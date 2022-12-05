Read full article on original website
OnePlus is making a mechanical keyboard that you can buy next year
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. While OnePlus may be primarily known as a smartphone manufacturer, the brand has spent the last few years expanding its portfolio to headphones, smartwatches, and accessories plus there are even rumors of the company introducing its first Android tablet. In a surprise move, OnePlus has now announced it will be making a mechanical keyboard in collaboration with the established brand Keychron.
Samsung's December 2022 patch is hitting the Galaxy S20 internationally
Samsung beat Google at its own game with a stellar four-year Android upgrade promise and even longer support for security patches — that's one big reason Samsung phones are among our favorite Android flagships. Standing true to its software commitment, Samsung is getting the newest December 2022 patch started with the help of the entire Galaxy S20 lineup, trailing its big One UI 5 update.
DJI’s new Mini 3 drone welcomes back pilots on a budget
DJI had an instant hit with the launch of the Mini 3 Pro, a sub-250g drone with a great camera and all of the features suited to compete directly with all but the most expensive drone in the lineup. Despite its popularity, the Mini 3 Pro also came with a pretty big price increase that went above the budget for many potential buyers. Today, DJI is back with a new non-Pro variant of the Mini 3, sporting most of the same virtues of the Pro model, but at a significantly lower price.
Google Pixel 7 camera tips: 7 tips for smartphone shutterbugs
Google's Pixel phones are some of the greatest, and the Google Pixel 7 and Google Pixel 7 Pro feature the company's best cameras yet. While the camera hardware in the Pixel 7 series is pretty close to what we saw in 2021's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Google continues to make advances in software and photo processing that make for a better camera experience year-over-year. Some of the best features aren't immediately obvious, though. Here are a few of our favorite Google Pixel 6 camera tricks.
The Android Police podcast gives OnePlus's new update policy some golf claps
December has come and we're on a merry-go-round here in Androidland with plenty to keep us busy. Whether we're bringing out our spectrometers for color critiques, needlessly bashing OnePlus (more than we have to) for its software updates, and rightfully bashing Elon Musk for using his favorite hammer to bash all his Twitter problems into shape, we invite you to come along with the Android Police podcast as we head into the last month of 2022 together!
Motorola’s new Moto G Play (2023) is a 2022 phone with 2021 specs and 2020 ambitions
Although Motorola constantly works to impress us with affordable flagships and throwback clamshell foldables, the company's real legacy is its value-minded G-series. Before the arrival of the Pixel 3a and any of Samsung's Galaxy A-series of smartphones, Motorola managed to burst onto the scene with an affordable lineup of devices. As we barrel towards the new year, the Moto G Play is newly upgraded for 2023, but whether it'll make a big enough splash in an increasingly-crowded marketplace remains to be seen.
Xiaomi 13 series gets a revised launch date
The Xiaomi 13 series was scheduled to go official on December 1 with an iPhone-like design. It was also going to be the Chinese smartphone maker's first smartphone lineup featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. However, Xiaomi had to postpone the launch event at the last minute following the death of the former President of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Zemin. At that time, the company did not announce a new date for the event. That's changing now, as Xiaomi has confirmed its next premium smartphone lineup will launch on December 11.
The Zenfone 9 is Asus’s first phone to get stable Android 13
The Asus Zenfone 9 was the compact Android flagship to buy in 2022. Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, the phone surprised us with its excellent performance, relatively great battery life, and capable cameras. The Taiwanese smartphone maker has also done an excellent job releasing timely updates for the Zenfone 9. Its Android 13 beta program launched in late August, and now over three months later, Asus is rolling out the phone's stable update.
Google's Pixel live wallpapers are blossoming with four new additions
Google's Pixel phones are the first to receive Android updates and regularly get first dibs on new software features through monthly feature drops. December's feature drop is already here, packing a few nifty improvements along with a few new wallpapers and much-awaited features like clear calling to the Pixel 7 series. However, a few more recent additions to the wallpaper selection on new and older Pixel phones might fly under the radar.
The mighty OnePlus Nord N20 5G hits all-time low price of $200
The OnePlus Nord N20 5G has put itself in the conversation for one of the best budget Android phones on the market. It has a nice display, solid performance, and great battery life. We like at its retail price, and love it if you can find it on sale.
