Austin, TX

KVUE

Austin city manager gets near 11% raise amid performance reviews

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a near 11% raise for Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. According to Community Impact, that's a $38,188.80 raise that brings his salary to a whopping $388,190.40. The pay raise was approved by a vote of 8-0-3, with council members...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Popular South Lamar bar Bouldin Acres expanding to North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A popular indoor-outdoor bar is expanding to North Austin, bringing pickleball, specialty drinks and a dog park to West Braker Lane. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Bouldin Acres started construction for its second location at 1806 W. Braker Lane this summer. The new bar will be located about a mile away from Q2 Stadium.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Body found in ditch in southeast Austin near Del Valle

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The location where the body was found has been updated following clarification from ATCEMS. A body was found in a ditch in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning. According to the Texas DPS, which is leading the investigation, the call was first reported to...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Adoptions open after 34 roosters seized in cockfighting bust

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! are seeking out homes for 32 roosters after a cockfighting bust in Austin last month. The Austin Police Department seized nine hens and 34 roosters in the bust on Nov. 10. The animals were removed from their owners after the court case, and the nine hens and two roosters were later adopted.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Traffic deaths a big concern in Austin as numbers near last year's record

AUSTIN, Texas — City council members are concerned about Austin's record-high rate of traffic fatalities. They say most fatal crashes are happening on freeways, frontage roads and major roadways, and one reason for that includes the inability to redesign those roadways because they're not owned by the City. Another...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Leander ISD starting to plan renovations for LHS

LEANDER, Texas — One of the fastest-growing school districts in the area is planning on renovating its original high school built in 1984, nearly 40 years ago. During a regular school board meeting on Thursday night, Leander ISD released a timeline for renovating the high school. They said the full planning period itself will take about six months.
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin aims to expand MetroBike program to underserved communities using state funding

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin residents could soon see more bicycles in the area as the city council looks to expand the MetroBike system. At the Austin City Council's regular meeting on Thursday, council members approved a measure to apply for a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation to expand MetroBike. That's the city's docked, bike-share system maintained and operated by Capital Metro.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Safety improvements coming soon to William Cannon Drive

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a construction contract paving the way for mobility and safety improvements for William Cannon Drive between Running Water Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway. The decision authorizes the City of Austin's Corridor Program Office (CPO) to execute a contract with...
AUSTIN, TX

