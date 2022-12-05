ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments

Wayne Reynolds
3d ago

So they are sentenced to a year in prison for conspiring to defraud the federal government. But they are not going to be criminally charged for the murder of the over 100 deaths. not counting the people that they made sick.

Reply(1)
17
Marie
4d ago

This was inn 2012, and it’s just now being processed. He got a year?? Money changing hands up the ladder.

Reply
21
robin burt
3d ago

100 deaths 800 sick and one year in prison are you kidding me. Where is the justices behind that. What the hell one person is life. SICK JUSTICES!!!!!!!!

Reply
4
