RIYADH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping told Gulf Arab leaders on Friday that China would work to buy oil and gas in yuan, a move that would support Beijing's goal to establish its currency internationally and weaken the U.S. dollar's grip on world trade.
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Over the grinding wail of a chainsaw pruning trees, Oleh Braharnyk recalls how his crew sprang into action in Kyiv a week earlier to repair power lines downed by Russian missiles and keep electricity flowing to his beleaguered fellow Ukrainians. Braharnyk, an electric company foreman,...
Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong’s most prominent Beijing critic and pro-democracy media tycoon, was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison on Saturday over fraud charges for violating a lease contract.The sentence is the latest in the series of cases against the 75-year-old founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper. Lai was arrested during a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong in 2019 and had multiple charges leveled against him, including under the draconian National Security Law. The high-profile Beijing critic has been behind bars since December 2020 and has already served 20 months for...
