Read full article on original website
Related
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
A mother shouted loud at the hospital after looking at his newborn baby and broke downPhoto byMirror. A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby.
Student rushed to hospital after two bites of Christmas dinner diagnosed with incurable condition
A musical theatre student who took two bites of her Christmas dinner before doubling over in pain and being rushed to hospital, where she was told her organs were failing, is now helping other people seek medical help by posting TikTok videos, with one viewer saying she had “saved his life”.Lucy Harman, 20, from Chichester, West Sussex, was in her first year of university in September 2020 when she noticed herself rapidly losing weight – however, scared that it could be a serious illness, Lucy kept quiet about her symptoms despite losing 4st in 30 days.Determined to be well...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Labor and delivery nurses get fired for making fun of patients in a viral TikTok about their ‘icks’
Though we’ve been in the “digital age” for many, many, MANY years now and we all know about our “digital footprint,” somehow in the year 2022 there are still people who either don’t get it or don’t care. A group of labor and delivery nurses from Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta have all been fired after creating a TikTok that quickly went viral—for making fun of patients and their needs.
KXLY
Bam Margera admitted to hospital with pneumonia
Bam Margera has reportedly been admitted to hospital with a serious case of pneumonia. The 43-year-old former ‘Jackass’ star is believed to have been rushed to a medical centre in San Diego, California earlier this week after falling sick with the lung condition and TMZ reports he later tested positive for coronavirus while under the care of doctors.
KXLY
Olly Murs says planning his wedding is ‘stressful as hell’
Olly Murs says planning his wedding is “stressful as hell”. The 38-year-old pop star met the fitness fanatic at the gym and popped the question during a romantic holiday in June after three years of dating with the couple making plans to tie the knot in the summer of 2023 – but Olly admits organising their big day is proving to be quite a challenge.
KXLY
What & How You Sing Might Impact Risk to Vocal Cords
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) – How singers use their voices, including the genre of music they perform, has an impact on vocal injury, new research finds. Dr. Lesley Childs, medical director of the Voice Center at University of Texas Southwestern in Dallas, led a two-part study of more than 1,000 patient records.
Comments / 0