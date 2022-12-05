With latest title win, Bixby continues its remarkable reign as Oklahoma's current football superpower

By Ty Loftis | Photos by Michael Kinney

EDMOND - Bixby has officially launched an empire in high school football with Friday’s 69-6 win against Owasso for the Class 6AI title.

Yes, this was the Spartans’ fifth consecutive state championship, but it was their first one in Class 6AI. Even more, it was the first time since 1995 that either a Jenks or Tulsa Union team - two teams that had consistently been at the top over the years like Bixby is these days - didn’t appear in a 6A state championship game.

Quarterback Connor Kirby, who passed for 205 yards and ran for 86 more on Friday night while scoring six touchdowns, said he felt as if his team was in a groove from the opening kickoff.

“There was definitely a lot of emotion in that game,” Kirby said. “We came out and executed, and it felt great.”

Bixby coach Loren Montgomery discussed the impressive night Kirby had.

“I’m super proud of Connor and the way he has grown as a competitor and a leader,” Montgomery said. “He is a good kid.”

Kirby remarked he had been working for that moment ever since summer practices began.

“I took throwing lessons over the summer, coaches helped me work on my mechanics, and I really tried to become more of a dual-threat kind of guy to do what I could for the team,” Kirby said.

Aside from a Thursday night loss to Jenks in Week 10, a game in which the Spartans almost rallied late to win, Bixby outscored its opponents 880-94 on the year. Kirby said that game was a wake-up call for his team.

“That loss against Jenks on national television really stung, but I’m really proud of the way our guys rallied and came together after that,” Kirby said.

The Spartans opened the season against Owasso. Montgomery says watching his team grow from Week Zero to now has been a great feeling.

“We had a lot of new starters, especially up front,” Montgomery said. “Four of our five offensive lineman were new starters and really the entire front seven were first-year starters. Our coaching staff did a great job and they grew a ton as the year went along.”

Montgomery did say that once this class grew up, they were special and the seniors will leave a lasting mark on the program.

“A lot of these guys got to play in 2020 as sophomores,” Montgomery said. “They have played a lot of football and for them to go out on this note, I am just super proud of them.”

This was the first state championship the Spartans were able to claim as a 6AI contender, as this was the first year they moved up into that classification.

When asked if this championship felt any different, Montgomery said it would be up for the public to decide.

Next year, Bixby will look to win a sixth consecutive championship.