Greenville building deemed ‘total loss’ after fire

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a Greenville building was destroyed by a fire Sunday.

According to police dispatch, the call for the fire on Central Avenue came in at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Dispatch reported that the fire was fully involved and the structure has been deemed a total loss.

No injuries have been reported and the cause remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.