ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJOmu_0jXjdNjC00
Photo byNationwide Report

The San Antonio Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Interstate 10 at West Avenue at around 1:15 a.m.

The police had placed a police car that blocked off an area that had been the site of another crash. A pickup truck had driven into the car.

The officers in the police vehicle were not injured in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

The officers suspect the driver of the pickup truck to have been driving under the influence.

The crash is still being investigated by the officials.

There are no other details available at this time.

December 5, 2022

Source: Kens 5 News

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

San Antonio man dies in head-on crash on SH-285

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A San Antonio man died Tuesday in a head-on collision on State Highway 285. Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni, 43, was the driver of a silver Nissan Frontier pickup truck traveling westbound on SH-285. At about 5:55 p.m. the Nissan crossed into the striped line and crashed head-on with a black Ford F-250 pickup truck that was traveling eastbound, a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Body found behind vacant apartment complex in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A body has been found behind a vacant apartment complex in Live Oak and the Bexar County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide. Live Oak Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road Wednesday afternoon by someone who spotted the body in some woods.
LIVE OAK, TX
thetexastasty.com

Best Restaurants in San Antonio

San Antonio is known for its culture, diversity, and most importantly: food. If you’re a San Antonio local, or just somebody visiting for the weekend, we have you covered. Whether it’s La Fogata, Cappy’s, or Rebelle we’re here to let you know the best places to go in San Antonio. Here is a list of the 12 best restaurants in San Antonio, as well as some great options from the menu!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Atascosa deputy dies after traffic accident near Poteet

POTEET, Texas – A deputy for Atascosa County has died in an off-duty traffic accident early Friday morning near Poteet. According to Sheriff David Soward, Atascosa County, Texas Deputy Sheriff Alan Perez has been with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office since May of this year. A woman sitting...
POTEET, TX
KSAT 12

Man injured in motorcycle crash on access road of I-35

SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in the hospital after he crashed his motorcycle on the access road of Interstate 35 early Wednesday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on the access road of I-35 South near Stonewall, on the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

One person dead in shooting near Helotes, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot dead after an argument near Helotes, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Silver Park near Silver Pond and Summerbrook. A 37-year-old man was found shot inside the home. He was pronounced...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KLST/KSAN

San Antonio woman accused of having improper relationship with student

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Antonio police have arrested a high school teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a 16-year-old student. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and student, according to Bexar County records. On Tuesday, Steuart […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Firefighters battle overnight blaze at Northeast Side tool yard

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to a fire at a Northeast Side tool yard early Wednesday morning. The fire was called in around 1 a.m. at the Northeast Service Center in the 10400 block of Tool Yard Street, not far from Wurzbach Parkway and Heroes Stadium. Firefighters...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
truecrimedaily

Former Border Patrol agent convicted of killing 4 women in Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (TCD) -- A jury found a 39-year-old ex-Border Patrol agent guilty of killing four female sex workers within the span of about two weeks in 2018. Juan David Ortiz was convicted in a Bexar County court Wednesday, Dec. 7 — almost exactly four years after he was indicted for the deaths of Melissa Ramirez, Claudine Luera, Guiselda Alicia Cantu, and Humberto Janelle Ortiz, and the aggravated assault of Erika Peña.
LAREDO, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy