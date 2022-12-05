Read full article on original website
Related
boxrox.com
What Happens If You Eat Nothing For 3 Days?
What happens if you eat nothing for 3 days? That is what Max Posternak decided to talk about recently. Max Posternak is the founder of Gravity Transformation, a website focused on giving tips and training guidance for people looking to improve their fitness and lose weight. His YouTube channel has over 5 million subscribers.
What Are The Benefits Of Sleep Meditation?
Despite its roots in ancient times, the practice of meditation has been researched for its physiological effects on modern-day people in the modern-day world. Per Psychology Today, meditation could have been practiced as long ago as 5,000 BCE. Meditation then became the subject of scientific study in the West in the 1960s, and the practice proliferated in the United States from there.
What Does It Feel Like When You Have A Hot Flash?
Hot flashes are the subject of many conversations among women in their forties and fifties. Though women have likely heard about them from older women in the family, there is still an air of mystery surrounding these sudden bursts of heat. Hot flashes are a symptom of both perimenopause and...
Why You Should Think Twice Before Taking Muscle Relaxers
While the term muscle relaxer is well known, the type of medications used in muscle relaxers is not always common knowledge. These medications are typically given for intense pain, including back pain, in an effort to relax the muscles causing the discomfort. However, there is much more to muscle relaxers than some people might realize.
A Dermatologist's Complete Skin Cycling Guide For Beginners
A viral new TikTok trend promises you can use fewer products to get amazing skin. Before you write this off as just another beauty routine having a moment, "skin cycling" is actually a skincare schedule dermatologists believe is worth following. The root of the popularity of hashtag #skincycling on TikTok...
The List
60K+
Followers
41K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0