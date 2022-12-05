Read full article on original website
Winter storm set to impact Colorado with strong winds, snow
DENVER — A winter storm will blast parts of Colorado with snow and strong winds, though exact details remain in considerable doubt as of Friday afternoon. Here's what we know and what we don't about this upcoming storm. What we know. A big area of low pressure approaches Colorado...
Denver fire crews battle early morning blaze
DENVER — Crews from the Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to an early morning fire Thursday near West Hampden Avenue and South Federal Boulevard. At about 3:23 a.m., DFD got the call about the structure fire, according to DFD's Public Information Officer JD Chism. DFD tweeted at about 3:44...
Old Town Superior residents frustrated by delays with building permits
SUPERIOR, Colo. — People in Old Town Superior are feeling frustrated over the town's permitting process as they try to rebuild after the Marshall Fire. Old Town is home to many of long-standing families who have been in the area for decades, even generations. Some families have four generations living in the area, with their roots dating back to Superior's mining days.
Next's 2022 ornament: Target Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree
DENVER — It's that time of year again. Everyone's out and about getting their shopping done and prepping for the holidays, no matter which ones you celebrate. We're knocking one more thing off your list. In 2020, the Next with Kyle Clark family started a new holiday tradition. Now,...
Laser strikes Flight for Life helicopter
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Flight for Life team was put in a dangerous situation when a laser was pointed at the helicopter. It happened the night of Tuesday, Nov. 29, as the crew based at Saint Anthony's hospital was returning from transporting a patient to Children's Hospital of Colorado.
I-70 westbound reopens after fatal crash west of C-470
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened Monday afternoon after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) investigated a fatal crash between two vehicles. The crash happened at 10:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Mile Marker 259, which is west of C-470. A 55-year-old...
City activates emergency shelter after nearly 100 migrants arrive in Denver
DENVER — The City of Denver set up an emergency shelter for up to 100 migrants after they arrived on a bus Monday night into Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the city's office of emergency management said a group of 90 to 100 migrants arrived in Denver that night. The city set up cots at a recreation center to create an emergency shelter.
Crash kills bicyclist in Denver
DENVER — One person is dead after a crash involving a vehicle and a bicycle in Denver Friday night. The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted just before 9 p.m. that officers were investigating a crash with serious injuries involving a motorist and a bicyclist at West 38th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.
Colorado Christmas light display makes list of the best in the US
DENVER — Denver Botanic Gardens is getting national recognition for its Christmas light displays in Denver and Littleton. Denver Botanic Gardens' Blossoms of Light and Trails of Lights nabbed a spot on U.S. News & World Report's new report of the Best Christmas Lights Displays in the United States.
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Dec. 9-11
COLORADO, USA — It's the most wonderful time of year in Colorado!. This weekend Colorado celebrates the coming winter season with holiday festivals, parades, musical performances, craft shows and special attractions. Winter and Christmas festivals are planned this weekend in Brighton, Longmont, Fort Lupton, Boulder, Thornton, Fruita, Breckenridge and...
Westwood mobile home park could turn into a co-op
DENVER — There are only five mobile home parks left in Denver. For many, it's the only option for affordable housing. These parks are at risk of being bought out by developers and displacing residents. People in Westwood hope to create a cooperative that would put the ownership of...
Truck driver in fatal I-25 crash faces felony charges
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Six months after a truck slammed into the back of a car on Interstate 25, killing a family driving back home to Wyoming, the driver has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide. Jesus Puebla, 26, was arrested Thursday night in connection to the June...
Suspect arrested in west Denver fatal shooting
DENVER — Denver Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in a fatal shooting last month in the 100 block of North Osceola Street, police said on Friday. Shaun Eric Solano, 42, was being held on suspicion of first-degree murder in the Nov. 20 shooting. Officers responded to the scene about...
Colorado cruises past Colorado State; Coach Prime greets fans
BOULDER, Colo. — KJ Simpson scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half and Colorado cruised to a 93-65 victory over Colorado State on Thursday night. Colorado (5-5) shot 64% (21 of 33) in the second half, finished 57% (38 of 67) overall and grabbed 19 more rebounds.
California-based salad restaurant continues Colorado expansion
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — California-based salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen is continuing its growth in Colorado with a new location in Highlands Ranch. The 2,300-square-foot restaurant at 3620 East Highlands Ranch Parkway is the fourth Sweetgreen to open in the state. Sweetgreen opened the new Highlands Ranch restaurant on Friday.
Food banks across the metro area seeing increased demand
LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Inflation has hit hard in Colorado and food banks are feeling it too. It's impacting the price of food and the cost of distributing that food to people in need. Food banks like the Community Food Share in Louisville say they are dealing with the fallout of the pandemic.
Yeat bringing 2023 tour to Red Rocks
MORRISON, Colo. — Los Angeles rap star Yeat will bring is upcoming North American tour to Colorado. Known for his high-energy mosh pit anthems, Yeat will begin his tour on March 1 in Minneapolis before visiting 29 cities across the United States and Canada. Yeat will make a stop...
Aurora's newest interim police chief takes over
AURORA, Colo — Art Acevedo, Aurora's new interim police chief, said on Friday that his first order of business is determining how best to fight the city's rise in crime given the department's shortage of officers. "We're going to focus on violent crime, and then we also need to...
Reward increased in 2021 fatal shooting in Denver
DENVER — A reward of up to $20,000 is now being offered for information about the fatal shooting of a man more than a year ago, Denver Police said on Wednesday. Timothy Massangale was shot and killed Oct. 9, 2021, just before 10 p.m. in the 7300 block of East 22nd Avenue near Quebec Street, according to Denver Police. Three other victims, a man and two women, were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, DPD said previously.
Douglas County deputies take kidnapping suspect into custody
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man is in custody after a long standoff in Douglas County that closed Interstate 25 Tuesday night and began with a kidnapping in Colorado Springs. The incident began around 9:40 p.m. in Colorado Springs when officers were dispatched to assist a bail bondsman who was contacting a vehicle occupied by a person who was wanted on several domestic violence warrants.
