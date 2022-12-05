Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Lily Collins Gives a Lesson on How to Properly Rock "Mullet Bangs"
We didn’t know mullet bangs could be a thing. There was no figment of an idea of what they would look like until we saw Lily Collins pull up to the Emily In Paris Season 3 world premiere rocking them. To be frank, we’ve been keeping an eye on...
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez Admits That Cole Sprouse Was The Love of Her Life
Selena Gomez spilled the tea on her past crush on Cole Sprouse in a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, revealing that despite that, her first kiss was actually with Sprouse’s brother Dylan. The star briefly spoke about her crush on Cole in her new documentary,...
Hypebae
"LIMBO" by Michèle Lamy Brings Unapologetic Female Sensuality to the Big Screen
I’ve always believed artists are very generous people. If you think about it, they let us see their minds, their souls, without expecting anything in return. They open themselves up to the public and express their vulnerability to spark a thought or an idea in us, which sometimes becomes a huge and unprecedented creative revolution.
Hypebae
Halsey Is Unrecognizable With Siren-Copper Hair
Halsey is known for dying their hair a million colors as the singer-songwriter’s signature shade is blue. These days, the new mother is riding the crimson wave as they debuted a coppery hue on Instagram Stories earlier this week. Not only did they change their color, but Halsey is also rocking a full fringe. “New day, new person until tomorrow” is the vibe as they showed off their ginger tresses, which were styled in flowing waves and exuded sultry siren energy. The light rust tone perfectly accentuates the about-face founder’s hazel eyes, complementing their warm skin tones. This isn’t the first time Halsey has tried out the stunning orange color as they donned a crimson pixie cut in September.
Hypebae
FLO Becomes First-Ever Group to Win BRITs Rising Star Award
British girl band FLO just became the first-ever group to win the BRITs Rising Star award, just seven months after releasing their first official single. The news was revealed by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 Future Sounds show, ahead of the 2023 BRIT Awards ceremony which will take place in February.
Hypebae
Fashion Nova Reveals the Ultimate Fuckboy Outfit of 2022
Online fashion retailer Fashion Nova has its ears to the streets with some of the top influencers and celebrities donning its affordable garments. In unexpected news, the platform has released its own dating report with tea. According to the platform’s survey of 500 women, fuckboy’s are still among us and...
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber’s "Glazed Donut Nails" Land a Spot on Google’s Top Beauty Trends of 2022
After hitting the Forbes ‘30 under 30‘ list along with Rhode Skin being honored, Hailey Bieber has topped our search engine charts again with “glazed donut nails” being dubbed Google‘s top beauty trend of 2022. With over nearly 50 million followers on Instagram and 10.5...
Hypebae
Khloé Kardashian Snatching Out Her Weave Post-Awards Show Has Never Been More Relatable
Khloé Kardashian has been very open and honest about her health, hair, and makeup this year. From sharing her skin condition issues to revealing her natural tresses and now post-awards show extensions takeout — it’s all as real as it gets. Andrew Fitzsimons styled the middle sister...
Hypebae
Chrissy Teigen Goes Extension-Free and Shows off Natural Hair Length
In a world of so much fluff, it’s a big deal when celebrities show off their natural hair free of extensions and wigs. Like Khloé Kardashian, who doesn’t have a problem showing off her natural hair, Chrissy Teigen is one of those A-listers down to do a length check as well.
Hypebae
Inside Kim Kardashian and Ye's Complicated Co-Parenting Relationship
Kim Kardashian and Ye aka Kanye West may have had a rollercoaster of a relationship. However, when it comes to their four kids, the reality star doesn’t want her issues with the rapper to get in the way. “Kim wants her children to have a relationship with Kanye and...
Hypebae
Helmut Lang Spotlights Suiting in Resort 2022 Campaign
Helmut Lang is wrapping up the year with a womenswear campaign highlighting its Resort 2022 – 2023 collection. Captured by Hugo Comte, the photographer gives viewers Y2K nostalgia in a series of ’00s-themed imagery. The collection puts emphasis on suiting, which Comte aimed to highlight as a symbol...
