The Associated Press

Ukraine utility crews adapt, overcome after Russian strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Over the grinding wail of a chainsaw pruning trees, Oleh Braharnyk recalls how his crew sprang into action in Kyiv a week earlier to repair power lines downed by Russian missiles and keep electricity flowing to his beleaguered fellow Ukrainians. Braharnyk, an electric company foreman,...
The Independent

Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong tycoon and Beijing critic jailed for more than five years on fraud charge

Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong’s most prominent Beijing critic and pro-democracy media tycoon, was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison on Saturday over fraud charges for violating a lease contract.The sentence is the latest in the series of cases against the 75-year-old founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper. Lai was arrested during a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong in 2019 and had multiple charges leveled against him, including under the draconian National Security Law. The high-profile Beijing critic has been behind bars since December 2020 and has already served 20 months for...