Weekend poll: How important is update support when buying a phone?
When it comes to buying a smartphone, you have a lot of decisions to make. Modern devices are better than ever, but our favorite Android phones are ones that nail everything they're attempting. Killer cameras, a high-res, high-refresh rate display, long-lasting battery life — all of it is more important than ever before. But at the end of the day, it's tough to beat a smartphone with a lengthy update policy. After all, what good will a smartphone do you if it's no longer supported after a couple of years?
Pixel 7 Pro camera update rolls out an overhauled macro mode
The Google Pixel 7 Pro was released with a new ultra-wide camera that enables an automatic macro mode when you move your camera close enough to a subject. Sometimes, that's not the behavior that you want, though, and switching between macro and regular mode is somewhat unintuitive. Google attempts to fix that with the latest update to the Google Camera, version 8.7.250, which is now rolling out to the Pixel 7 Pro.
Samsung updates the Galaxy A13 5G to Android 13, in a nice bit of symmetry
Of all the companies deploying Android 13 updates to their devices right now, Samsung is showing everybody else how to get things done, delivering its One UI 5 update based on Android 13 to the flagship Galaxy S22 series late last month. We've since seen updates come to last year's Galaxy S21 series, and now they're trickling down to the company's budget-friendly Galaxy A13 5G and A51 models.
Nothing plans US smartphone launch, but don’t expect a Phone 2 anytime soon
The Nothing Phone 1 was among the most interesting phones to launch in 2022. It did not make it to our list of the best Android smartphones of the year, but the phone's excellent price and unique design meant that it found its fair share of takers. The Phone 1's limited availability did not help things either, as it did not launch in the US due to the company's limited resources and strategic reasons. Nothing's co-founder and CEO Carl Pei is looking to change this.
The Samsung Galaxy S23’s video capabilities should satisfy framerate sticklers
Samsung's flagship cameras stand neck and neck with the Pixels and iPhones of the world, making them some of the best Android phones available. While the Galaxy S22 Ultra left us impressed with its imaging prowess, Samsung is expected to kick things up a few notches with the upcoming Galaxy S23. The latest rumor about the 2023 flagship has us anticipating a new higher-than-ever framerate option for recording 8K videos.
New features are coming to that Pixel Watch you bought over Black Friday
The Pixel Watch, like many of Google's products, launched with a pretty robust feature set, but also a promise that more functionality would be coming soon. Today, Google's drawing attention to a handful of updates that are landing in the near future, ranging in importance from novel to potentially lifesaving.
December Pixel Feature Drop has Clear Calling, a free VPN, and new Recorder tools for Google's latest phones
Believe it or not, it's been four months since Android 13 dropped in our laps, bringing increased stability and tons of improvements to phones everywhere. If you've been keeping a close eye on that calendar, though, you know Pixel owners are also due a fresh Feature Drop, the first since the arrival of the Pixel 7 series. If you happened to pick up one of Google's latest smartphones on sale during Black Friday, you're in luck — you're about to get a slate of new features to try out.
Google reveals how Android’s Private Compute Core keeps your data secure
Google is responsible for several AI and ML-enabled features which have made their way to Android, like Live Translate and Smart Reply. User data from these two services doesn't make its way to Google thanks to Android's Private Compute Core, but similar services usually rely on cloud-based data models. In fact, a lot of your data is constantly streamed to Google and other service providers to make the feature work, as some community-developed utilities revealed recently. To help allay any privacy concerns, Google has released a new technical whitepaper explaining how Android's Private Compute Core has evolved.
Act fast — this Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal snaps shut in hours
Reminiscent of the fondly remembered flip phones of times gone by, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is as compact as smartphones get these days. It's outfitted with premium hardware and Samsung's streamlined One UI Android experience, delivering essentially top-of-the-line performance in a relatively tiny package. While it's not without some minor faults, it excels in nearly every area, and Samsung's offering powerful incentives to make today the day you finally upgrade.
How to install ChromeOS Flex on a Chromebook
Chromebooks are great devices that have long software support lifetimes. When your Chromebook reaches the end of its life, it's probably time to take a look at one of our favorite Chromebooks and recycle your old device. However, what if there was a way to use ChromeOS Flex to breathe new life into your Chromebook? Or maybe you want to turn an old Windows and Mac computer into a Chromebook. Let's dig in.
