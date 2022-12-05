Read full article on original website
Austin city manager gets near 11% raise amid performance reviews
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a near 11% raise for Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. According to Community Impact, that's a $38,188.80 raise that brings his salary to a whopping $388,190.40. The pay raise was approved by a vote of 8-0-3, with council members...
Hays County District Attorney requests opinion from AG Ken Paxton on new marijuana ordinance
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau this week requested an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding a recently enacted San Marcos ordinance decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses. Voters passed Proposition A back in November. The ordinance, which became effective on Nov. 17, called...
Popular South Lamar bar Bouldin Acres expanding to North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A popular indoor-outdoor bar is expanding to North Austin, bringing pickleball, specialty drinks and a dog park to West Braker Lane. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), Bouldin Acres started construction for its second location at 1806 W. Braker Lane this summer. The new bar will be located about a mile away from Q2 Stadium.
In wake of holiday parade controversy, Taylor council to vote on new special events policy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Taylor City Council on Thursday discussed new policy regarding special event qualifications, and one local activist group is not pleased with the potential updates. Up for discussion was Agenda Item #13, approving new guidelines regarding requesting City co-sponsorship of special events, which includes financial support...
Body found in ditch in southeast Austin near Del Valle
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The location where the body was found has been updated following clarification from ATCEMS. A body was found in a ditch in southeast Austin early Wednesday morning. According to the Texas DPS, which is leading the investigation, the call was first reported to...
Adoptions open after 34 roosters seized in cockfighting bust
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center and Austin Pets Alive! are seeking out homes for 32 roosters after a cockfighting bust in Austin last month. The Austin Police Department seized nine hens and 34 roosters in the bust on Nov. 10. The animals were removed from their owners after the court case, and the nine hens and two roosters were later adopted.
Traffic deaths a big concern in Austin as numbers near last year's record
AUSTIN, Texas — City council members are concerned about Austin's record-high rate of traffic fatalities. They say most fatal crashes are happening on freeways, frontage roads and major roadways, and one reason for that includes the inability to redesign those roadways because they're not owned by the City. Another...
Low water levels at Lake Travis pose challenges for surrounding businesses
AUSTIN, Texas — Water levels at Lake Travis remain critically low as Central Texas continues dealing with a drought. Local businesses on and around Lake Travis are also starting to feel some of the effects that come with the drought. A year ago Lake Travis was more than 70%...
South Austin neighbors say homeless encampment brings hazardous conditions
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood with nearby homeless encampments is left wondering what more it can do after reports to 311, 911 and emails to the district's councilmembers provided no help. "We just called to do what we could to see it getting taken care of, but...
New report shows Texas has highest rate of uninsured children, other health disparities
AUSTIN, Texas — New data from a local child advocacy group shows Texas is ranking low and last in multiple categories of child development and care. The Texans Care for Children organization recently released its new school readiness dashboard that explores what children need at home. Texas is the...
Leander ISD starting to plan renovations for LHS
LEANDER, Texas — One of the fastest-growing school districts in the area is planning on renovating its original high school built in 1984, nearly 40 years ago. During a regular school board meeting on Thursday night, Leander ISD released a timeline for renovating the high school. They said the full planning period itself will take about six months.
Homeless student population in Round Rock ISD at the highest its ever been
AUSTIN, Texas — Round Rock ISD (RRISD) has 767 students experiencing homelessness. This time last year, there were only 500 students. The number of homeless students in RRISD is the highest Desiree Viramontes, RRISD Families in Transition Coordinator, has seen. "Thanksgiving break, when you have the fall break going...
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Trail of Lights, 37th Street Lights and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From twinkling lights to a nightmare before Christmas, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of just some of...
Man rescued from pinned truck on State Highway 71 near Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was in surgery at Dell Seton Medical Center early Thursday morning after first responders rescued him from underneath his flipped pickup truck. The man was pinned under his truck after he lost control while driving and flipped between two guardrails on westbound State Highway 71, right in front of the P. Terry's Burger Stand near the Austin airport.
Austin aims to expand MetroBike program to underserved communities using state funding
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin residents could soon see more bicycles in the area as the city council looks to expand the MetroBike system. At the Austin City Council's regular meeting on Thursday, council members approved a measure to apply for a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation to expand MetroBike. That's the city's docked, bike-share system maintained and operated by Capital Metro.
Safety improvements coming soon to William Cannon Drive
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a construction contract paving the way for mobility and safety improvements for William Cannon Drive between Running Water Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway. The decision authorizes the City of Austin's Corridor Program Office (CPO) to execute a contract with...
Austin Energy to increase base rates annually through 2025 after city council vote
AUSTIN, Texas — After weeks of discussion, including several opportunities for public input, the Austin City Council on Thursday approved a rate increase for Austin Energy customers. Right now, residential customers are paying a $10 "customer charge" each month. But, starting next year, that charge will be $13 per...
Homeless camp complaints rise in South Austin neighborhood
Residents in a South Austin neighborhood want the City to do something about a homeless camp near their homes. Neighbors say it is creating unsafe conditions.
Austin City Council approves ordinance to lower speed limit on section of Barton Springs Road
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council met on Thursday to go over 99 items that were slated on the agenda, including changing the speed limit for a section of Barton Spring Road. During the meeting, interim transportation director Richard Mendoza discussed the idea of lowering the speed limit...
Austin SWAT responds to barricaded subject call on Airport Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department's SWAT team responded to a barricaded subject call Thursday evening in East Austin. Police were on scene on the 4400 block of Airport Blvd. The public is asked to avoid the area and nearby apartments have been evacuated. In a press conference...
