watchers.news
Extremely heavy rains cause deadly flash floods in Minas Gerais, Brazil
Extremely heavy rains hit Minas Gerais, Brazil on December 7, 2022, causing severe flash floods in which at least one person died. As much as 70 mm (2.75 inches) of rain fell in just 1 hour in Santa Luzia municipality, just north of the capital Belo Horizonte, causing a stream in the Palmital neighborhood to break its banks.1.
watchers.news
Severe flash floods hit Lisbon, Portugal
Very heavy rains hit capital Lisbon, Portugal on December 7, 2022, causing severe flash floods and leaving at least one person dead. According to data provided by the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA), the Tapada da Ajuda weather station in Lisbon recorded 82.3 mm (3.2 inches) of rain on December 7, the Geofísico weather station in Lisbon recorded 80 mm (3.14 inches), Amoreiras (Lisbon LFCL) 58.5 mm (2.30 inches), G. Coutinho (Lisbon) 73.8 mm (2.90 inches), and Almada 50 mm (1.9 inches).1.
watchers.news
Tropical Cyclone “Mandous” forms in the Bay of Bengal, red alerts issued for parts of Tamil Nadu
A deep depression formed in the Bay of Bengal on December 7 and intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “Mandous” on December 8, 2022, becoming the third named storm of the 2022 North Indian Ocean cyclone season. The cyclone is expected to make landfall over northern Tamil Nadu on December 9, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall.
Brazil’s Bolsonaro ends post-election loss silence: ‘It hurts my soul’
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro broke his silence on Friday for the first time since his election defeat on Oct. 30 and spoke to supporters calling for a military coup to stop leftist President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva taking office. Bolsonaro said he had kept silent for almost 40 days, adding, “it hurts my soul.” “Who decides where I go are you. Who decides which way the armed forces go are you,” Bolsonaro told his supporters at the gates of the presidential residence. In his ambiguous comments, Bolsonaro did not endorse their call for a military intervention, but said the armed forces would...
Croatia squeezing every drop out of superstar captain Luka Modric to keep World Cup hopes alive
In the 99th minute of Croatia’s last-16 win over Japan, Luka Modric was substituted. “We have to take care of him,” manager Zlatko Dalic explained. But there was no room for such care against Brazil: this was not the moment to wrap up Modric in cotton wool and protect him from Casemiro’s flailing boots. This time Croatia wrung every possible kilowatt out of their 37-year-old totem as he steered them to another World Cup semi-final.Croatia are making a handy habit of taking opponents to the death before killing them off - their past five World Cup knockout wins have all...
watchers.news
Very large tornado hits Ras Laffan, Qatar
A very large tornado formed in Ras Laffan, around 80 km (50 miles) north of the capital Doha, Qatar on December 7, 2022. Another tornado was spotted on the same day in the abandoned town of Al Huwaylah. The twister was accompanied by heavy rain and large hail, triggering massive...
U.S. sportswriter Grant Wahl dies after 'acute distress' covering World Cup - agent
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died on Friday after suffering "acute distress" while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.
Grant Wahl: US soccer journalist dies in Qatar while covering World Cup match
Grant Wahl, one of the most respected American sports journalists and perhaps the country’s best-known writer on soccer, died early on Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands in Qatar.Wahl is said to have collapsed while in the media booth at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time, and could not be revived.The journalist was covering his eighth World Cup, and made headlines earlier in the tournament when he said he was refused entry to a game for wearing a rainbow T-shirt. Wahl’s agent Tim Scanlan told the New York Times that the sportswriter had...
