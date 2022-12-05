Read full article on original website
Women's Pac-12 basketball season kicks off with a rivalry, Oregon State faces #17 Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon and Oregon State will kick off the Women's Pac-12 basketball season this weekend against each other. The Beavers are looking forward to heading back to Eugene, after winning last year on the road. But the big difference this year will be which team's freshman will be able to handle the rivalry better.
Oregon volleyball outlasts Nebraska to advance to the Elite 8
Nothing better than a little volleyball to go with your breakfast on Thursday morning. The Ducks took on the second seeded, historical volleyball powerhouse, Nebraska in the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ inside of KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The Huskers were national runners-up last year and finished second in...
Oregon volleyball previews Sweet 16 matchup vs. Nebraska
EUGENE, Ore. — The KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - a place where Oregon men's basketball lost in the Sweet 16 in 2019, is the same venue Oregon volleyball will be playing their Sweet 16 matchup against Nebraska on Thursday. It's a classic battle of offense versus defense...
Oregon football names Will Stein new offensive coordinator
EUGENE, Ore. — Just over a week after Kenny Dillingham was named the next head coach at Arizona State, Dan Lanning has officially found Oregon's next offensive coordinator. The school announced Wednesday that Texas-San Antonio's Will Stein is the newest OC and quarterbacks coach. Multiple reports on Monday had...
Willamette Pass Resort opens early due to heavy snow
The Willamette Pass Resort, just 66 miles southeast of Eugene, has opened for the winter season earlier than usual due to heavy snowfall. The resort is known for its steep terrain and high-speed chairlifts. The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says that this year, Oregon will see a snowier and...
Injured hawk discovered in car grille recovers at Cascades Raptor Center
EUGENE, Ore. — Last month, a red-tailed hawk was discovered in the grille of a guest's car at the Gordon Hotel in Eugene. The driver noticed he had hit something on the highway, but didn't see anything on his car and kept driving, according to the Cascades Raptor Center.
Junction City girls basketball bounces back with win over Pleasant Hill
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. — Although Pleasant Hill came out in the first quarter on fire, scoring five unanswered led by senior forward Kiley Campos, the Junction City Tigers came back to make it close. Senior Faith Marshall added some defensive pressure, helping JC pull ahead for a 41-30 win...
Willamalane unveils latest addition, 'Arrow Park' in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Friday marked the grand opening of Arrow Park in Springfield, the forty-seventh park to be added to the Willamalane Park and Recreation District. This new park is the latest for Willamalane, following the addition of the Thurston Hills Natural Area. It has features for kids of...
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments
EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
Strangest Things Christmas haunt brings Halloween scares in December
EUGENE, Ore. — Strangest Things Haunted Farm is bringing their own Nightmare before Christmas this year, with a Krampus themed haunted farm open this holiday season. Running every Friday and Saturday night through New Year's Eve, this is the first winter for the event. Following four years of Halloween-themed...
EWEB Commissioners to consider decommissioning the Leaburg Hydroelectric Project
EUGENE, Ore. — On Tuesday, December 6, the general manager of Eugene Water and Electric Board, Frank Lawson, put forth a recommendation to the board of commissioners about discontinuing the electricity generator at the Leaburg. "In reality, we don't have an option to do nothing," said Lisa Krentz, EWEB...
State provides $22 million grant to help solve child care crisis
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Since the pandemic, the lack of accessible and affordable child care in Lane County has impacted families and employers. But a $22 million state grant will go toward building more child care facilities across Oregon. Holly Mar-Conte, Onward Eugene's child care strategist, says this will...
Rollover crash kills one in Saginaw
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in an early-morning single-vehicle rollover crash in Saginaw, north of Cottage Grove, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. The crash occurred at around 5:45 a.m. The sheriff's office says a blue Nissan Sentra was traveling westbound on E. Saginaw Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason in the 33000 block of E. Saginaw Road.
UPDATE: Missing teen has been found safe
EUGENE, Ore. — Update: As of 9:23 p.m. Eugene Police has confirmed that Josiah has been located and is safe. Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area...
Roseburg Sesquicentennial painting to be unveiled at City Council meeting
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A painting to commemorate the City of Roseburg's sesquicentennial will be unveiled at the Roseburg City Council meeting Monday, December 12, the city announced in a press release. The painting, called "Celebrating Roseburg's 150 Years", was created by local artist Susan Applegate. Applegate will give a...
Springfield now requiring registration of RVs providing temporary housing
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield announced it will now require private property owners hosting RVs on their property to register with the city in order for the city "to evaluate the need for this kind of temporary housing". The registration is free and includes providing contact information...
Fatal train-pedestrian crash under investigation near Halsey
HALSEY, Ore. — An investigation is underway on Hwy 99N near Lake Creek Road south of Halsey into a fatal train-pedestrian crash Thursday morning. Linn County Sheriff's deputies are on scene of the incident that happened at 7:45 a.m. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells us that a Union...
Lane County officials met with community members to discuss future mental health center
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Community members and a panel of Lane County officials met Thursday afternoon to discuss a stabilization center, which is set to be built on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Eugene. The center will be a 24/7 mental health facility, open to anyone for any reason...
Cottage Grove post office making changes to its daily hours following reports of vandalism
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The only post office in Cottage Grove has made changes to its PO box lobby hours. According to a letter posted online and on the windows of the post office, "This PO Box lobby is temporarily closed outside of normal retail business hours due to ongoing criminal activity occurring after normal business hours."
A local homeless shelter project in need of more funding to become full reality
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Students from seven Lane County high schools are participating in building temporary shelters for homeless individuals and to help lessen the homeless crisis. The project started over the summer, which gave teachers and school officials a full feel of what to expect and how to...
