1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The San Antonio Police Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday.

The accident occurred on Interstate 10 at West Avenue at around 1:15 a.m.

The police had placed a police car that blocked off an area that had been the site of another crash. A pickup truck had driven into the car.

The officers in the police vehicle were not injured in the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

The officers suspect the driver of the pickup truck to have been driving under the influence.

The crash is still being investigated by the officials.

There are no other details available at this time.

December 5, 2022

Source: Kens 5 News

