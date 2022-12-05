Read full article on original website
Wayne Reynolds
3d ago
So they are sentenced to a year in prison for conspiring to defraud the federal government. But they are not going to be criminally charged for the murder of the over 100 deaths. not counting the people that they made sick.
Reply(1)
17
Marie
4d ago
This was inn 2012, and it’s just now being processed. He got a year?? Money changing hands up the ladder.
Reply
21
robin burt
3d ago
100 deaths 800 sick and one year in prison are you kidding me. Where is the justices behind that. What the hell one person is life. SICK JUSTICES!!!!!!!!
Reply
4
Related
freightwaves.com
Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago
On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wmot.org
A long feared sixth COVID-19 surge may now be underway in Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee's COVID-19 metrics turned sharply higher last week, signaling a possible new surge in cases. The latest epidemic data released Wednesday by state health officials shows the number of reported new infections nearly double during the week that ended last Saturday. Two weeks ago, Tennessee recorded...
Tennessee man charged with murder in connection with toddler’s death
A Putnam County man has been charged with murder after a toddler was found dead.
“Child welfare is in a state of crisis” Tennessee-based nonprofit feels strain of long DCS wait times
The struggles that the Tennessee Department of Children's Services have been facing are taking a toll on both the children in the system and their staff.
Judd family files notice to dismiss suit over death records
The family of country singer Naomi Judd on Monday filed a notice to voluntarily dismiss a lawsuit that sought to block journalists from accessing the police investigation records surrounding her death.
wvlt.tv
Search for TN man who vanished in Alaska
Lady Vol Tamari Key out for season after blood clots found in lungs. Key, who missed her first game as a Lady Vol Tuesday, is set to receive care at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Updated: 5 hours ago. Sponsors will match donations up to $750,000. Russia-USA Prisoner Swap...
The Daily South
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
Man administers multiple doses of NARCAN at Kentucky drive-thru
Charles Pemberton is the clinical director of Omni Community Health in Nashville, but he recently came across a life-or-death situation while back home in Kentucky that required him to use multiple doses of NARCAN as fentanyl continues to get stronger.
County sheriff in Arkansas arrested on felony drug and firearm charges
A county sheriff in Arkansas was arrested Saturday after he was found in possession of drugs and guns.
‘It’s hurtful’: Maryland woman loses $1,400 to Memphis puppy scam
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When Deborah Dixon saw the photo online, she immediately fell in love. “They were advertising these cute little poodle puppies,” the Maryland woman told FOX13. Dixon said the seller asked for more and more money on Zelle. She paid a total of $1,475 for her...
Tennessee family hopes to bring daughter home from hospital for Christmas
It’s one mother’s only Christmas wish — to bring her 10-month-old baby home from Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.
West TN man picked for top post in Tennessee National Guard
Gov. Bill Lee has picked Brigadier General Warner A. Ross II to lead the Tennessee National Guard. A governor’s office news release says Ross will serve as adjutant general and commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Military beginning Jan. 21. He will replace Major General Jeff Holmes, who will retire after 43 years of military […]
Tennessee continues to lead the nation for high flu activity
Since the holidays, flu cases everywhere have been rising, but Tennessee continues to lead the nation in flu activity.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee to receive $13 million in settlement from e-cigarette maker JUUL
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, attorney general Jonathan Skrmett announced Tennessee will be awarded $13 million from the JUUL Labs., Inc. in a 34-state, $434.9 million settlement. The settlement is the culmination of a two-year, bipartisan investigation into JUUL’s marketing and sales practices. “JUUL tailored their product and...
‘How about me?’ Man’s Facebook comment puts him behind bars
A Georgia man's Facebook comment got him some unwanted attention from law enforcement — ending with an arrest.
CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center says this year’s flu vaccine is ‘particularly good’
Tennessee has remained in the top, purple tier on the CDC's flu map, and that has hospitals like Vanderbilt operating at full capacity for months.
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
Bill would require gun permit in Shelby, Davidson
More than a year after Tennessee's permitless carry bill was signed into law, State Senator London Lamar wants to roll it back in Shelby and Davidson counties.
Comments / 21