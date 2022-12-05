Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong’s most prominent Beijing critic and pro-democracy media tycoon, was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison on Saturday over fraud charges for violating a lease contract.The sentence is the latest in the series of cases against the 75-year-old founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper. Lai was arrested during a crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong in 2019 and had multiple charges leveled against him, including under the draconian National Security Law. The high-profile Beijing critic has been behind bars since December 2020 and has already served 20 months for...

29 MINUTES AGO