Hypebae
Ryan Reynolds Gives a Rare Heartfelt Speech About Blake Lively and Their Kids at the 2022 PCAs
Ryan Reynolds gave a glimpse of his sweet side in his acceptance speech for the Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in which he honored his wife, Blake Lively, and their children. Usually, Reynolds tends to make jokes and keep it playful whenever he talks about his...
Hypebae
Lizzo Uplifts Activists in People's Champion's Speech at 2022 People's Choice Awards
Lizzo is truly a woman of the people as the Grammy award-winning musician accepted the honor of People’s Champion as this year’s People’s Choice Awards. Fittingly, her mother was the one to give her the award, but what truly blew the audience and viewers away was how the “About Damn Time” singer celebrated a number of activists who inspire her. Delivering her heart-warming speech, Lizzo revealed, “I am sharing this honor. These are all activists and people that I think deserve the spotlight.”
Hypebae
INTERVIEW: Beyond Retro on How to Shop Vintage Fashion for Christmas
While many of us count down the days until the festive season begins, this time of year is notorious for its waste, its expense and its contributions to overconsumption, and many of us are beginning to look for more sustainable ways to partake. With Black Friday and Boxing Day sales beginning earlier and the cost of living ever-increasing, it can be difficult to avoid the tempting sale periods and fast fashion labels. But the cost of those things to the planet we live in is only getting higher — and it’s not as easy to bring it back down.
Hypebae
Palace x Calvin Klein Reunite for Christmas
Palace and Calvin Klein have once again joined forces, but this time it’s for a limited re-stock of the much-loved CK1 Palace collaboration. First debuted in April this year, the collab featured both men’s and women’s underwear styles alongside the all-new CK1 Palace Fragrance, marking the first-time that Calvin Klein has ever remixed its signature CK1 fragrance. The re-stock features a select amount of pieces from the collaboration, just in time for the holidays.
Hypebae
Camila Cabello Strikes Again With a Fiery Red Hair Transformation
Red has been the hair color of 2022 and thanks to Camila Cabello, the shade is ending the year on a solid note. Cabello took to Instagram to share the quick makeover, a drastic change from her “Sorority Sister” lob haircut. In the caption of her pic, she shares an exciting announcement that she and musician Oxlade have released a remix of the song “KU LO SA.” The tune fares excellently with her fire-red hair, so you can see why we needed to share the deets. Now, because of her latest hair update, we’re curious if this new dead red hair color is the work of a fresh wig install or if she’s dyed her tresses and added extensions. Either way, a win is a win.
Hypebae
The 'Wednesday' Effect: Jenna Ortega Gains Over 10M New Followers on Instagram
Netflix‘s Wednesday is the latest TV show to break streamer records, dethroning Stranger Things with 341.2 million hours streamed worldwide in a week. As the global buzz continues, Jenna Ortega, who plays Wednesday Addams in the series, is seeing immense growth in her social media following. The 20-year-old had...
Hypebae
Gucci Dips Dickies in Diamond and Gold... Studs
Gucci just added a new name to its long list of collaborations, and we’ll admit it’s not one that we saw coming. Joining forces with workwear brand, Dickies, the luxury fashion house has taken it upon itself to rework some of the brand’s most classic silhouettes, dipping them in a variation of gold, silver and diamond studs.
Hypebae
The Ultimate Wednesday Addams Style Guide
Wednesday Addams has always been that girl and the latest Netflix series proves it, from her soft goth lip color to her monochromatic style. Originally played by Christina Ricci in the ’90s, Jenna Ortega takes a modern approach to the dark-eyed, sour-faced character we all know and love. The pig-tailed rain cloud quite literally kicks (pilgrim) ass and takes names, all while keeping her custom-made black and white Nevermore uniform pristine, providing the perfect foil to her rainbow-colored werewolf roommate Enid. In the lycanthrope’s defense, she did knit her a snood in her signature shades.
