ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

Greenville building deemed ‘total loss’ after fire

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HND0G_0jXjeFhb00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say a Greenville building was destroyed by a fire Sunday.

According to police dispatch, the call for the fire on Central Avenue came in at 5:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Police investigate ‘bloody burglary’ at Trotwood home

Dispatch reported that the fire was fully involved and the structure has been deemed a total loss.

No injuries have been reported and the cause remains under investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJZTb_0jXjeFhb00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters extinguish fire in Trotwood neighborhood overnight

TROTWOOD — Emergency crews extinguished a structure fire in Trotwood early Friday morning. First responders were called to a structure fire in the 4200 block of Fruedenberger Avenue around 5:20 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional dispatch. >>1 taken to hospital, 2 others injured after trying to extinguish grease...
TROTWOOD, OH
peakofohio.com

Traffic light knocked down after car-semi accident in Bellefontaine

A semi-car accident shut down parts of Sandusky Avenue and Hayes Street in Bellefontaine for several hours Thursday night. Bellefontaine Police reported the driver of the semi had to be mechanically extricated. A hazmat team responded to clean up diesel fuel that leaked from the semi. The intersection at Sandusky...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Conover Drive at Second Street in Franklin. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
FRANKLIN, OH
1017thepoint.com

NO SUSPECTS SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH DISCOVERY OF REMAINS AT HUESTON WOODS

(Preble County, OH)--Here’s more on the human remains found in Hueston Woods on Wednesday that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point reported on Thursday. Investigators said Thursday that, because the remains had been there for two and a half years, it may not be possible to determine a specific cause of death. But, so far, there have been no signs of foul play. "I will say that we're not looking for anybody right now. We're not looking for any suspects," said Sergeant Brandon McCroskey. Investigators still believe the remains are those of Butler County’s Michael McKenney, but it will take DNA testing to confirm that, and will take at least a few weeks.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

37K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy