ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Jets and Giants rediscover why big games in December also can make for big pain

By Greg Joyce
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02UqvD_0jXjeHT300

Did you feel that agita for three-plus hours Sunday afternoon?

In case you forgot, welcome to December football that matters.

Around these parts, it had become an unfamiliar feeling in recent years, but it returned in full force on Sunday for both the Jets and Giants. Neither team or fan base ended up fully satisfied, but buckle up, because there’s plenty more of it on the way. It’s not easy and it will hardly ever be pretty, but it’s not supposed to be at this point on the calendar.

For the Jets, it was a game filled with missed opportunities — often in the red zone (1-for-6), which cost them a chance to knock off the now 10-2 Vikings and bolster their playoff standing. They trailed 20-3 and settled for five field goals on the day before finally entering the end zone with 6:45 left in the third quarter on Mike White’s fourth-down, second-effort QB sneak to pull within 27-22 .

Then they had a first-and-goal at the Minnesota 4-yard line with two minutes left and got to the 1 but couldn’t fully break through, as White’s fourth-down pass to Braxton Berrios bounced in and out of his hands.

And even still, the Jets got one more shot after their defense forced a three-and-out and called three timeouts, but after giving some hope that they could pull off the wild win, White’s fourth-down pass from the Minnesota 19 ended up in the hands of the Vikings’ Camryn Bynum on the goal line to seal it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eavIo_0jXjeHT300
Mike White got the Jets into position to take the lead over the Vikings late twice, but was unable to get the team into the end zone either time.
Getty Images

If nothing else? The Jets offered another reminder that they belong playing meaningful games at this time of year. Belonging won’t do them any good in the playoff race, but if they continue to play the way they did, especially in the second half, they will give themselves a fighting chance.

“By no means are we trying to make this a moral victory, because moral victories don’t count in the NFL,” White said. “But really proud of how the guys stayed together. There was no moaning and complaining on the sideline.

“We stared adversity straight in the face and responded. We just gotta respond better.”

After picking apart the Bears last week, White didn’t have much magic in the first half against the Vikings on Sunday. But he found some in the second half and his teammates responded around him, with some help from rookie receiver Garrett Wilson (eight receptions, 162 yards), who continues to look like a stud.

The defense also came to play. They allowed two long touchdown drives in the first half (74 yards and 86 yards) but buckled down in the second half. Cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and DJ Reed limited Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen to nine catches for 72 yards and one touchdown, which by the Vikings duo’s standards is not bad at all.

The best part of December football is that there is no time to sulk. The Bills are up next for the Jets, who will be trying to complete a season sweep of the defending AFC champs, this time in Buffalo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IUanc_0jXjeHT300
Sauce Gardner and the Jets’ defense rebounded from a tough start to bottle up the Vikings’ passing game in the second half.
Getty Images

As for the Giants, well, they got a slightly better result — their first tie since 1997 — but it may have been less encouraging than the Jets’ loss.

They took a 20-13 lead over the Commanders early in the third quarter and looked like they might be on their way. But with a chance to ice it with a fourth-quarter drive starting at Washington’s 47-yard line, a taunting penalty by lineman Jon Feliciano — he flexed his muscles in a crowd of Commanders, but said it was directed at teammate Darius Slayton behind them after a big catch — set them back.

Washington eventually completed the comeback by tying the game with 1:45 left in regulation.

Then in overtime, Graham Gano’s 58-yard field goal attempt fell just short as time expired to clinch the second tie in the NFL this season.

“It’s not a loss, it’s not a win either,” Daniel Jones said. “I think you understand that part of it but just disappointed that we could’ve played better, could’ve taken advantage of some situations and won the game. That’s the disappointing part.”

It remains to be seen whether a tie could end up being the difference between the Giants making or missing the playoffs. They control their own destiny in that regard, though the road ahead remains challenging — hosting the Eagles next week, then a rematch with the Commanders before finishing with the Vikings, Colts and Eagles.

And the question still looms as to whether Odell Beckham Jr. might possibly join the Giants for that home stretch. But on Sunday he was preparing for a Monday meeting with the Cowboys while the Giants were tying the Commanders, who are now 6-1-1 over their last eight games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJJL5_0jXjeHT300
Graham Gano’s missed field goal in overtime cluttered the NFC East race and the Giants’ place in the playoiff picture.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

By the time the playoff picture is complete come January, Sunday could prove to be a huge missed opportunity for both the Jets and Giants. As of Sunday night, the Jets held onto the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC, courtesy of the Chargers losing to the Raiders, while the Giants remained in sixth place in the NFC with the Seahawks picking up a little ground behind them.

