Oregon volleyball outlasts Nebraska to advance to the Elite 8

Nothing better than a little volleyball to go with your breakfast on Thursday morning. The Ducks took on the second seeded, historical volleyball powerhouse, Nebraska in the ‘Sweet Sixteen’ inside of KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The Huskers were national runners-up last year and finished second in...
Oregon volleyball previews Sweet 16 matchup vs. Nebraska

EUGENE, Ore. — The KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky - a place where Oregon men's basketball lost in the Sweet 16 in 2019, is the same venue Oregon volleyball will be playing their Sweet 16 matchup against Nebraska on Thursday. It's a classic battle of offense versus defense...
Oregon football names Will Stein new offensive coordinator

EUGENE, Ore. — Just over a week after Kenny Dillingham was named the next head coach at Arizona State, Dan Lanning has officially found Oregon's next offensive coordinator. The school announced Wednesday that Texas-San Antonio's Will Stein is the newest OC and quarterbacks coach. Multiple reports on Monday had...
Willamette Pass Resort opens early due to heavy snow

The Willamette Pass Resort, just 66 miles southeast of Eugene, has opened for the winter season earlier than usual due to heavy snowfall. The resort is known for its steep terrain and high-speed chairlifts. The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says that this year, Oregon will see a snowier and...
Willamalane unveils latest addition, 'Arrow Park' in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Friday marked the grand opening of Arrow Park in Springfield, the forty-seventh park to be added to the Willamalane Park and Recreation District. This new park is the latest for Willamalane, following the addition of the Thurston Hills Natural Area. It has features for kids of...
Car plows into Riverwalk Apartments

EUGENE, Ore. — A car plowed into the Riverwalk Apartment Complex off Good Pasture Island Road and Alexander Loop this afternoon. Structural damage was caused to the side of the apartment that was unoccupied. Witness say the driver’s tire blew while mistaking the acceleration for the brake on Good...
Strangest Things Christmas haunt brings Halloween scares in December

EUGENE, Ore. — Strangest Things Haunted Farm is bringing their own Nightmare before Christmas this year, with a Krampus themed haunted farm open this holiday season. Running every Friday and Saturday night through New Year's Eve, this is the first winter for the event. Following four years of Halloween-themed...
State provides $22 million grant to help solve child care crisis

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Since the pandemic, the lack of accessible and affordable child care in Lane County has impacted families and employers. But a $22 million state grant will go toward building more child care facilities across Oregon. Holly Mar-Conte, Onward Eugene's child care strategist, says this will...
Rollover crash kills one in Saginaw

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — One person was killed in an early-morning single-vehicle rollover crash in Saginaw, north of Cottage Grove, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. The crash occurred at around 5:45 a.m. The sheriff's office says a blue Nissan Sentra was traveling westbound on E. Saginaw Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason in the 33000 block of E. Saginaw Road.
UPDATE: Missing teen has been found safe

EUGENE, Ore. — Update: As of 9:23 p.m. Eugene Police has confirmed that Josiah has been located and is safe. Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area...
Roseburg Sesquicentennial painting to be unveiled at City Council meeting

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A painting to commemorate the City of Roseburg's sesquicentennial will be unveiled at the Roseburg City Council meeting Monday, December 12, the city announced in a press release. The painting, called "Celebrating Roseburg's 150 Years", was created by local artist Susan Applegate. Applegate will give a...
Fatal train-pedestrian crash under investigation near Halsey

HALSEY, Ore. — An investigation is underway on Hwy 99N near Lake Creek Road south of Halsey into a fatal train-pedestrian crash Thursday morning. Linn County Sheriff's deputies are on scene of the incident that happened at 7:45 a.m. The Linn County Sheriff's Office tells us that a Union...
