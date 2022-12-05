Read full article on original website
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition
A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
'Mummy, I feel like I'm dying': Heartbroken father says he took daughter, 5, to hospital three times in three days and was told she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade before she died from Strep A
A heartbroken father said that he brought his five-year-old daughter who died from Strep A to hospital three times in three days — only to be told by doctors that she just needed to be hydrated with Lucozade. Stella-Lily McCorkindale, of Belfast, Northern Ireland, who died yesterday, became the...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Ali Stroker gives birth to son
Ali Stroker has given birth to a son. The former ‘Glee’ star and her husband David Perlow became parents to a little boy named Jesse on November 8 and she marked a month since his arrival by sharing the happy news with fans on her Instagram page alongside a picture of the couple holding their new baby and a sign which read: “JESSE 1 MONTH OLD”.
Olly Murs says planning his wedding is ‘stressful as hell’
Olly Murs says planning his wedding is “stressful as hell”. The 38-year-old pop star met the fitness fanatic at the gym and popped the question during a romantic holiday in June after three years of dating with the couple making plans to tie the knot in the summer of 2023 – but Olly admits organising their big day is proving to be quite a challenge.
Paris Hilton has ‘eggs stocked and ready’ for IVF process in 2023
Paris Hilton has her “eggs stocked and ready” to undergo IVF in 2023. The 41-year-old socialite revealed she and her husband Carter Reum – who celebrated their first wedding anniversary last month – began preparing for the process during the pandemic. Speaking at the Hollywood Reporter’s...
Christina Applegate uses humour to deal with MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate uses humour to make others feel comfortable after she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The 51-year-old actress was diagnosed with the degenerative neurological condition in 2021 while she was shooting the last season of her hit Netflix show ‘Dead to Me’ and she’s now opened up about using jokes to cope – especially when she senses people are feeling uncomfortable around her.
Bam Margera admitted to hospital with pneumonia
Bam Margera has reportedly been admitted to hospital with a serious case of pneumonia. The 43-year-old former ‘Jackass’ star is believed to have been rushed to a medical centre in San Diego, California earlier this week after falling sick with the lung condition and TMZ reports he later tested positive for coronavirus while under the care of doctors.
Elle King suffers concussion in fall down stairs
Elle King has suffered a concussion after falling down the stairs in the middle of the night. The 33-year-old pop star has been forced to cancel three radio shows this week after knocking herself out in the terrifying tumble which happened while she was making a bottle for her one-year-old son Lucky – revealing she sustained a nasty head injury which has left her unable to perform at gigs in Seattle, Washington, Tampa, Florida and Detroit, Michigan.
Selma Blair’s MS diagnosis ‘has damaged her career’
Selma Blair thinks speaking publicly about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis has damaged her career. The 50-year-old actress was diagnosed with MS – which can lead to physical and mental problems – in 2018, and she’s convinced that it’s had a negative impact on her career in Hollywood.
Prince of Wales grieving plane crash death of friend he ‘loved‘
The Prince of Wales is grieving the loss of a friend he “loved” after he was killed in a plane crash. He paid tribute on Friday night (09.12.22) to Mark Jenkins, who died alongside his son, by saying he had devoted his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most world-famous national parks.
Kate Winslet says women are sexier in their 40s
Kate Winslet has urged women in their 40s to embrace their bodies. The 47-year-old actress insists she feels better than ever after deciding to embrace ageing and she’s hoping to encourage others not to worry about the changes of middle age – insisting women are “more powerful, more sexy” when they hit their mid-40s.