For now, it was a reminder of what December football is supposed to feel like — three hours of heartburn that didn’t come from the snack you ate while watching, which still beats the late-season games that only matter for draft order.

Today’s back page
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47FFW9_0jXjeHT300
New York Post

Read more:

🏈 SERBY: Giants got what they deserved after Brian Daboll’s conservative call

CANNIZZARO: USMNT’s World Cup progress has all eyes turned eagerly to 2026: ‘On the way

🏈 O’CONNOR: Mike White only solidified his standing as Jets’ starting QB even in defeat

SHERMAN: Max Scherzer’s potential Mets opt-out may bring deGrom déjà vu, shape pitching plan

🏀 Nets unable to stop Jaylen Brown as loss to Celtics ends four-game win streak

The future is now for Mets, Yankees

MLB’s winter meetings got underway Sunday night in San Diego, but New York has a chance to be the major focus of them by the time they end on Wednesday.

The winter meetings often bring about some action in an offseason that is usually slow leading up to them. And while Jacob deGrom signing a five-year, $185 million deal with the Rangers on Friday served as a warmup, there could be even more big moves going down in the coming days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Wp0O_0jXjeHT300
Billy Eppler and the Mets may be busy this week in San Diego trying to rebuild a pitching staff without Jacob deGrom.
USA TODAY Sports

Two of the biggest questions? How the Mets will make up for not re-signing deGrom and whether Aaron Judge will pick his next destination this week — with the Yankees and Giants his two main suitors, barring a mystery team.

It’s true that the Mets won 101 games last season with only 64⅓ innings from deGrom. But they also got 339 innings from Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker, who are both currently free agents as well. The Mets don’t just have to make up for the loss of deGrom, they may need to cover for Bassitt and Walker going elsewhere too.

Common sense says the Mets need to sign one of Justin Verlander or Carlos Rodon and then one of Bassitt, Walker, Kodai Senga, Jameson Taillon or Andrew Heaney. That’s easier said than done in a market where pitchers are at a premium. But if the Mets need to overpay slightly to land Verlander or Rodon, they should do so, because they can’t waste another season in which a 38-year-old Max Scherzer is making $43.3 million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fVLTG_0jXjeHT300
Aaron Judge’s decision about where he’ll sign could set off a number of other free-agent signings.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Judge, meanwhile, would be doing his new team a favor by signing this week, allowing them to know how much of a budget they have to address other needs. And whenever Judge does sign, it could break the dam for other free agents to begin signing as the market shakes out.

A final Final Four

For the penultimate time before it expands to 12 teams, the College Football Playoff announced its four-team field on Sunday, and seemingly got it right. Here’s how it looks:

Peach Bowl: No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State
Fiesta Bowl: No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXUic_0jXjeHT300
CJ Stroud and Ohio State found their way into the College Football Playoff without playing this past weekend thanks to USC’s loss in the Pac-12 title game.
Getty Images

Good on the committee for not punishing TCU for losing in the Big 12 championship and bumping up a two-loss team (as in No. 5 Alabama) that did not even make its conference title game. USC dropped out of the top four (all the way down to No. 10) because it lost in the Pac-12 championship, but that was the Trojans’ second loss as opposed to TCU, which entered Saturday undefeated.

The playoff field will officially expand to 12 teams in 2024. Here’s how that would look if it were in effect this year:

First-round byes: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Clemson, No. 4 Utah
No. 5 TCU vs. No. 12 Tulane
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 11 Penn State
No. 7 Alabama vs. No. 10 USC
No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Odell Beckham’s driver: He’s not signing with the Cowboys

Move over “f–king” Adam Schefter. Daniel Chalet — a.k.a. Danny Boy Hustle Hard — is “the official driver” for Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley, according to his Instagram bio. On that social media platform Wednesday night, Chalet dropped what could be an NFL news bombshell when he claimed that Beckham was not signing with the Cowboys. “You people thought that Odell was going to the Cowboys, right?” Chalet, a Bloomfield, N.J. native, said. “Let me tell you people something. I am better than f—king Adam Schefter. I am better than f—king Jordan Schultz. He is not going to no Cowboys. You want...
New York Post

