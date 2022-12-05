Greenville building deemed ‘total loss’ after fire
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a Greenville building was destroyed by a fire Sunday.
According to police dispatch, the call for the fire on Central Avenue came in at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday.
Dispatch reported that the fire was fully involved and the structure has been deemed a total loss.
