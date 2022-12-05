ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowlett, TX

1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rowlett (Rowlett, TX)

 4 days ago

The Rowlett Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Saturday.

The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 over Lake Ray Hubbard at about 3:40 p.m.

According to the officials, they received reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

The SUV reportedly fled the scene before the police came.

The motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries.

The identity of the driver and his present state have not been disclosed by the officials.

Parts of the interstate are to be closed while the police investigate the crash.

They have not released a description of the suspect vehicle.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

There are no other details available at this time.

December 5, 2022

Source: CBS News