Mets’ next pitching signing could lead to Carlos Carrasco trade

SAN DIEGO — Two down, one to go. The Mets have let agents at the winter meetings know their intention has been to obtain three starting pitchers this offseason. So far, they have enlisted two free agents — Justin Verlander for two years at $86.6 million and Jose Quintana for two years at $26 million.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
New York Post

Baker Mayfield ‘completely shocked’ by Raiders decision on Rams’ final touchdown

Even Baker Mayfield was shocked about the ending of his Rams debut. After the quarterback led Los Angeles to a 17-16 comeback win against the Raiders on “Thursday Night Football,” Mayfield said he was “completely shocked” over his opponent’s coverage choice when he hit Van Jefferson for a touchdown with nine seconds left to play. The decision left Jefferson one-on-one with Raiders cornerback Sam Webb and he pulled in a perfectly thrown ball from Mayfield to put the Rams ahead. “To be honest with you, I was completely shocked that they lined up in press coverage with 15 seconds,” Mayfield said during...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Deion Sanders’ ‘60 Minutes’ appearance was a Prime Time sham

CBS’ “60 Minutes,” known for exposing scam artists, is highly unlikely to even mention it this Sunday. But it was scammed, and big-time, by Prime Time.  In October, Deion Sanders, then the head coach of predominantly black Jackson State University, was profiled as a slick-talking, selfless savior of the school’s moribund football program and its needy, care-starved African-American players.  Ten minutes of research, however, would have told “60 Minutes” producer and correspondent, Jon Wertheim, that Sanders, who this week left Jackson State for Colorado, is both a boastful, self-promoting flim-flam man and black race hustler.  When Wertheim asked why, three seasons ago, he...
JACKSON, MS
New York Post

Ohio State receiver’s family fires back at Todd McShay’s injury comments

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay is in hot water with Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s family. Smith-Njigba’s father, Maada, and the wideout’s brother, Canaan, an outfielder for the Pittsburgh Pirates, took to Twitter to call out McShay, who reported that NFL scouts have told him that the Buckeyes star is sitting out to preserve himself for the 2023 NFL draft. “[I’d] love to see him play, and NFL scouts would love to see him play,” McShay said on ESPN’s “College Football Live” on Monday. “There are a lot of reports from NFL scouts I’ve talked to that have said, ‘He’s...
COLUMBUS, OH
New York Post

‘What the f–k happened’: Red Sox media, players react to Xander Bogearts leaving for Padres

Xander Bogearts spurned the Red Sox late Wednesday night to sign a monster 11-year, 280 million deal with the San Diego Padres despite Boston claiming it was a priority to re-sign their All-Star shortstop. It was a stunning twist for the franchise – and both Red Sox players and media let out their frustration on social media following the decision. Red Sox utilityman Enrique Hernandez posted an image to his Instagram Story of he and Bogearts walking together in what appeared to be a hotel lobby, with the song “Baby Come Back” playing over the image. In a second story, Hernandez...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Gary Sanchez’s agent blames Yankees for ‘emotional baggage’ as catcher looks for new team

Someone may be overselling their client. Francisco Marquez, the agent for former Yankee Gary Sanchez, talked up the catcher to The Athletic during the Winter Meetings on Tuesday — and shaded Sanchez’s former team in the process. “The most important aspect of the 2022 season was that at the end of the season Gary was able to finally and completely shake off the emotional baggage he had acquired during his previous two seasons with the Yankees,” Marquez said. “Whoever gets Gary this offseason will benefit from the rebirth of the Kraken.” After a great start to his Yankees career that featured All-Star nods in...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Deion Sanders has his first five-star recruit at Colorado

The Neon Deion effect has already started at Colorado. Just one day after Deion Sanders left Jackson State to become the head coach at the University of Colorado, the Buffaloes landed five-star recruit Winston Watkins. The wide receiver, the first cousin of Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins, committed to the class of 2025 in Boulder on Sunday. Watkins, 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds, plays for IMG Academy in Florida, a magnet school that has produced talent such as Evan Neal, Greg Newsome, and KJ Hamler. He’s ranked No. 4 among wide receivers in his class by 247Sports and No. 13 overall. Watkins had offers...
BOULDER, CO
New York Post

Video: Jake Brown on Mets retaining Brandon Nimmo, signing Justin Verlander

Host of The Post’s Amazin’ But True podcast Jake Brown joins Brandon London to discuss the Mets re-signing outfielder Brandon Nimmo and the addition of Justin Verlander to a vaunted pitching staff headlined by Verlander’s former teammate, Max Scherzer. Watch the full discussion on the New York Post Sports YouTube channel: [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swS7uuicxK0?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Xavier McKinney getting closer to Giants return from broken hand

