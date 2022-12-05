Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Missing woman last seen at Chicago hospital
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday from a downtown hospital. Makayla Osborne, 24, was last seen around noon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert. She suffers from schizophrenia and has made suicidal...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot multiple times in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot several times Thursday evening in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The 17-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 5:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Laflin Street when shots rang out, police said. The teen suffered gunshot wounds to the chef and leg,...
fox32chicago.com
Man struck by gunfire in Homan Square
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Friday morning in Chicago's Homan Square neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 6:37 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Polk Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. He was grazed on the right side of his abdomen and was transported...
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
fox32chicago.com
Vigil planned to remember Berwyn man found dead in North Riverside
BERWYN, Ill. - A vigil is planned to remember a Berwyn man who was found dead in North Riverside earlier this week. Local officials and community members will come together for a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. in honor of Jose Arevalo. The 83-year-old left the family's Berwyn home last...
fox32chicago.com
Naperville man found dead inside car in Bolingbrook
CHICAGO - A man from Naperville was found dead in a vehicle in Bolingbrook Tuesday morning. Police found the car in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Boughton Road. The man was identified by the Will County Coroner as 38-year-old Eric Stubblefield. Police say Stubblefield appeared to have been shot multiple times.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 31, found shot to death in West Town
CHICAGO - A woman was found fatally shot Wednesday night in Chicago's West Town neighborhood. Police officers discovered the 31-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head around 8:32 p.m. in the 1500 block of West Hubbard Street, according to officials. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 19, charged in Washington Heights shooting
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with a shooting that seriously wounded another man Thursday morning in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Brian Dunn, 19, is accused of shooting an 18-year-old man around 10:51 a.m. in a residence in the 1100 block of West 104th Street, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Naomi Algarin: 14-year-old Chicago girl missing from West Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. According to police, Naomi Algarin left her home in the 3700 block of West Diversey Avenue around 10 p.m. on December 4, 2022. She did not have her cellphone with her. Algarin is described as...
fox32chicago.com
Gun found at suburban high school prompts soft lockdown: police
BERWYN, Ill. - A suburban high school just west of Chicago went into a "soft lockdown" after a gun was taken from a student Friday morning. The superintendent's office for J. Sterling Morton High School District in Berwyn said the high school was secure and instruction continued during the lockdown and police investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot in both legs on Englewood sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot while walking on a sidewalk in Englewood early Thursday morning. Police say the victim was in the 1500 block of West 69th Street around 1:31 a.m. when an unknown man fired multiple shots at him. The victim was shot four times, two to...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man on sidewalk shot in head by unknown person in vehicle
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot in the head Thursday while on a sidewalk in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Around 4:36 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 8700 block of South Ada Street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an occupant inside fired shots. The...
Father, daughter found dead inside East Chatham apartment
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A father and daughter were found dead inside an apartment in the East Chatham community on Wednesday.They were shot and the woman's young son was also found inside the home on Drexel Avenue near 82nd Street, but was unharmed.At a news conference, CPD Deputy Chief Senora Ben said police responded to a wellbeing check at an apartment at the location. They found the 27-year-old woman and the 79-year-old man both dead in the apartment.Family and friends identified the woman as Javonni Jenkins. Family identified her father as Curtis Hardman.Police also found a 2-year-old boy unharmed in the...
fox32chicago.com
Woman crashes car into building in West Garfield Park
CHICAGO - A driver crashed her car into a building Thursday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 29-year-old woman was driving at a high rate of speed just before 1 a.m. when she lost control and struck a building in the 4400 block of West Madison Street, police said.
Police: Missing elderly Berwyn man found dead
BERWYN, Ill. — Missing Berwyn resident Jose G. Arevalo, 83, was found deceased by detectives late Tuesday morning. According to Berwyn police, Arevalo was found around 11:26 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Harlem Avenue in North Riverside. Arevalo was last seen Dec. 1 in the area of 19th Street and Scoville Avenue in […]
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot in hand by police charged with firing shots at neighbors, striking one in West Pullman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man faces several charges after allegedly shooting a 47-year-old man in West Pullman and refusing to listen to police commands Wednesday in West Pullman. Kevin Singleton, 52, faces six felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.
fox32chicago.com
Community leaders ask public’s help in finding driver who killed woman in Little Village hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Community leaders are appealing for the public’s help in finding the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a woman as she was crossing a street in Little Village. Juana Tapia Lopez, 56, was struck around 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 20 in the 2500 block...
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old hit by gunfire in South Deering drive-by
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was injured in a drive-by shooting in South Deering Thursday morning. Chicago police say the boy was walking outside around 7:11 a.m. in the 10100 block of South Luella when a sedan stopped near him and someone started shooting in his direction. The victim was...
fox32chicago.com
Cause of deaths revealed after bodies of Chicago mom, her elderly father found in South Side home
CHICAGO - A mother and her elderly father were found dead, and the woman's 2-year-old son was unharmed Wednesday morning in a home in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood. Shortly before 11 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue to conduct a well-being check. After...
fox32chicago.com
