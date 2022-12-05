Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Xiaomi 13 series was scheduled to go official on December 1 with an iPhone-like design. It was also going to be the Chinese smartphone maker's first smartphone lineup featuring Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. However, Xiaomi had to postpone the launch event at the last minute following the death of the former President of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Zemin. At that time, the company did not announce a new date for the event. That's changing now, as Xiaomi has confirmed its next premium smartphone lineup will launch on December 11.

1 DAY AGO