Xavier McKinney got the pins removed from three fingers on his broken left hand but still has an itch he can’t shake.  McKinney won’t play for the Giants on Sunday against the Eagles — the starting safety’s fifth straight game on the sidelines in the aftermath of a Can-Am all-terrain vehicle crash in Mexico during the bye week — but he has his eye on rejoining the playoff race sometime during the final four games of the regular season.  “Oh yeah, for sure,” McKinney said Friday, two days after undergoing minor surgery. “That’s still the plan, obviously, to get back.  “Everything has been...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Nets escape with narrow win over Hawks to cap strong homestand

It wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t easy. But it was enough.  The Nets ground out a 120-116 escape against Atlanta before a sellout crowd of 18,072 at Barclays Center.  It capped a 6-1 homestand — their longest of the season — and kept Brooklyn (15-12) in fourth place in the Eastern Conference at a season-best three games over .500.  They survived a 33 points from superstar Trae Young and another 31 from Hawks deadeye Bogdan Bogdanovic, including a 33-footer in the waning seconds. But Brooklyn’s star duo was just as dominant.  Kevin Durant poured in 34 points, including 18 in the first quarter alone....
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Best New York Knicks Sportsbook Betting Promo Codes

The New York Post examines the best New York Knicks sportsbook betting promo codes as the 2022-23 NBA season enters the new year. More on New York Knicks Sportsbook Betting Promo Codes Best New York Knicks Sportsbook Promo CodesHow to claim New York Knicks Promo CodesHow to bet on the New York Knicks in New YorkNew York Knicks Sports Betting AppsUpcoming New York Knicks ScheduleNew York Knicks Betting AnalysisNew York Rangers Knicks PartnershipsNew York Knicks: The History New York Knicks Sportsbook Promo Codes You can use any of the offers listed below for every remaining Knicks game and you can claim one of these...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Knicks continue to turn up defense, blow out Hornets in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — First was Miles McBride, greeted as he walked to the Knicks’ bench with a high five from Tom Thibodeau. The other four Knicks received one as well.  Clearly, Thibodeau was pleased by what he was seeing, as the Knicks were in the process of dismantling the Hornets, 121-102, at Spectrum Center.  But this didn’t feel like it was just about one win over a terrible, injury-riddled team. It was more about what has taken place of late, since that ugly loss at home to the Thunder on Nov. 13. The Knicks are now 7-6 in their last 13 games,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Xander Bogaerts shades Red Sox with Padres praise: ‘Team wants to win’

While the Yankees were busy this week locking up their biggest free agent star, Aaron Judge, the Red Sox watched as one of their own bolted for the West Coast. Xander Bogaerts inked a massive 11-year, $280 million with the Padres on Wednesday night. Friday, the four-time All-Star was introduced in San Diego, where he spoke not-so-subtly about his decision to leave behind the team that first signed him as a teenager. “I feel great,” the 30-year-old shortstop told reporters. “Sometimes it’s hard to turn the page, but it’s something I have to do. I was very thankful and appreciative for my...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Jackson State players OK with Deion Sanders’ Colorado move: ‘Happy for him’

Deion Sanders has inspired plenty of hot takes since ditching Jackson State to become the head coach at Colorado. Shortly after being announced as the Buffaloes’ coach last week, he told current players to look at the transfer portal as top recruits eyed up his program. He already landed one five-star — Winston Watkins — and his son, Shedeur, is expected to join him in Boulder. While the journey so far has been fraught with criticism, Sanders’ former Jackson State charges aren’t among those holding ill will. “All I know is when I heard he did get the job, I was happy for...
JACKSON, MS
New York Post

Gonzaga vs. Washington prediction: College basketball picks, odds

Two of the best college basketball teams in the Evergreen State haven’t had the starts they’d hoped for after some early losses in non-conference play. They’ll meet Friday in another non-conference clash that strongly favors host Gonzaga against cross-state rival Washington. The favored Bulldogs enter this one with a worse record, but that’s the product of facing arguably the toughest schedule in the country. It’s not like Gonzaga has wilted, either: blowout losses to top-five teams Texas and Purdue suggest a weaker ceiling than we’re used to with this group, but wins over Kentucky and Xavier and one-point loss to Baylor...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy