following a relatively unremarkable spell with Real Salt Lake. At 30 years old and with his Bundesliga and USMNT days long behind him, Wood knows he has to get this move right if he's to enjoy a strong final chapter in his career.
Lionel Messi calls out referee after Argentina see off Netherlands
Lionel Messi was unimpressed with the referee in Argentina's victory over the Netherlands.
Portugal predicted lineup vs Morocco - World Cup quarter-final
Portugal's predicted starting XI for their World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.
Why Ben White left England's World Cup squad
The reason for Ben White's early departure from England's World Cup squad has been revealed. The Arsenal defender left the camp late on 30 November due to perso
Croatia predicted lineup vs Brazil - World Cup quarter-final
Croatia's predicted starting XI for their World Cup quarter-final against Brazil.
PSG president taunts Barcelona, Real Madrid & Juventus over Super League plans
Paris Saint-Germain weren't part of the original failed Super League in 2021.
Barcelona in talks with Serie A side over sale of Memphis Depay
Roma have held talks with Barcelona over a potential move for Memphis Depay, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Luke Shaw reveals what England squad think of Gareth Southgate
Luke Shaw has opened up on what the England squad think of polarising manager Gareth Southgate.
Marc Skinner press conference: Team news; Manchester derby at the Etihad; stopping Khadija Shaw; contract talks
Marc Skinner spoke at his pre-match press conference before Man Utd face Man City at the Etihad Stadium.
Who will Croatia face in the World Cup semi finals?
Croatia have made it through to the World Cup semi finals after beating Brazil in the last eight.
Cadiz 4-2 Manchester United: Player ratings as Red Devils lose goal fest friendly
Match report and player ratings from Man Utd's friendly defeat against La Liga side Cadiz.
